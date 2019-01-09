Garden Club to meet
Port Charlotte Garden Club will hold its next meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail. Guest speaker will be Ralph Mitchell, IFAS Extension Director of Charlotte County, and he will speak on “The Three Cides: Fungicides, Pesticides, and Herbicides.” The club meets monthly between September and May (except December) on the second Thursday. The public is warmly welcomed to attend all meetings. For more information, call Carolyn Savary at 941-426-1299.
Citizen’s Climate Lobby announces meeting
The Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda Chapter of Citizen’s Climate Lobby announces their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Jan 14 at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 1201 Aqui Esta Dr., Punta Gorda.
Citizen’s Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan, nonprofit national organization whose mission is to create the political will for climate solutions. For more information, visit www.citizensclimatelobby.org or email portcharlotte@citizensclimatelobby.org. All are welcome.
”Invaders From Afar: Invasive, Exotic Plants of SW Florida” Lecture
Join Alan (Al) Squires, Mangrove Chapter, Florida Native Plant Society, at 10 a.m. on Jan. 17 at the Fireplace Pavilion at Bayshore Live Oak Park, 23157 Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte, as he discusses and shows examples of Florida’s non-native, invasive exotic pest plants.
Mr. Squires will have examples of many of these plants and will distribute free literature to help residents identify and remove them. The booklet, “Identifying & Controlling Invasive Exotic Plants in Southwest Florida: A Homeowner’s Guide” will be distributed to the first 20 people who register for this free program.
This program is presented by Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center. For more information and registration for this free program, call 941-475-0769.
‘Feeling’ Alright’ tribute to 50th anniversary of Woodstock
Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association will present a new tribute/variety show, “Feelin’ Alright,” a tribute to the 50th Anniversary Of Woodstock featuring Pat Surface and American Pie (Donna Surface, Bill Marsh, and Butch Schmidt), at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26, at the PGICA, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $20 per person. Purchase tickets online at www.pgica.org or call 941-637-1655 or stop by PGICA. All concerts and cabarets offered by the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association are open to the general public.
Punta Gorda Garden Club to meet
The Punta Gorda Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Jan. 16 in Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave. Punta Gorda. The guest speaker will be master gardener and horticulture educator, Thomas Becker, who will present a program on Bulbs for Florida. He will offer suggestions for choosing the type and varieties of bulbs that can be grown successfully in our sub-tropical gardens.
Guests are welcome to attend the club’s regular, free monthly meetings which begin with light refreshments followed by a speaker and a brief meeting.
For more information about the Punta Gorda Garden Club and its programs and activities please contact club president, Joyce Stanley at 219-613-7506 or visit the club’s website www.pggc.org or the Punta Gorda Garden Club’s Facebook page.
Western New Yorkers reunion
WNY Reunion will be held on March 6 at Tropic Isles Auditorium, 1507 28th Ave. West, Palmetto. Coffee and donuts at 11 a.m., lunch at noon. Bring a dish to pass and your own plates, silverware, and napkins. $3 per person donation at door registration. Short business meeting, roll call of counties, and door prizes will follow lunch. Please join us and other Western New Yorkers for fellowship and camaraderie. For more information, call Jackie at 941-722-8569.
The Charlotte County Concert Band presents ‘If Not for Music’
The Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Bob Miller, will present “If Not for Music” at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. At this concert hear some of the most exciting and descriptive pieces by internationally renowned composers and arrangers. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or at the door the night of the concert.
Wild Wednesdays
Join Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, for great films and great company during its Wild Wednesdays. Guests enjoy a nature-themed film followed by lively discussion led by a Master Naturalist. Film topics vary and include focuses such as plants, animals and conservation. The next Wild Wednesday program is Jan. 16, showing “Planet Earth II – Jungles.” “Planet Earth II” is a breath-taking British nature documentary series narrated by Sir David Attenborough. Due to popularity, there will be two showings for all January, February, and March films: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 941-575-5435.
Charlotte Chorale benefit concert planned
The Charlotte Chorale announced its Benefit Concert for 2019 will be all about that Old Time Rock and Roll featuring the critically acclaimed band Phil Dirt and the Dozers. The concert will be held at 4 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Concert tickets can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. As a reminder the Benefit Concert is not a part of The Charlotte Chorale’s 2018-19 season concert series and tickets must be purchased separately.
Water Quality Summit set
Charlotte County will host the Water Quality Summit from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda.
The event will feature three panel discussions with scientists, researchers, engineers and policymakers on the subject of harmful algal blooms, such as red tide and blue-green algae. Admission is free, but pre-registration is required at https://ccwatersummit.eventbrite.com.
For information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Board of County Commission Strategic Focus-Area workshop
The Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Strategic Focus-Area Workshop related to the Fiscal Year Budget 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 at 8 a.m. on Jan. 15, at Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. The public is invited to attend but there will be no public input. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
Board of County Commission Budget public meeting
Charlotte County Commissioners will hold a public meeting to hear citizen input related to the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 budgets at 6 p.m. on Jan. 16, in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
The public is encouraged to attend and provide input. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
Free genealogy classes offered
Charlotte County Genealogical Society, Inc. (CCGSI) holds free genealogy classes on Mondays and workshops on Tuesdays. All are free and open to the public, at Mid- County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For a list of all upcoming classes and workshops, visit www.ccgsi.org. For more information, call 941-380-1488.
Parliamentarians offer basic course
The Charlotte County Parliamentarians Unit, a local chapter of the National Association of Parliamentarian, will hold a six-week basic course, “Practical Applications of Robert’s Rules of Order.” It is designed for officers and members who want to know the Rules of Order and how they apply to their organization. The introductory classes will be on Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon, beginning Jan. 17 at the Fraternal Order of Police Hall, 23300 Harper Ave., Charlotte Harbor. The registration deadline is Jan. 11. The class is free. Class materials are $30, cash or check due at the first class.
For more information, contact Joyce Gleason at 941-637-5921, or Sam King at 941-380-7702.
P.E.O. to hold luncheon
The annual P.E.O. Founders’ Day luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda. P.E.O. is a philanthropic educational organization supporting women of all ages in their educational endeavors. Members of Chapters GA, IU and HN are invited to the luncheon, as well as any P.E.O. members in the Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda area. The deadline for reservations is Jan. 7. For more information, call Janet Sorrells at 419-575-5329.
Veterans Chorus seeking voices
The Voices of Freedom Veterans Chorus, the newest and freshest vocal ensemble in Charlotte County, is looking to add new voices after a successful 2018 season. Veterans – men and women, old and young – and their spouses who are Charlotte County residents are invited to meet with Music Director Sharon Butler to register and learn more about the exciting plans for 2019.
The meeting with be held at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the auditorium of the IMPAC Building, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The ability to read music is not a requirement. The only things you need to bring are a desire to honor this country with your voice and a willingness to commit to a regular schedule of rehearsals and performances. Nominal annual dues are required. For more information, contact Rusty Pray at rustypray@gmail.com or call 609-217-30308.
‘Adele and Friends’ Tribute Show
The William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, will host “Adele and Friends” tribute show featuring Elvis with Kim, Dave & Chris from “Memories” at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Ticket prices are $20 , & $17 for CC members. All sales are final. For tickets or more information, visit www.theculturalcenter.com or 941-625-4175.
New art exhibit planned
Starting Jan. 17 through Feb. 27 two talented photographer/artists will display their work at a new art exhibit at the Unitarian Universalist’s Gallery, 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Shelley Bell is an award winning photographer and pastel artist. The focus of her work includes subjects from city to wildlife showcasing moments inspired by everyday life. Sally Rockefeller another award winning photographer also enjoys painting in acrylics.
The public is invited to an opening reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 18. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 941-627-4303.
Government Day event
An expo-style Government Day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the South Gulf Cove Pavilion, 14859 Ingraham Blvd., Port Charlotte. Representatives from Charlotte County government will answer questions and present information about the many programs and services available. Topics include parks and libraries, code compliance, MSBUs, health, driver license and vehicle registration, emergency management, mosquito control, and much more. The event is free and open to the public.
For information, contact Elaine Jones at 941-764-4933 or email Elaine.Jones@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
The Business & Professional Women of Charlotte County to host fashion show
The Business & Professional Women of Charlotte County (BPW) will hold its third annual Fashion Show fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. on Jan. 19, at Visani Restaurant and Comedy Theater, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies and employees will be the guest models for the show. The event includes lunch of a salad, chicken entrée, and dessert. There will be a Chinese auction, a 50/50 raffle, lottery tree and door prizes. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the BPW website (bwpccfl.org), by emailing bpwccfl@gmail.com, or by calling 941-205-2714. Proceeds benefit the BPW Scholarship Foundation, a 501©(3) nonprofit raising money for scholarships for young women in Charlotte County.
Bluegrass Saturday scheduled
Bear Hill Bluegrass Band is scheduled to perform at the next Bluegrass Saturday at 2 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Harbor Heights Park, 27420 Voyageur Drive, Punta Gorda. Monthly Bluegrass Saturday concerts showcase local and regional Bluegrass bands. A $5 donation is requested along with one canned-good for the local food bank. Bluegrass Saturday takes place outdoors in a tree shaded area. Bring lawn chairs for seating.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children in Charlotte County who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour orientation at the GAL office 18500 Murdock Circle Bldg. B Suite 203. Orientation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Jan. 14. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with 8 to 10 hours monthly to volunteer on their own schedule with staff support and free training. For more information or to sign up for orientation call, 941-613-3233.
Charlotte County Pride Fest
The 2019 Charlotte County Pride Fest will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. Special entertainment by Steven Andrade as Cher and Spikey Van Dykey. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 941-204-3505 or visit www.charlottecountypridefl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.