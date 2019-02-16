Gaines Veterans Memorial Park fundraiser set
The first community fundraiser for the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park (honoring all veterans and first responders) is scheduled for 3 p.m. today at American Legion Post 103, 2101 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. The event will feature music by The BoogieMen. Food will be provided. Tickets are $35 which includes admission to the program, concert and food and can be purchased at the event. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
Sons of Italy night of dinner, impersonations
The Sons of Italy, 3725 Easy St., Port Charlotte, will feature Elvis Presley impersonations by Anthony Cimino, “Classic Gold” group of Anthony Cimino and Jerry Morinoat. The doors open at 5 p.m. dinner is served at 6 p.m. and the show runs from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. today. A full dinner, desserts, dancing and entertainment all for $17 per person. For more information or tickets, call 941-764-9003.
