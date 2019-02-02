Fundraiser for SWFL Honor Flight
A Southwest Florida Honor Flight fundraiser including dinner, music and dancing will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at the Eagles Club, 23111 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Cost is $20 per person. For more information, contact Sharon Robinson at 941-468-0551.
Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour 2019
The Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and includes a showcase of six homes and a garden in and around Punta Gorda and the new Carmelo’s restaurant. Sponsored by Beyond Ourselves, the community service arm of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, all proceeds from the tour benefit the children of Charlotte County. In a Decade of Giving, the organization has donated more than $329,000 to local charities. Tickets are available online at www.beyondourselves.islessites.com.
Western New Yorkers reunion
WNY Reunion will be held on March 6 at Tropic Isles Auditorium, 1507 28th Ave. West, Palmetto. Coffee and donuts at 11 a.m., lunch at noon. Bring a dish to pass and your own plates, silverware, and napkins. $3 per person donation at door registration. Short business meeting, roll call of counties, and door prizes will follow lunch. Please join us and other Western New Yorkers for fellowship and camaraderie. For more information, call Jackie at 941-722-8569.
Drama Troupe to perform ‘Anything Goes’
Charlotte High School Drama Troupe 0922 will present the Classic American Musical “ Anything Goes,” by legendary composer Cole Porter, on March 28-31 and again on April 5 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Packed with musical standards like “You’re the Top,” “Friendship” and “It’s De-lovely,” witty dialogue, hysterical characters and riotous action, this timeless classic Broadway Hit is a family favorite for the ages. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. For tickets call 941-505-7469 or visit www.thecpac.net.
P.E.O. to hold luncheon and auction
The annual P.E.O., Chapter HN Social luncheon and auction will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 23 at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The auction includes an array of fashionable items, gift certificates, and hand-made items by members. P.E.O. was founded in 1869 and is celebrating its 150th year of providing grants, loans, and scholarships to local women for higher education. The event is open to the public. There is no charge for the luncheon, but a reservation is required. The deadline for reservations is Feb. 15. For more information or to make a reservation, call Lorna Louscher at 239-898-6021; lornamlouscher@yahoo.com or Patti Linn at 941-637-8160; linn46@comcast.net.
15th Annual Tennis with a Heart Tournament
Rev up your racquets for the return of the 15th Annual Tennis with a Heart Tournament benefiting The Homeless Coalition and The Charlotte County Family YMCA. Bring a dish to share Friday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. for the Kick-Off Party at the Charlotte County Family YMCA located at 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Enjoy mingling with sponsors and players, 50/50 raffle, chance auctions, cash bar and exhibition matches by local pros. Regular doubles tennis matches will be held all weekend, Feb. 9 and Feb. 10. Registration is $45 per player and includes a continental breakfast and a commemorative T-shirt. Registration forms are located at The Charlotte County Family YMCA in Punta Gorda, Wrigley Tennis and The Homeless Coalition. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the event. For more information, contact Darcy Woods at events@cchomelesscoalition.org or 941-627-4313, Ext. 134.
2019 Walk for the Poor
Each year, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul hosts the Walk for the Poor to raise funds and to increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in our Charlotte County community. The 2019 Walk will begin at 9 a.m. on Feb. 16, at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda and proceed across the northbound U.S. 41 bridge. You may also simply come and demonstrate support for our cause or walk at your leisure and cheer us on. Together, we can reach our goal of raising awareness of poverty in our community and raising funds to help those we serve. For more information, contact Maryanne Hood at 941-268-9678.
Everyday English Literacy Program
The Everyday English Literacy Program is a free program for non-native English speakers to improve language skills so that they can get good jobs, help their children with homework, increase their ability to complete banking transactions, understand doctors’ prescriptions, and eventually be able to seek citizenship. A program session will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 14 at Port Charlotte Public Library, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, following an informal gathering of the Everyday English Café. All those interested are encouraged to attend.
To volunteer as a coach or if you want to begin learning and practicing English, please contact: Hispanic American Citizens Council at cchispanicamericancouncil@gmail.com; or 941-276-3747.
Jazz on the Harbor fundraiser
Jazz On The Harbor fundraiser will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on March 22, at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. The Uptown Jazz Trio will entertain while enjoying an elegant buffet dinner and watch the sunset. There will be a silent auction and cork pull. Cash bar. Evening casual attire. Tickets are $75 per person. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Guardian ad Litem Foundation, which supports the Guardian ad Litem program in Charlotte County ensuring that the abused and abandoned children of Charlotte County have a court appointed Guardian ad Litem. For tickets or more information, call 941-613-3233 or visit VoicesforKids.org.
Sons of Italy night of dinner and impersonations
The Sons of Italy, 3725 Easy St., Port Charlotte, will feature Elvis Presley impersonations by Anthony Cimino, “Classic Gold” group of Anthony Cimino and Jerry Morinoat. The doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m. and the show runs from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 16. A full dinner, deserts, dancing and entertainment all for $17 per person. For more information or tickets, call 941-764-9003.
Registration is open for March Golf Charity event
The fifth annual ARCHway Institute for Mental Health and Addictive Disorders Golf Scramble is set for March 9, at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda, starting with registration at 7 a.m. with an 8:15 a.m. shotgun scramble. Entry fee is $100. The fee includes greens fees/cart and buffet lunch following scramble. For lunch and the silent auction only, cost is $35. ARCHway is also hosting a Tennis Mixer beginning at 2 p.m. on March 8 at Twin Isles.
Half of the proceeds of this outing will benefit the CBHC (Charlotte Behavioral Health Care) in Charlotte County and the Sheriff’s Addiction Recovery Initiative to be used to help an individual who is in need of financial help for recovery. Some monies will also go to help pay for someone’s first month in a structured sober living facility in Florida. To register online for either or both events, go to www.thearchwayinstitute.org
For more information, contact Dan Stuckey at DStuckey57@hotmail.com for more information or 314-452-4982.
Annual Bocce Tournament scheduled
Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, will hold its 12th Annual Bocce Tournament on Feb. 16. The games will begin at 9 a.m and will consist of men’s and ladies mixed teams. For a $12 donation, lunch and beverages will be provided, along with a raffle and prizes. All proceeds will go to the Elks Children’s Therapy Services. There is a sign-up sheet at the lodge for members and their guests. For more information, call coach at 941-661-0573.
Ninth Annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive
The Ninth Annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive to benefit The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be held on Feb. 23 in downtown Punta Gorda. From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the food drive and registration will take place at The Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Crawl starts at 1:30 p.m. with last hour from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Cost for Crawl $30 pre-paid in advance. Ticket sale special: Buy four or more for a price at $27 each. Ticket sales end Feb. 21. If any tickets are available on the day of, the price is $35. Pub Crawlers will receive a T-shirt, logo Koozie, program book and goodie bag. Anyone bringing a food item will receive a raffle ticket (one per can of food up to 20 tickets) for a chance to win Caribbean Cruise for two provided by Downtown Gatorz. A portion of the proceeds also benefit the Harry Chapin Food bank the Homeless Coalition and the local Salvation Army. Food drive is open to all. For more information, go to www.puntagordapubcrawl.com or call Mike Colgan at 239-872-1171 or Nick Berry at 941-628-4800.
Free genealogy classes offered
Charlotte County Genealogical Society, Inc. (CCGSI) holds free genealogy classes on Mondays and workshops on Tuesdays. All are free and open to the public at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For a list of all upcoming classes and workshops, visit www.ccgsi.org. For more information, call 941-380-1488.
Taste of Punta Gorda scheduled
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will present it 12th annual taste of Punta Gorda on March 3 at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. It will feature 30 restaurants from Punta Gorda and Charlotte County serving “tastes” of signature dishes. Over 80 vendors of arts, crafts and specialty foods, plus a Rotary Village showing off the work of Rotary Clubs of Charlotte County will participate. There will be a kid’s zone, and all day music featuring the Charlotte High School Gold Jazz Band, Florida Mountain Men and the BoogieMen. For more information, visit, www.tasteofpuntagorda.com.
New art exhibit planned
Starting today through Feb. 27 two talented photographer/artists will display their work at a new art exhibit at the Unitarian Universalist’s Gallery, 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Shelley Bell is an award-winning photographer and pastel artist. The focus of her work includes subjects from city to wildlife showcasing moments inspired by everyday life. Sally Rockefeller another award-winning photographer also enjoys painting in acrylics.
The public is invited to an opening reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 18. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 941-627-4303.
Perennial Film Festival
The 2nd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held from noon to 9 p.m. on March 2 and March 3 at the Punta Gorda Historic Building, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda.
The mission of Perennial Film Festival is to provide filmmakers with a platform to connect, learn and reach people with quality stories via the video and film craft. Not only do attendees get to watch great films, but they get to talk to the filmmakers, win movie memorabilia, and learn about the craft. They can also provide valuable feedback for the filmmakers and vote for the winning films. Those filmmakers are then awarded Sunday during the awards ceremony. Everyone is encouraged to attend, but space is limited. So order your tickets now at perennialfilmfestival.com, where you can also find out more information and submit films.
Punta Gorda Short Film Festival
The Charlotte Harbor Office of Film & Digital Media and Asbury Shorts, USA, will present the fifth annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival on March 6 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The event will be hosted by the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 908-618-1776 or email nlpr@aol.com.
Free Nature Lecture/Field Trip Series
Join the Charlotte County Community Services Department for “The Nature in Your Neighborhood,” a free six-part lecture/field trip series covering local wildlife and environmental habitats. The program will begin 9 a.m. at Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte on the first Wednesday of the month through June 5. Participants will learn about local flora and fauna, visit some of Charlotte County’s beautiful parks to see subject areas in person, and gain an appreciation for the diverse wildlife and natural environments within Charlotte County. Participants are strongly encouraged to dress appropriately for walking and weather conditions and are reminded to bring plenty of water and sunscreen. Register at least one week prior to the date(s) you will attend by calling 941-627-1628. Participants must provide their own transportation to the field trip sites.
For information, call 941-627-1628, ext. 103 or marc.solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Paddle with your valentine
Paddle the Lower Peace River from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 14. Paddle with Florida Master Naturalist Rick Fried past the turn-of-the century Liverpool phosphate dock ruins. Check the rookery for bird activity and then up in the Peace River to the Nav-A-Gator for lunch. Return via a short cut. Participants must provide personal flotation device, watercraft and be able to swim. Voluntary donations to the Sierra Club gratefully accepted. Reservations required. Call 941-637-8805.
