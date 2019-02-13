Women With Mission plan casino bus trip
Women With Mission is sponsoring a bus trip to the Immokalee Casino on March 2. The cost is $25 per person, which covers the round-trip bus fare and tip for the driver. The bus will leave the Murdock Walmart parking lot promptly at 9:30 a.m. and return the same evening arriving around 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit various charities throughout the county. Reservations are necessary. For more information, call Marie at 941-255-0005.
Peace River Audubon Society meeting set
Peace River Audubon Society holds its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. This meeting will feature a presentation on red-cockaded woodpecker management on Fred C. Babcock/Cecil M. Webb WMA and Babcock Ranch Preserve.
Free seagrass wading adventures offered
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, Inc. is conducting free Seagrass Wading Adventures from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on March 9, March 13 and March 22 at Ponce de Leon Park, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda. Registration is necessary. To register, call 941-575-5435.
