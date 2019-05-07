It’s all about the lime
The seventh annual Key Lime Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 11 at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Food, fun, music, dancing, vendors, shopping and dining. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/2495611203801558/
Watercolor exhibit planned
The Florida Suncoast Watercolor Society will present a watercolor exhibit in Goff Gallery May 11 — June 7 at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. Gallery and gift shop hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 941-639-8810.
Florida West Coast Car Club show
The Florida West Coast Car Club will be hosting a car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14 at Village Place Health & Rehab Center, 2370 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-624-5966.
Chess tournament planned
Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte, will host a chess tournament from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 19. Entry fee is $10. Registration deadline is May 18. This is an unrated 5-game Swiss System tournament for all age and skill levels. Beginners section will use 40-minute running time for the group. Advanced section will use individual timers set at 25 minute and 5 second increments. Top three finishers in each section receive prizes and all participants receive free snacks and lunch.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic
Meet Adriana Quinones, executive director of the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve Street, Punta Gorda. The program begins at 2 p.m. on May 21. For more information, call Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
Proactive Parenting presentation planned
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office & Drug Free Charlotte County is teaming up to present a night of education for parents of teens. This Proactive Parenting presentation will be focused on social media and current drug trends within today’s youth. The event will be hosted by New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 21. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/2337970703106768/.
Repticon’s ReptiDay planned
ReptiDay is the May 18 and presented by Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States. The day offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. This event is held at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds — Expo Building, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. The doors open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, closing at 5 p.m. At the door, tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. VIP early-entry tickets may be purchased from our website at https://repticon.com/portcharlotte/.
Hemingway’s Havana Night
Join the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2019 for Hemingway’s Havana Night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 8 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased through the chamber store at www.charlottecountychamber.secure-mall.com. This is a Leadership for Literacy Event, so bring a new or slightly used book to donate. For more information, contact Matthew Jones, 239-896-2811, Kristin Cardona, 386-364-2085, Erin Gant, 941-628-2626 or Melissa Lockhart 941-916-5115.
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
Downtown Spring Bash street party
On May 25, the Downtown Merchants and the Punta Gorda Chamber will host its downtown Spring Bash street party from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on front of the old courthouse, corner of Taylor Street and Olympia Avenue. For more information, call 941-639-3720.
Salvation Army seeks food donations
The Salvation Army is asking residents of Charlotte County to donate non-perishable items to its food bank, which helps to feed those in need who may be facing financial hardships. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information, contact Colette.Koltay@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 941-629-3170 Ext. 406.
C.A.R.E. luncheon planned
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies holds its inaugural Paula Hess Humanitarian Scholarship Luncheon. The scholarship was created to honor one of C.A.R.E.’s original founders, Paula Edmond Hess. It will be held at noon on May 21, at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Reservations are $40 per person and can be made by calling 941-639-5499. RSVP by May 14. For more information, email: judithharris2@comcast.net.
Octagon annual golf scramble planned
St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda, will host the 2019 Golf Scramble to benefit Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary on June 8. Registration fee of $75 includes green’s fees, cart, continental breakfast, lunch, and prizes. All abilities welcome. Download the registration form at www.standrewssouth.com. For more information, contact Sue at 941-639-5261 Ext. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.