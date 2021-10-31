The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes, a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, are holding their 6th Annual FJT’s Toy Drive for underprivileged children currently receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care.
The drive starts Nov. 3 and runs through Dec. 6.
Donations of new/unwrapped toys for boys and girls, from infant to 18 years, can be dropped off at holiday wrapped boxes at some local retail stores and organizations. Each participating partner will have a list of toy suggestions by age group.
The most desperate need for gifts is those for boys and girls ages 13-18. Suggestions for girls include make-up kits, nail kits, art supplies/project kits, and small gift cards to Wal-Mart or Target. Suggestions for boys include Legos, art supplies, science project kits, sports supplies, and small gift cards to Wal-Mart or Target.
“As we all can agree, 2020 and 2021 have been quite challenging on so many levels for our country and our community," said Nanette Leonard, founder of FJT. "Last year, due to the pandemic, we weren’t sure how many toys we would collect and we hoped it would be enough. It proved to be more than enough as this community pulled out all the stops. We raised approximately 2,000 toys which was 1,000 more than the year before. Last year’s take enabled us to donate some of the toys we raised with the Boys & Girls Club, C.A.R.E, and Valerie’s House.”
“The toy drive is being held in response to the urgent need of our struggling families,” said Kelly Pomerville, CBHC director of marketing and public relations. “Toy donations will alleviate pressure on families that would have had to choose between purchasing holiday gifts and necessary staples, such as food. We are so thankful that the FJT’s have continued to shine some holiday spirit into these kids’ lives.”
