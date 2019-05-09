Florida Elks youth camp 2019
Once again the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is providing a week of summer camp, for boys and girls age 9 thru 13. Camp week will be from June 9-15, 2019. There is no charge to the campers and the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 will be providing the transportation to and from the camp located in Umatilla Florida. The application period began Nov. 1, 2018. All must apply online @ www.feyc.org and click on “parents.”
Find Out who made the everglades
The ever popular Rachael Kangas from the Florida Public Archaeology Network returns to Lifelong Learning Institute to lead an informative and enlightening discussion at 10 a.m. today, May 9 at Charlotte campus of the Florida Southwestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, about the geological and cultural history of the Everglades. In particular, her visual presentation will focus on the role of early Native Americans and initial tree island formations.
Registration can be made online at www.lifelonglearning- charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Fees are $10 for LLI FRIENDS members and $25 for non members.
Democratic Women’s Club to meet
The Democratic Women’s Club of Charlotte County’s will hold its next meeting at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 13 at the Democratic Party Headquarters located at 3596 Tamiami Trail, Unit 202 in Port Charlotte. Guest speaker will be Maria Lara from the Spanish American Society who will be speaking about Charlotte County’s new Adult Literacy Project. Guests are welcome. For more information, email: kblue7@hotmail.com or call 419-202-5395.
Honoring our Veterans
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary, 41660 Horseshoe Road Punta Gorda, will honor Veterans by offering complimentary admission all year. This Memorial Day, special thanks are given to those Veterans and are invited to visit the sanctuary, as always, free of charge. Hours: Monday -Friday 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Nov-May). Open Memorial Day 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit www.octagonwildlife.org. For more information, call 239-543-1130.
Mental Health Walk
Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month at the mental health walk schedule from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 18 at Laishley Park. Guests are encourage to bring lawn chairs to this pet friendly/kid friendly event. There will be a brief program before the scenic 1-mile walk through the harborwalk. Free refresments and snacks, community information tables, live music and raffle prizes. No registration is needed. For more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org.
