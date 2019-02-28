Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of the 416 children in Charlotte Couny who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour orientation from noon to 1 p.m. on March 18 at the GAL office 18500 Murdock Circle Bldg. B Suite 203. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with 8 to 10 hours monthly to volunteer on their own schedule with staff support and free training. For more information or to sign up for orientation, call 941-613-3233.
Audubon Night Walkabout
The Peace River Audubon Society will hold a night hike on Tuesday, March 5. Participants should meet at 6:30 p.m. at Hathaway Park 35461 Washington Loop Road. Walking will be minimal, but participants should bring insect repellent and dress appropriately. This outing will provide a unique look at nature after dark and will include calling for barred owls. The public is welcome. For more information, contact Ron Mills at 941-575-6968 or rtmillsfl@embarqmail.com.
Friendship Force group to meet
SW Florida Friendship Force group will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 1 at the Punta Gorda Police & Fire Station Confernce room at 1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. The program is a presentation by Australians Chris and. Cathy Stone who will share pictures of their part of the world. Visitors are welcome.
