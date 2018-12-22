Want to enjoy some holiday cheer this weekend? Here are some ways you can hear some great Christmas music, enjoy fellowship and maybe nibble a holiday treat or two!
Christmas Cantata
The Punta Gorda Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda, will have its Christmas Cantata, “Come, Let Us Adore Him” and will feature the Punta Gorda Church Sanctuary Choir at 4 p.m. today. Refreshments will be served afterwards. Admission is free.
Cookie, candy sale
Ladies Auxiliary of AMVETS Post 2000, 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs, hosts a cookie and candy sale starting at 11 a.m. today, with lunch served from noon-3 p.m. Proceeds benefit auxiliary-sponsored charities. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Simply Christmas
Awaken Church, will presents a Candlelight Christmas Eve Service at the North Port City Hall Green at 5:35 p.m. Christmas Family Photos, make you own treats, kids crafts, and more starting at 4 p.m. For more information, call 941-200-5400.
Christmas concert
Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood, will hold a pre-Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 941-475-5363.
‘O Holy Night’
Come celebrate Christmas Eve at Faith Lutheran Church, 551 Rotonda Blvd. West, Rotonda West, at one of the three services that evening. At 5 p.m. a family service with emphasis for children and at the 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. services candlelight and communion for all who wish to commune. All are welcome. For more information, call 941-697-3313 mornings or visit the website, www.alivingfaith.org.
Candlelight services
The congregation of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area), invites the public to one of its three candlelight services Monday. The first service at 4:30 p.m. will be a contemporary service for the whole family. At 8 p.m. a traditional worship service will be held and at 11:30 p.m., partake of Holy Communion at a quiet, more meditative service. The church can be contacted at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Christmas Eve concert
Fellowship Church of Englewood will perform Christmas Eve concerts at Fellowship’s Worship Center and Campus, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West. There will be two concerts, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., featuring the music of Pastor Garry Clark, Mitchell Clark & The Fellowship Band and Praise Singers. Delicious holiday cookies, pastries and refreshments will be served free, immediately following each concert at the Hospitality Cafe. All are welcome to attend and celebrate with Fellowship. Nursery is provided during both concerts. For more information, please contact Fellowship Church at 941-475-7447 or visit fcenglewood.com.
Christmas dinner
Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave., will host its 33rd annual free Christmas dinner in the Fellowship Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Day. Dinner includes turkey, ham, mashed potatoes/gravy, stuffing, sweet potato casserole, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls, desert and beverage. There is no charge for the meal and is open to all church and community families or anyone who might find themselves alone on Christmas. The church will provide transportation for those with special needs who are unable to drive to the church. Please call the church office Monday through Friday before 3:30 p.m., to request this service: 941-625-4356.
Christmas dinner
Englewood United Methodist Church invites everyone to its 27th annual free Community Christmas Day Dinner on Tuesday. Just show up at Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn, between noon and 3 p.m. for turkey with all the trimmings surrounded by Christmas cheer and music. Between noon to 3 p.m. that day only and in-person, place and pick up take-out orders at the far end of Fellowship Hall. For transportation to and from the church or a homebound food delivery, call only the special number 941-544-1608. Calls to that number only made before 10 a.m. Christmas Day will be accepted. Donations are welcome but not required.
Winter concerts
Peace River Baptist Church, 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda, will be starting its winter concerts on Jan. 4 with the family group, “The Foresters.” They come from Burton, Mich., and this will be their second trip to Peace River. This concert starts at 7 p.m. with an old-fashioned hymn sing starting at 6:15 p.m. The next concert will feature the national group The Perry’s. They will be at Peace River on Jan. 18 for a 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. concert. Both concerts will feature a hymn sing 45 minutes before each concert. The last concert for January will be The Jim Brady Trio. This will also be their second trip to Peace River. This concert begins with a hymn sing at 6:15, followed by the group at 7 p.m. on Jan. 25. A love offering will be received during each of these concerts. No tickets are required, seating is limited, doors open at 5:30 p.m. The afternoon concert doors open at 12:30 p.m. For more information, call 941-637-6768 or visit www.PeaceRiverBaptistFL.org.
