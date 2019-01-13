Fourth Friday free movie offered
This month’s Fourth Friday Free Movie presented by Women Against Racism & Discrimination is the all-time, 1957, courtroom classic, 12 Angry Men. Taking place mainly in the jury chamber, 12 white, male jurors must judge the fate of a Puerto Rican youth charged with stabbing his father to death. During deliberations, each juror is forced to come face to face with own individual morality, character, preconceived opinions and biases.
Free and open to all, the program starts at 1 p.m., Jan. 25, at FGCU’s Renaissance Academy at 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda. Light snacks will be provided. Everyone is invited to remain after the movie for comments and discussion.
9th Annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive
The 9th Annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive to benefit The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be held on Feb. 23 in downtown Punta Gorda. From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the food drive and registration will take place at The Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Crawl starts at 1:30 p.m. with last hour from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Cost for Crawl $30 pre-paid in advance. Ticket sale special; Buy 4 or more for a price at $27 each. Ticket sales end Feb. 21. If any tickets available day of price is $35. Pub Crawlers will receive a T-shirt, logo Koozie, program book and goodie bag. Anyone bringing a food item will receive a raffle ticket (one per can of food up to 20 tickets) for a chance to win Caribbean Cruise for two provided by Downtown Gatorz. A portion of the proceeds also benefit the Harry Chapin Food bank the Homeless Coalition and the local Salvation Army. Food drive is open to all. For more information, go to www.puntagordapubcrawl.com or call Mike Colgan at 239-872-1171 or Nick Berry at 941-628-4800.
