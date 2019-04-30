Free Comic Book Day
Mid-County Regional Library, located at 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, presents Free Comic Book Day 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 4. Featured performers and attractions will include John Nowak, stunt double for Patrick Stewart on “Star Trek: The Next Generation”; martial artist Sifu Daniel Barker, instructing a Jedi training class; caricature artist, Barry Thorne; members of the Charlotte Players performing cosplay; a cartooning and drawing class; sci-fi and fantasy trivia and games; a costume contest and parade; as well as numerous comic books to browse and collect. For more information, contact Bill MacDonald at 941-613-3192 or Bill.MacDonald@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Cinco De Mayo trivia night planned
Chelsea Place will host a Cinco De Mayo trivia night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, April 30 at Chelsea Place Adult Day Care, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. A donation of $10 is requested for an evening of food, beverages and trivia. All proceeds raised with be donated to Charlotte County Habitat. For more information, call Aimie at 941-787-0687.
Public Works Day
Charlotte County Public Works is hosting a Public Works Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at Carmalita Park, 2605 Carmalita St., Port Charlotte. There will be fun for everyone at this free event. Kids of all ages can sit in the driver's seat of equipment that Public Works uses every day with the Touch a Truck program. There will be giveaways, free food and drinks. For more information, contact Tracy Doherty at 941-575-3643 or Tracy.doherty@charlottecountyfl.gov.
PCHS bands to perform
The Port Charlotte High School Bands will be performing its spring concerts at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. The symphonic band will perform at 7 p.m. on May 6, and the wind orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. on May 7. The concerts are free, but donations will be appreciated.
Free hibiscus show and plant sale
Harry Goulding Chapter of American Hibiscus Society has its annual hibiscus show and plant sale on May 12 at Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Hibiscus blooms will be judged from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., blooms displayed for public from 1 p.m.to 4 p.m. A hibiscus plant sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Public may bring blooms to be judged in morning. Admission is free. For more information, call 941-637-9501.
It's all about the lime
The seventh annual Key Lime Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 11 at Fishermen's Village, 1200 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Entertainment by John Patti, Sunny Jim White, Ragady Lapsey, Face Painting, Jeff the Juggler and The Hot Flashz Dancers. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/2495611203801558/
The 15th annual Hibiscus Festival
The Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival will be held on May 3-5 at City Market Place in Punta Gorda. Admission is $2. The festival benefits the Charlotte County Historical Society, which helps to fund events such as Florida Frontier Days and The Live Maine Lobster Bake. The festival is aided by and promotes Chakulla and the Hunger Bus, Singing out for Food. Bring non-perishable food items to help fill local food pantries. On May 3, from 6 p.m.-10:30 p.m. there will be a concert. On May 4, the event opens at 9 a.m. to sell hibiscus, exotics, trees, organics as well as crafts and other types of goods. Starting at 9 a.m. music will proceed the crowning of the Hibiscus King and Queen. Music will continue on two stages from 11 a.m until 4 p.m. On May 5, the festival will open at 10 a.m. with music, food and plants until 3 p.m. The Hibiscus Festival is seeking any and all plant, landscaping, yard art, nature, green, etc. vendors now. To reserve a space, and to pay securely online visit thehibiscusfestival.com.
Proactive Parenting presentation planned
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office & Drug Free Charlotte County is teaming up to present a night of education for parents of teens. This Proactive Parenting presentation will be focused on social media and current drug trends within today's youth. The event will be hosted by New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 21. The presentation will include a Hidden in Plain Sight activity and door prizes from Drug Free Charlotte County. During the presentation, New Day Christian Church & Drug Free Charlotte County will cohost a game night paired with prevention messages & dinner for teens. For more information, share with your friends, and register: https://www.facebook.com/events/2337970703106768/.
Repticon’s ReptiDay planned
ReptiDay is the one-day version of the events presented by Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States. This event on May 18 offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. This event is held at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds - Expo Building, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. The doors open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, closing at 5 p.m. At the door, tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. VIP early-entry tickets may be purchased from our website at https://repticon.com/portcharlotte/.
Hemingway's Havana Night
Join the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2019 for Hemingway’s Havana Night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 8 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Come resort casual and be ready for a night of fun in the tropics with casino tables, cigar lounge and Latin flair. Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased through the chamber store at www.charlottecountychamber.secure-mall.com. This is a Leadership for Literacy Event, so bring a new or slightly used book to donate. For more information, contact one of these class members: Matthew Jones 239-896-2811, Kristin Cardona 386-364-2085, Erin Gant 941-628-2626 or Melissa Lockhart 941-916-5115.
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
Salvation Army seeks food donations
The Salvation Army is seeking non-perishable items for its food bank. The food bank is running low on canned proteins like chicken and tuna fish as well as fruit, peanut better, jelly, mac and cheese and ramen noodle soups. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information, contact Colette.Koltay@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 941-629-3170 Ext. 406.
C.A.R.E. luncheon planned
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies holds its inaugural Paula Hess Humanitarian Scholarship Luncheon. The scholarship was created to honor one of C.A.R.E.’s original founders, Paula Edmond Hess. It will be held at noon on May 21, at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Reservations are $40 per person and can be made by calling 941-639-5499. RSVP by May 14. For more information, email: judithharris2@comcast.net.
Self-Defense for high school senior girls
A class intended to increase options and help teens prepare responses to avoid, de-escalate, remove themselves from an attack, and also empower one to prevent violence. The dates available are May 3 and May 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Major Terry Branscome Training Center, 25500 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Space is limited. More details and registration is available online at https://www.facebook.com/events/Self-defense.
Art Explorer's Club announced
The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, will host the Art Explorer’s Club, summer camp for ages 8 to 14 from June 10 to July 19. Each day of camp will immerse students in a unique art experience with a different media, instructor and project in drawing, pottery, jewelry, clay, watercolor and more. Each of the four weeklong sessions will revolve around a different creative theme. Parents can sign their kids up for just one or all four weeks of camp, at $85 per week. For more information or to register visit www.VisualArtCenter.org. Scholarship applications available.
The Florida International Air Show
The 38th annual event will be held Nov. 1 - 3, at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, featuring the USAF Thunderbirds. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 with performances from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Evening show featuring aircraft displays, aircraft performances and a finale fireworks show. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2, 3 with performances from noon - 3:30 p.m. The USAF Thunderbirds will perform Saturday and Sunday only. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.FloridaAirShow.com.
Florida Elks Youth Camp 2019
Once again the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is providing a week of summer camp, for boys and girls age 9 thru 13. Camp week will be from June 9-15, 2019. There is no charge to the campers and the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 will be providing the transportation to and from the camp located in Umatilla Florida. The application period began Nov. 1, 2018. All must apply online @ www.feyc.org and click on “parents.”
Space still available for Honor Flight 2019
The Sole Purpose of Honor Flights is straightforward and pure spirited: To transport our Veterans to Washington, DC, to be honored at their memorial. On May 4, SWFL Honor Flight will again honor our veterans by transporting them, and a guardian, to Washington D.C. to visit numerous monuments, including the WWII Memorial and The Changing of the Guard in Arlington Cemetery. There is still space available for additional veterans and guardians. Donations are always appreciated. Honor Flight receives no corporate or government sponsorship. If you would like more information about this topic, call Ginni Fay 941-315-0131, or email: ginnif@aol.com or Liz Barton at 941-628-1298, or email: goddessofvets@gmail.com.
Free genealogy classes offered
Charlotte County Genealogical Society, Inc. (CCGSI) holds free genealogy classes on Mondays and workshops on Tuesdays. All are free and open to the public, at Mid- County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For a list of all upcoming classes and workshops, visit www.ccgsi.org. For more information, call 941-380-1488.
Free Nature Lecture/Field Trip Series
Join the Charlotte County Community Services Department for “The Nature in Your Neighborhood,” a free six-part lecture/field trip series covering local wildlife and environmental habitats. The program will begin 9 a.m. at Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte on the first Wednesday of the month through June 5. Participants will learn about local flora and fauna, visit some of Charlotte County’s beautiful parks to see subject areas in person, and gain an appreciation for the diverse wildlife and natural environments within Charlotte County. Participants are strongly encouraged to dress appropriately for walking and weather conditions and are reminded to bring plenty of water and sunscreen. Register at least one week prior to the date(s) you will attend by calling 941-627-1628. Participants must provide their own transportation to the field trip sites. For information, call 941-627-1628, ext. 103 or marc.solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Computer Group in need of used computers
The Charlotte County Computer Group is in need of used computers (desktop and laptops) for the Computers to Students program. Used computers are refurbished and offered to eligible Charlotte County families within the CCPS district. The group is appealing to businesses, offices, schools and individuals who may be able to supple computer keyboards, cables and anything computer related. Computers are wipes clean of all information to protect the donor. Items can be dropped off at the CCCGC office, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-585-0356.
