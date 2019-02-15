Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of the 416 children in Charlotte County who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one hour orientation at the GAL office, 18500 Murdock Circle, Building B, Suite 203. Orientations will be held on Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer on their own schedule with staff support and free training. For more information or to sign up for orientation, call 941-613-3233.
Fourth Friday free movie scheduled
The public is invited to attend this month’s 4th Friday Free Movie, “Do The Right Thing,” brought to you by Women Against Racism & Discrimination and FGCU’s Renaissance Academy in Punta Gorda at 1 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the FGCU Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda.
If you try to imagine a sweltering, summer Sunday in the racially, taut Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn in 1989, you will not come close to experiencing the simmering violence threatening to erupt as portrayed in this highly praised movie written and directed by Spike Lee. Plan to remain after the movie for some interesting comments and discussion.
CERT training offered
Charlotte County Emergency Management is offering the CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) basic training course. This course is designed for anyone who is interested in gaining skills and knowledge to help make their communities prepared and resilient when an incident occurs.
This is a three-day course, held on Saturdays beginning Feb. 23, and is free of charge. All classes will be held at the Heritage Oak Park Community Center, 19520 Heritage Oak Blvd., Port Charlotte. Seating is limited, register by Feb. 20 online: www.surveymonkey.com/r/D9BNCZ3. For more information, contact Charlotte County CERT by email charlottecountycert@gmail.com or call 813-702-3785.
Charlotte Goodwill’s MicroEnterprise Institute
Individuals who are thinking about starting their own business or grow their existing business, are invited to apply to the Goodwill Southwest Florida MicroEnterprise Institute, scheduled to begin April 15 and will be offered for free. The MicroEnterprise Institute is a six-week training program to help emerging entrepreneurs start new ventures and grow small businesses. Graduates will complete a feasibility plan and management training course, working with mentors who are successful business people. Classes will be held on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Charlotte Tech Center 18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. To apply, visit www.goodwillswfl.org/microenterprise, or call 239-995-2106 Ext. 2215 for more information.
Women With Mission plan casino bus trip
Women With Mission is sponsoring a bus trip to the Immokalee casino on March 2. The cost for this popular trip is $25 per person, which covers the round-trip bus fare and tip for the driver. The bus will leave the Murdock Walmart parking lot promptly at 9:30 a.m. and return the same evening arriving around 6 p.m. There will be complimentary water and treats on the bus and a 50/50 drawing will be available. Proceeds benefit various charities throughout the county. Reservations will be taken on a first come basis. For more information, call Marie at 941-255-0005.
Pedal and Play Returns
Bicyclists of all skill levels are invited to Punta Gorda on March 22 and March 23 to Pedal and Play in Paradise. Participants have four bicycle rides to choose from on Saturday, March 23: 15-mile, 30-mile, 62-mile and a 10-mile Mystery Ride. The two-day event is hosted by TEAM Punta Gorda and The Isles Yacht Club.
The fun begins March 22 at the Laishley Park Pavilions next to the city marina where riders can check in, pick up their event goody bags, and then join Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik for his informative “Here and There” ride. Riders can mingle later at the After Ride Social Hour at the Laishley Park Pavilions for free hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine. Saturday begins with a pre-ride welcome breakfast and free yoga. After they ride, cyclists can enjoy free massages, free ice cream, free lunch, free beer and wine for those of legal drinking age, live music and much more. Proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and TEAM Punta Gorda’s bicycle initiatives.
For more information, visit www.pedalandplayinparadise.com.
Highwaymen Art in the Park
The Libraries and History Division will present Highwaymen Art in the Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., on Feb. 19-20 at Bayshore Live Oak Park, 23157 Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte.
This two-hour workshop starts with a presentation on the story of the Florida Highwaymen and their connection to Charlotte County. The workshop explores the different styles of the original Highwaymen artists using their paintings for inspiration. The second part of the workshop will be dedicated to creating an original painting using the park’s beautiful landscape. Participants will work with authentic materials used by the Highwaymen in their paintings. No painting experience required. Participation is free, but registration is required due to limited seating and materials.
For more information, contact Crystal Diff, program coordinator, at 941-629-7278 or Crystal.Diff@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
‘Kickin’ it at the Kanal’
The American Legion Post 110, 3152 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, will celebrate its 100 year anniversary with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on March 2-3. A Ruck Walk, Chinese auction, duck boat rides, vendors, raffles and entertainment from Country Express, American Made, Gotta Luv It, Bullman & Cora and The BoogieMen. All proceeds benefit Final Salute, children and youth. For more information, call 941-629-7446.
Wild Wednesdays
Join Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, for great films and great company. During Wild Wednesdays, guests enjoy a nature-themed film followed by lively discussion led by a Master Naturalist. The next Wild Wednesday program is Feb. 20, showing Nature’s Miniature Miracles. Due to popularity, there will be two showings 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. This film transports viewers into the world of the tiny. Explore incredible stories from the perspective of the planet’s smallest animals. Learn about extraordinary adaptations that help them survive in a world where everything is colossal by comparison. For more information, call 941-575-5435.
TEAM Punta Gorda golf scramble planned
TEAM Punta Gorda’s 14th annual golf scramble, a major fundraiser for the organization, is scheduled for March 23. The scramble will be at St. Andrews South Golf Club in Punta Gorda. The tourney, open to men and women of all abilities, will begin with check-in at 7:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Cost through Feb. 23 is $75 per player or $300 per team of four. After that date, the cost rises to $80/$320. Limited to first 100 players to register. Included are greens fees, cart, breakfast and lunch. Prizes will be awarded for hole-in-one, putting contest, proximities and winning team. Pre-purchase a $20 mulligan package and get five mulligans and a handy sandy for your team.
Registration forms are available at the pro shops at St. Andrews South, 1901 Deborah Drive, and Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd. in Punta Gorda, or by visiting the TEAM website, www.teampuntagorda.org. For more information, contact Shelly Harris at sheldonjharris@yahoo.com.
Free film showing planned
A free film offering, “Human Flow,” will be shown at 1:30 p.m. on March 9 at the Mid County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. The film depicts the epic journey of more than 65 million people from 23 countries who have been forced from their homes, escaping famine, climate change and war.
The free showing is co-sponsored by the Immigration Justice Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County, The Indivisible Action of Southwest Florida, The Hispanic American Citizens Council and the Democratic Hispanic Caucus. For more information, call 941-258-8473.
The Charlotte Chorale to perform ‘Bach to Bacharach’
The Charlotte Chorale, will perform a selection of masterworks by five monumental composers covering a span of over 300 years. The “Bach to Bacharach” Concert will be performed at 4 p.m. on March 2, at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Reserved seat tickets are available at a price of $25 for adults, $10 for students and can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. Visa/Mastercard accepted. For more information, visit www.charlottechorale.com.
Wine and Cheese reception planned
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host a wine and cheese reception from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m,. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, to support local arts and humanities and meet the local artist of the month, Henry “Hank” August. He is a self taught artist and has been painting oils for over 40 years. For more information visit kays-ponger.com, or call 941-639-1133.
Lecture series scheduled
A month-long series of lectures will highlight the Florida Gulf Coast University Herald Court Centre’s commemoration of Black History Month. The lectures will span subjects both national and local. James Abraham, who earned a history degree from Oberlin College and has worked as a journalist and book publisher, will discuss the legacy of Frederick Douglass, black athletes and protests, the genesis of the Civil War, and race and class in Southwest Florida. The schedule includes: Feb. 18: Slavery Caused the Civil War; Feb. 25: Race and Class in Southwest Florida. Each lecture, which will run from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., will include time for questions. Mr. Abraham will also provide a reading list for each lecture. Individual cost per lecture is $15. For more information, contact FGCU’s Herald Court Centre at 941-505-0130.
Jazz on the Harbor fundraiser
Jazz On The Harbor fundraiser will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on March 22, at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Blvd. Port Charlotte. The Uptown Jazz Trio will entertain while enjoying an elegant buffet dinner and watch the sunset. There will be a silent auction and cork pull. Cash bar. Evening casual attire. Tickets are $75 per person. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Guardian ad Litem Foundation, which supports the Guardian ad Litem program in Charlotte County ensuring that the abused and abandoned children of Charlotte County have a court appointed Guardian ad Litem. For tickets or more information, call 941-613-3233 or visit VoicesforKids.org.
Registration is open for March Golf Charity event
The fifth annual ARCHway Institute for Mental Health and Addictive Disorders Golf Scramble is set for March 9, at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda, starting with registration at 7 a.m. with an 8:15 a.m. shotgun scramble. Entry fee is $100. The fee includes greens fees/cart and buffet lunch following scramble. For lunch and the silent auction only, cost is $35. ARCHway is also hosting a Tennis Mixer beginning at 2 p.m. on March 8 at Twin Isles. For more information, contact Dan Stuckey at DStuckey57@hotmail.com for more information or 314-452-4982.
