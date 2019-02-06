DAR meeting scheduled
The Charlotte Bay Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) next meeting will be held Feb. 18, at the Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda. RSVP must be called in to Ruth Weaver at 941-505-4228 or emailed to ruthweaver330@gmail.com no later than noon Feb. 11. Lunch will be ordered from the menu. No cash accepted; credit card or check only. Special Guest speaker: Dale Phillips, Civilian Crime Prevention Officer, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, will give a presentation on, “Identity Theft and Elder Abuse.”
High School band to hold car show
The Port Charlotte High School Band will be having a car show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 16 at Port Charlotte High School, 18200 Cochran Blvd., front parking lot. Registration is $10 and benefits the Port Charlotte High School band program. Judging with trophies and concessions will be available. Door prizes and 50/50 drawings. For more information, call 941-286-3722.
Gaines Veterans Memorial Park fundraiser set
The first community fundraiser for the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park (honoring all of our veterans and first responders) is scheduled for 3 p.m., Feb. 16 at American Legion Post #103, 2101 Taylor Road in Punta Gorda. The event will feature music by The Boogiemen and food will be provided. Tickets are $35 which includes admission to the program, concert and food and can be purchased at the event. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.