Kindergarten Round-Up
All Charlotte County elementary schools will be holding Kindergarten Round-Up events April 8 – April 12 for parents and guardians of children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1. A video on the round up is available at yourcharlotteschools.net. Parents or guardians should take their child’s proof of date of birth, proof of immunizations, proof of physical exam and proof of residence to the school in their district. Contact the elementary school in your district for times.
Fundraiser for Community Cats of Charlotte
A yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 at the Triton Stone parking lot located on the corner of US 41 North and Kings Highway in Charlotte Harbor. All proceeds are for Community Cats of Charlotte to spay/neuter feral cats in the county.
Fantasea event to benefit Florida Sherrif’s Youth Ranches
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary, will be hosting a charity FantaSea Fishing Tournament to benefit the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on April 6 at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Enjoy a night of food, games, live music and dancing.Tickets are $150 per couple. Attendance is limited to the first 200 sold.For more information, call 941-575-5252.
Announcing two new LLI classes
Two new classes have been added to the Lifelong Learning Institute’s spring schedule. Dorothy Brooks will discuss “Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton: Their Work, Their Friendship and the 19th Amendment” at 10 a.m. on April 9 at Charlotte campus of Florida SouthWestern State College at 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. At 10 a.m. on April 11, a series of three sessions titled “Nature Thursdays: Three Ways of Looking at Change” will begin with Kate Borduas. The series will continue on April 17 and May 2. Complete details and registration information can be found on the LLI website at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Fees are $10 per session or $30 for all 3 sessions for FRIENDS members and $25 per session or $45 for all 3 sessions for non-members.
Wild Wednesday at CHEC
Join Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, for great films and great company during Wild Wednesdays, guests enjoy a nature-themed film followed by lively discussion led by a Master Naturalist. Film topics vary and include focuses such as plants, animals and conservation. The last Wild Wednesday program for the 2018-19 season is Nature – The Gorilla King on April 3. There will be one showing at 10:30 a.m. Visit website for details: www.checflorida.org.
CSO Composers Luncheon set
The Phantoms of the Orchestra, a volunteer group which supports the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, is holding its seventh monthly composers luncheon of this concert season from noon to 1 p.m. on April 4, at the Punta Gorda Woman’s Club, 118 Sullivan Street, and is open to the public. Guests are welcome. For the luncheon program, CSO Maestro Raffaele Ponti will talk about the concerts and soloists for the 2019 — 2020 concert season. The luncheon menu will be a Caesar salad, grilled chicken and cookies for dessert. The cost is $15, which includes a complimentary glass of wine. Make your reservation by calling 813-708-3292 by noon on April 2.
NARFE to meet
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194, Peace River, will meet on April 2, at the Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. Lunch can be ordered from the menu at 11 a.m. with a presentation at noon on “How to Control Your Arthritis.” In addition remember that April is NARFE’s Alzheimer’s Support month. Attendees are encouraged to bring a check for donation. This meeting is open to all active and retired federal employees, survivor annuitants and their guests. For more information, call 571-259-4280.
Pickleball tournament scheduled
Indoor Men and Women’s doubles pickleball tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m on April 28 at Harold Avenue Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. This tournament is for players who are skill level 3.0 to 4.0. All participants receive free breakfast refreshments and lunch (which includes pizza, soda and ice cream). There will be raffle items with proceeds going towards Charlotte County Kids Camp. The top 3 finishers in each division receive prizes. This is a double elimination tournament using 6 courts. Cost is $15, and registration must be made by April 19. Call 941-627-1074 or register in person.
C.A.R.E. luncheon planned
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will hold its inaugural Paula Hess Humanitarian Scholarship Luncheon. The scholarship was created to honor one of C.A.R.E.’s original founders, Paula Edmond Hess. It will be held at noon on May 21, at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Reservations are $40 per person and can be made by calling 941-639-5499. For more information, email: judithharris2@comcast.net.
Self-Defense for High School Senior girls
This class is intended to increase your options and help you prepare responses to avoid, de-escalate, remove yourself from an attack, and also empower one to prevent violence. This course is excellent preparation for girls graduating high school and going off to college.The dates available are May 3 and May 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Major Terry Branscome Training Center, 25500 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Space is limited. More details and registration is available online at https://www.facebook.com/events/Self-defense.
Spring Barn and Crafts sales
The Men’s Club & the Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte, will hold their spring barn sale and hand-made crafts sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 12-13. Barn sale questions can be directed to 941-697-8373; craft questions to 941-697-5533.
Conquistador scholarships
The deadline of April 1 is approaching for $1,000 college scholarships awarded each year to a graduating senior at Charlotte, Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay high schools by the Royal Order of Ponce de Leon Conquistadors. Requirements include a grade point average of 2.5 or more, a written essay of 300 words or less, and a letter of recommendation from a teacher, counselor or employer. An application may be acquired at each school’s senior counseling office. Submissions may be made to: ROPC, P.O. Box 510664, Punta Gorda, FL 33951. For more information, contact Larry Sexton, scholarship committee chairman, at 941-505-4686.
Free Master Gardener Plant Clinic
Are you looking for something different to try in your landscape? Want to plant it and forget it? Want it to surprise you when it throws out a show-stopping bloom? If so, then it is time to try some of the wonderful bulbs that will happily thrive in our south Florida gardens. Join as Tom Becker, shares some bulb planting inspiration at 2 p.m.on April 16 at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Free; registration not required. For more information, call 941-286-6111.
The Charlotte County Concert Band to present ‘Strike Up The Band’
On Sunday afternoon, April 14, at 3 p.m., the Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Bob Miller, will present “Strike Up The Band” in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or the day of the concert.
Art Explorer’s Club announced
The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, will host the Art Explorer’s Club, summer camp for ages 8 to 14 from June 10 to July 19. Each day of camp will immerse students in a unique art experience with a different media, instructor and project in drawing, pottery, jewelry, clay, watercolor and more. Each of the four weeklong sessions will revolve around a different creative theme. Parents can sign their kids up for just one or all four weeks of camp, at $85 per week. For more information or to register visit www.VisualArtCenter.org. Scholarship applications available.
Vessel Safety Exam Blitz
The Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda along with the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 98, Charlotte Harbor, will host a vessel safety exam blitz at 9 a.m. on March 30. In coordination with the yacht club, the Flotilla will provide a complimentary vessel exam to verify whether boaters have the required safety equipment. For more information, visit www.USCGAUXCharlotteHarbor.org.
Scholarship Deadline Extended
The Punta Gorda Garden Club is now accepting applications for up to six PGGC Higher Education Scholarships of $2,500 each from graduating high school seniors and qualified college and graduate students in Charlotte County. To encourage greater participation the Scholarship Committee has extended the application deadline to April 8. Application forms are available in the Counseling Offices at Charlotte High School, Port Charlotte High, Lemon Bay High, Charlotte Technical School, Community Christian School, Florida South Western Collegiate High School, and the Financial Aid Office of Florida South Western State College, or at the Club’s website, www.pggc.org (Scholarship page.) Home schooled students who meet the criteria are also eligible to apply. Due date for submission is April 8. For more application information, contact the school counselors or aid officers or PGGC Scholarship Chair Anne Simpson 941-639-4333.
CHEC lecture
Join Liz White, PhD student at the University of Florida, on April 4 to hear about her research on “Urban Burrowing Owls of Cape Coral and Marco Island.” Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and mingling from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. followed by a lecture from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Liz White will discuss the habitats and adaptations of these curious creatures. Tickets are $10 each for the general public and $6 each for CHEC members. For reservations, call the 941-575-5435.
LLI Examines Islamic Art, Science and Mathematics
On Wednesday, March 27, Dr. Arthur Wenk will continue his series “Expanding the Matrix: Lectures on Western Culture” at 10 a.m. in room D203 at the Charlotte campus of Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. This session, the third in the series of six, will focus on Islamic Art, Science and Mathematics. Registration can be made online at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Fees are $10 for LLI FRIENDS members and $25 for non members.
Welcome back Vietnam veterans event
The Military Heritage Museum will host an event honoring those who served our country in the Vietnam War. “Welcome Back Vietnam Veterans” will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29 in the new museum facility at 900 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. All Vietnam veterans including their family members and/or surviving spouse of a deceased Vietnam veteran are invited and encouraged to attend so that we may honor you for your or your deceased spouse’s service. To RSVP, send an email no later than March 24 to info@freedomisntfree.org with the subject line MARCH 29, and include your first and last name of veteran, branch of service and specific years served.
Fundraising golf tournament planned
Murdock Rotary is hosting a fundraising golf tournament on April 6, at the Heron Creek Golf and Country Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd., North Port. Registration starts at 7 a.m. with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Funds raised will go to support the “Josh the Otter” program (www.joshtheotter.org) and “Just Against Children Drowning” (JACD – www.justagainstchildrendrowning.org) to educate children and their families on water safety and awareness. For more information contact Walt Powers at 941-456-1862.
County Commissioners head to Tallahassee
Charlotte County Commissioners Ken Doherty, Bill Truex and Chris Constance will travel to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators regarding the County’s legislative priorities from March 26, through March 29 and are scheduled to meet with various members of the Florida House of Representatives and the Florida Senate. The Commissioners may individually speak about and/or respond to questions concerning matters of interest and relevance to the citizens of Charlotte County. No decisions concerning Charlotte County Government business will be made by the Commissioners while visiting with legislators. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
St. Mary Academy Casino bus trip
Dave and Joyce Sloma are organizing a Immokalee Casino bus trip to Benefit St. Mary Academy, helping children with special needs on April 8. There will be two departures, 8:45 a.m. from Wal-Mart, 19100 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte parking lot and 9:15 a.m. from Wal-Mart, 5001 Taylor Road., Punta Gorda parking lot. Return trip will be approximately 6 p.m. The event is open to the public with a donation of $25 per person. Prepaid reservations accepted no later than April 1. For more information, call Dave Sloma at 941-624-0550.
The Florida International Air Show
The 38th annual event will be held Nov. 1 — 3, at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, featuring the USAF Thunderbirds. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 with performances from 5:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m. Evening show featuring aircraft displays, aircraft performances and a finale fireworks show. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2, 3 with performances from noon — 3:30 p.m. The USAF Thunderbirds will perform Saturday and Sunday only. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.FloridaAirShow.com.
Murder Mystery dinner planned
La Fiorentina Restaurant, 10361 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, will host a Murder Mystery Dinner with arrival time at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. dinner on April 4. The Romanian Uranium Mystery will be presented by the Charlotte Players. Cost is $60 per person and includes tax and gratuity. Tickets may be purchased at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce or by calling 941-639-3720 or reception@puntagorda-chamber.com.
‘A Night at South Beach’ to support Virginia B. Andes community clinic
Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic is hosting “A Night at South Beach” at 5:30 p.m. on April 5, at Trinity Banquet Hall, 24411 Rampart Blvd, Port Charlotte. Enjoy an evening of great food, auctions and dancing to music by Jonathan A. Cortez, while supporting the VBA Clinic. Tickets are $95 per person. Dress is South Beach, “warm Florida-night” casual. For more information call 941-276-1668 or visit www.volunteercare.org/SOBE
Great American Cleanup scheduled
Peace River Audubon Society will be participating in the annual Great American Cleanup/Keep Charlotte Beautiful scheduled for March 30. Members of PRAS will be cleaning up Kiwanis Park at 501 Donora St., Port Charlotte. Meet at 8 a.m. in the main parking lot to pick up supplies. The first 20 members to sign up will receive a Great American Cleanup t-shirt. Following the cleanup, there will be refreshments available at the Douglas T. Jacobson Veteran’s Home, 21281 Grayton Terrace, Port Charlotte. For more information or to register, call Nancy Turner 941-627-9107.
Wine and cheese reception
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda invites the public to a complimentary wine and cheese reception at 7 p.m. on April 9. Stop by and support local arts and humanities and meet the local artist of the month, Marilyn Dorsey affectionately known as the “Bird Lady.” For more visit www.kays-ponger.com or call 941-639-1133.
‘Tails from the Ruff’ golf tournament set
The Animal Welfare League will present its “Tails from the Ruff” golf tournament on April 6 at St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda. Cost is $80 per person or $320 per team and includes continental breakfast, lunch, green fees, cart and mulligan package.. For more information, call 941-625-6720 Ext. 112 or email evetns@awlshelter.org.
Downtown Hoedown scheduled
Punta Gorda’s Downtown Hoedown for the Troops will be held at 2 p.m. on April 6 at City Marketplace, downtown Punta Gorda. Performances by Confederate Railroad, Joe Diffie, Jack Micheal, Kenny Cox and Melissa Lee. VIP tickets are $70, advance general admission tickets are $20, general admission with seating $30 or $25 at the gate. For more information, visit www.PGDowntownHoedown.com
Final concert performance announced
“Puttin on the Glitz” will be the final concert performance by The Charlotte Chorale for the 2018-19 Season. The concert will be performed at 4 p.m. on April 13 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Reserved Seat tickets are available at a price of $25 for adults, $10 for students and can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. For more information about The Charlotte Chorale please visit www.charlottechorale.com.
‘Spring Fling … A Night in Vegas’
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity will present a “Spring Fling, A Night in Vegas” from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 30, at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Enjoy an evening of Vegas-style gaming, dancing, photo booth, food and drinks. Cocktail attire suggested. Tickets are $125 per person. Complimentary beer and wine (while supplies last), cash bar. To purchase tickets visit www.charlottecountyhfh.org.
Peace River Revival scheduled
The second annual Peace River Revival will be held at 12:30 p.m. on March 30 in Laishley Park. The event will feature JJ Grey and Mofro, Keller Williams Petty Grass, the Hillbenders and Donna the Buffalo. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Tickets are $100 for VIP or $45 general admission. To purchase tickets go to www.etix.com/ticket/p/6294223/the-peace-river-revival-punta-gorda-laishley-park.
CHEC lecture
Join Liz White, PhD student at the University of Florida, on April 4 to hear about her research on “Urban Burrowing Owls of Cape Coral and Marco Island.” Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and mingling from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. followed by a lecture from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Liz White will discuss the habitats and adaptations of these curious creatures. Tickets are $10 each for the general public and $6 each for CHEC members. For reservations, call the 941-575-5435.
Suncoast Statesmen to present show fundraiser
The Suncoast Statesmen will hold its annual Spring Show fundraiser at 4:30 p.m. on March 24 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by calling 941-625-1128 or 419-343-7246 or from any member of the Suncoast Statesmen. Tickets will also be available at the door if not previously sold out. The guest quartet is Throwback, a top competitor from Sunshine District, (Florida), in the annual Barbershop Harmony Society’s International competition. Enharmonics, a mixed chorus from Port Charlotte High School will also be featured.
Daniel Bennett Group to perform
Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, will host the Daniel Bennett Group at 6 p.m. on March 27. Admission is free. For more information, call 941-637-1655 or visit www.danielbennettgroup.com.
Western night dinner dance set
The Italian Heritage Social Club will host a western night dinner dance from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 30 at 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Dinner will include barbecue pork and ribs with all the fixings. BYOB. Music provided by the Don and Jo show. Tickets are $15 for members or guests and are to be paid by March 25. For more information, call 941-979-8228.
Chess tournament planned
Chess Tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 14 at Harold Avenue Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. Cost is $15 and registration is due by April 8. All participants receive free tournament chess board, free snacks and lunch. Winner gets trophy and gift certificate to Jet’s Pizza. For more information, call 941-627-1074 or register in person.
Blue Gala scheduled
The annual Blue Gala, the primary fundraiser for the Charlotte Democrats, will be held at 6 p.m. on April 13 at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The cost of the dinner is $90 per person with discounts for tables for eight. Tickets to attend this event are now available for purchase by emailing BlueGala@CharlotteDems.com, calling 941-764-8440 or through the website at www.charlottedems.com/bluegala/
Rotary golf tournament announced
The Rotary Club of Murdock is hosting a fundraiser golf tournament on April 6, at the Heron Creek Golf and Country Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd., North Port. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. There are many sponsor and player opportunities. Funds raised through this event and others will be used to support all of these projects and more. For more information, call David O’Neil at 678-908-3624 or Walt powers at 941-456-1862.
Hook Kids on Fishing planned
In partnership with Fishermen’s Village, Anglers for Conservation (AFC) is coordinating AFC’s Hook Kids on Fishing program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 13 at Fishermen’s Village 1200 West Retta Esplanade Punta Gorda. Kids ages 6 to 16, are welcome along with their parents. The first 100 kids registered will receive a free rod and reel. Registration is mandatory by visiting anglersforconservation.org/events. If you are interested in volunteering for this event contact Mike Conneen at mike@anglersforconservation.org or visit the website, www.anglersforconservation.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.