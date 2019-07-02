FourthFest 2019
Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda, will be the host for the FourthFest 2019. This festival is a celebration of the USA with nonstop entertainment for the entire family. This year’s event features Water-Mania- a group of 12 giant water slides. Vendors, displays, and live music starting at 3 p.m.Gates open at 11 a.m. and there is a $3 admission or $10 for unlimited daily use of the water slides. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. over the Peace River. Proceeds and all donations helps offset the community fireworks show.
Fishermen’s Village to host annual July 4th celebration
Fishermen’s Village will host its annual 4th of July celebration on Thursday, July 4. Admission and parking are free and the public is cordially invited to attend. The always popular Freedom Swim begins at 2 p.m. from the traditional Charlotte Harbor launch as well as Gilchrist Park. Swim ends at Harpoon Harry’s at Fishermen’s Village. The Green Hibiscus Trolley will provide transportation between Fishermen’s Village and Gilchrist Park beginning at 1 p.m. and will continue until 4 p.m. (no kayaks, and inflatables must be deflated). For more information, call 941-639-8721 or visit on line at www.fishville.com.
LLI documentary series continues
The Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) continues its summer documentary series today, July 2 with a showing of Tashi and the Monk. The film will be shown from 10 a.m. to noon at the Florida Southwestern State College Charlotte campus, 26300 Airport Road, building 0 Room 117, Punta Gorda, followed by an audience discussion. Bring your own bagged lunch (BYOBL) — beverages will be provided. There is a $10 fee. Registration and more information can be found on the LLI website at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org. For more information, call 941-637-3533. Registrations also accepted at the door.
Southern Grand Slam
Big Boy Toyz expo will present Southern Grand Slam at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 at Charlotte Sports Complex, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. The event features artists Daryryl Worley, Billy Dean, Tobacco Road Band and Jim Brown and a fireworks display. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate. VIP seating is available. For more information, call 305-761-8860.
Women’s Forum to meet
The Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum will be meeting on July 10, at the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The meeting will begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. (social time 11:30 a.m.-noon). Guest speaker will be Dena DeCamp, President, Florida Federation of Republican Women. Lunch is $20 for members and $22 for guests. For reservations, email: peaceriverforum@gmail.com or call: 941-916-7224. Reservations must be made no later than Friday, July 5.
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Dinner, dancing, photo booth, exciting auction and lots of surprises. Wear your best Summer Ball Anniversary Gala attire or dress to the 1969 theme to celebrate 50 years of love. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
Join the Punta Gorda Elks for one dollar
Only during the month of July, you can join the largest Elks Lodge in the state of Florida for just one dollar plus pro-rated dues. Enjoy award winning chicken every Monday night. Dance to the bands every Friday and Saturday night. Bring the family to a picnic on the river during special occasions. Play bingo every Thursday or just sit and relax under one of our thatched tiki huts by the river.To pickup your application go to the lodge at 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda or call the lodge at 941-637-2606 Ext. 409.
Democratic Women’s Club to meet
The Democratic Women’s Club of Charlotte County will meet at 11 a.m. on July 8 at DEC Headquarters, 3596 Tamiami Trail, Unit 202, in Port Charlotte. For more information, visit dwccharlotte.com. Visitors are welcome.
Punta Gorda Street Paving scheduled
The City of Punta Gorda paving contractor is scheduled to commence with milling and paving operations on: July 8 through July 19 (weather permitting) on the following list of streets: Ida Ave. from Mary St. to Martin Luther King Boulevard; Elizabeth St. from north of Myrtle to Taylor St.; Philodendron; Coco Plum and Carissa. Each road will be open to local traffic only. Detours and impact to traffic are to be anticipated. Hours of operation will be between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. When driving in the area, motorists are encouraged to drive with extreme caution and be alert for workers in the right-of-way. Please allow time in travel for minor delays.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour orientation at the GAL Family Service Center. Orientation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday July 22. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with 8 to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up, call 941-613-3233 or 941-467-4663.
Parrot Head Club to celebrate anniversary
Charlotte Harbor Parrot Head Club, will host its 12th annual Birthday Party fundraiser on Aug. 30 through Sep. 1 at PG Waterfront Hotel and Hurricane Charley’s in Punta Gorda. Three days of music, fun, raffles and drawings. Proceeds benefit Crossroads Hope Academy. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ww.chphc.com.
Shoes for Kids Program
The Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program ends July 21. They are collecting 4 toddler – 12 women’s; with a special focus on youth 1 – 5 and 4 toddler – 13 men’s; with a special focus on 1 – 5 youth and men’s 7 and 8. All monetary donations are tax deductible. Visit www.shoesforkidsproject.org which will have running inventory. Collection boxes will be in many area businesses including the Charlotte County Chamber’s Port Charlotte office.
What’s Your Story?
The Mid-County Regional Library writing contest has begun and will end July 31. Each participant (no writing teams this time, although writers can collaborate but only one writer/participant can be an entrant) submit their one page typewritten story (saved in a .docx or .doc format) and a completed entry form. Stories submitted without a completed entry form will not be considered. Cash prizes will be offered for three adult winners and three teen winners (age 15+), awarded in August. Please limit your stories to 1,500 words, single spaced. Submissions can be dropped off at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd, Port Charlotte, or emailed to Charles.Meyer@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.