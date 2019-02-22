Florida Elks Youth Camp 2019
Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is providing a week of summer camp for boys and girls age 9 thru 13. Camp week will be from June 9-15. There is no charge to the campers and the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 will be providing the transportation to and from the camp located in Umatilla, Florida. All must apply online at www.feyc.org and click on “parents.”
Octagon Wildlife community day
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary, 41660 Horseshoe Road, Punta Gorda will hosts its annual community day celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 24. Admission is free. For more information, call 239-543-1130 www.octagonwildlife.org.
Timeless fashions
American Business Women’s Association hosts a fashion show from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 2 at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Doors open at noon. Tickets are $35 per person. For tickets, call Randy Ann Bechtel at 941-255-3555 or Patti Dyson at 941-637-8017.
Car wash planned
Port Charlotte High School Band will be holding a car wash from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23 at Charlotte State Bank and Trust, 24163 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. The band is requesting a $5 donation but any amount will be accepted.
Charlotte, Sarasota officials to meet
The Charlotte County and Sarasota County Boards of Commission hold a joint meeting at 1 p.m. on Feb. 28 in the Commission Chamber of the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Topics include updates on River Road, Atlanta Braves, Charlotte County economic development, Manasota Beach renourishment, evacuation centers, Winchester Boulevard and Interstate 75 interchange study. For more information, call 941-743-1944.
Environmental Health Office relocating
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County moves its Environmental Health staff from Building Department location on Murdock Circle to the Department of Health at 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte, effective March 1. Operations at Murdock Circle at the close of business March 1. For client convenience there will be a drop box in Murdock, with collections scheduled daily. For more information, call 941-624-7200.
PCHS Band car wash
The Pride of Port Charlotte Marching Band will hold a car wash from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Peachland office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 24163 Peachland Blvd. Band members are requesting a minimum of $5 for a car wash. For more information, call 941-286-3722, email treasurer@prideofpc.com or call the Peachland bank office at 941-627-0038.
Casino bus trip
A trip to Immokalee Casino to benefit St. Mary Academy, is March 11. There will be two departures on March 11, 8:45 a.m. from Wal-Mart, 19100 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte parking lot and 9:15 a.m. from Wal-Mart, 5001 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Return trip that day will be approximately 6 p.m. Cost is a donation of $25 per person. Prepaid reservations accepted no later than March 6. For more information, call 941-624-0550.
Pedal and Play returns
Bicyclists are invited to Punta Gorda for Pedal and Play in Paradise on March 22 and March 23. Four bicycle rides are available Saturday, March 23: 15-mile, 30-mile, 62-mile and a 10-mile Mystery Ride. On March 22 at Laishley Park, riders can check in and join the “Here and There” ride. It is followed by a social hour at the Laishley Park Pavilions. Saturday includes breakfast and free yoga. Proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and TEAM Punta Gorda’s bicycle initiatives. For more information, visit www.pedalandplayinparadise.com.
Hula on the Harbor fundraiser planned
The Hula on the Harbor fundraiser, hosted by the Charlotte County 4-H Association, is 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 9 at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Blvd. The night will include a meal, hula show, music, silent auction, raffle and more. All funds raised through the event will contribute to the education and advancement of Charlotte County youth through 4-H programming. To buy tickets online with a credit card, go to: https://hulaoth.eventbrite.com.
Seagrass wading
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, Inc. has free Seagrass Wading Adventures from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on March 9, March 13 and March 22 at Ponce de Leon Park, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway Registration is required. To register, call 941-575-5435.
Fourth Friday free movie set
This month’s Fourth Friday Free Movie is “Do The Right Thing,” brought to you by Women Against Racism & Discrimination and FGCU’s Renaissance Academy in Punta Gorda at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22 at the FGCU Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda.
Free film showing
“Human Flow” will be shown at 1:30 p.m. on March 9 at the Mid County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. The film depicts the journey of more than 65 million people from 23 countries who have been forced from their homes, escaping famine, climate change and war. For more information, call 941-258-8473.
MicroEnterprise Institute
People thinking about starting or growing a business can apply to the Goodwill Southwest Florida MicroEnterprise Institute. It begins April 15 and is free. The MicroEnterprise Institute is a six-week training program to help emerging entrepreneurs start new ventures and grow small businesses. Classes are held from 6-9 p.m. Monday and Thursday evenings at the Charlotte Tech Center 18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. To apply, visit www.goodwillswfl.org/microenterprise, or call 239-995-2106 Ext. 2215 for more information.
Casino bus trip
Women With Mission is sponsoring a bus trip to the Immokalee Casino on March 2. The cost for the day trip is $25 per person. The bus will leave the Murdock Walmart parking lot at 9:30 a.m. and return about 6 p.m. Reservations will be taken on a first come basis. For more information, call Marie at 941-255-0005.
‘Kickin’ it at the Kanal’
The American Legion Post 110, 3152 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, will celebrate its 100-year anniversary with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on March 2-3. A Ruck Walk, auction, boat rides, vendors, raffles and entertainment from Country Express, American Made, Gotta Luv It, Bullman & Cora and The Boogiemen. All proceeds benefit Final Salute and youth. For more information, call 941-629-7446.
TEAM Punta Gorda golf scramble planned
TEAM Punta Gorda’s 14th annual golf scramble is March 23. The scramble will be at St. Andrews South Golf Club in Punta Gorda. The tourney begins with check-in at 7:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Cost through Feb. 23 is $75 per player or $300 per team of four. After that date, the cost rises to $80/$320. Limited to first 100 players to register. Included are greens fees, cart, breakfast and lunch. Prizes will be awarded for hole-in-one, putting contest, proximities and winning team. Registration forms are available at the pro shops at St. Andrews South, 1901 Deborah Drive, and Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd. in Punta Gorda, or by visiting the TEAM website, www.teampuntagorda.org. For more information, contact Shelly Harris at sheldonjharris@yahoo.com.
Charlotte Chorale to perform
The Charlotte Chorale will perform “Bach to Bacharach” concert at 4 p.m. on March 2, at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Reserved seat tickets are available at a price of $25 for adults, $10 for students and can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. For more information, visit wwwcharlottechorale.com.
Jazz on the Harbor fundraiser
Jazz On The Harbor fundraiser is 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on March 22, at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. It includes music, buffet dinner, a silent auction and cork pull. Cash bar. Evening casual attire. Tickets are $75 per person. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Guardian ad Litem Foundation, which supports the guardian ad litem program in Charlotte County. For tickets or more information, call 941-613-3233 or visit VoicesforKids.org.
ARCHway golf tourney set
The fifth annual ARCHway Institute for Mental Health and Addictive Disorders Golf Scramble is set for March 9, at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda. Registration is at 7 a.m. with an 8:15 a.m. shotgun scramble. Entry fee is $100. The fee includes greens fees/cart and buffet lunch following scramble. For lunch and the silent auction only, cost is $35. ARCHway is also hosting a Tennis Mixer beginning at 2 p.m. on March 8 at Twin Isles. For more information, contact Dan Stuckey at DStuckey57@hotmail.com or call 314-452-4982.
Western New Yorkers reunion
The Western New Yorkers Reunion starts at 11 a.m. March 6 at Tropic Isles Auditorium, 1507 28th Ave. West, Palmetto. Coffee and doughnuts at 11 a.m., lunch at noon. Donation requested is $3; bring a dish to share. For more information, call Jackie at 941-722-8569.
Taste of Punta Gorda scheduled
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will present it 12th annual taste of Punta Gorda on March 3 at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. It will feature 30 restaurants from Punta Gorda and Charlotte County communities serving “tastes” of signature dishes. More than 80 vendors of arts, crafts and specialty foods, plus a Rotary Village showing off the work of Rotary Clubs of Charlotte County will participate. There will be a kid’s zone and music featuring the Charlotte High School Gold Jazz Band, Florida Mountain Men and the Boogiemen. For more information, visitwww.tasteofpuntagorda.com.
Perennial Film Festival
The second annual Perennial Film Festival is from noon to 9 p.m. on March 2 and March 3 at the Punta Gorda Historic Building, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Perennial Film Festival provides filmmakers with a platform to connect, learn, and reach people via video and film craft. Attendees watch thier films, and talk to the filmmakers along with learning about the craft. Filmmakers are awarded Sunday during the awards ceremony. Space is limited. Order tickets or submit films at perennialfilmfestival.com.
