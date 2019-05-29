Hemingway’s Havana Night
Join the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2019 for Hemingway’s Havana Night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 8 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased through the Chamber store at www.charlottecountychamber.secure-mall.com. This is a Leadership for Literacy Event, so bring a new or slightly used book to donate. For more information, contact: Matthew Jones 239-896-2811, Kristin Cardona 386-364-2085, Erin Gant 941-628-2626 or Melissa Lockhart 941-916-5115.
Free lecture and reception planned
The Military Heritage Museum and the Blanchard House Museum will co-sponsor a free event. “An We Ob Jubilee, The First South Carolina Volunteers,” by author John Saucer. Re-discover a Civil War regiment very little is known about, the first black regiment in the Union Army, at 1 p.m. on May 30. The lecture will take place at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, followed by a reception and book signing at 2 p.m. at the Blanchard House Museum, 406 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Punta Gorda.
Hurricane Preparedness Seminar
Are you prepared for a hurricane? Come learn from Chapman Insurance Group, Photo Documentation Services, and Bank OZK on what you need to do before and after a hurricane or any other severe weather event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 27 at Bank OZK, 24100 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. Drinks and light hors d’oeuvres will be served, space is limited. RSVP to juliette.light@ozk.com or 941-764-4220.
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
County accepting Affordable Housing Property applications
Organizations are invited to submit an application to be designated as a pre-qualified agency eligible to receive surplus real county property for the purpose of developing affordable, rental, and/or supportive housing in Charlotte County. Applicant agencies must have a current 501©(3) IRS designation with a defined mission of affordable housing or serving special populations (low/very low income, developmentally or physically disabled, veterans, victims of domestic violence, homeless, etc.). Applications are due by 5 p.m. June 30. To obtain an application, visit https://bit.ly/2QgtZDw. Submit applications by email to Colleen.Turner@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Applications may also be submitted by certified mail or hand-delivered to: Colleen Turner, Charlotte County Human Services, 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33980. For information, contact the Charlotte County Housing Division by calling 2-1-1, 941-205-2161 or 941-833-6500.
LLI offers class
Barbara File Marangon’s second memoir begins with a glimpse of her Irish ancestry in her grandmother’s Bronx kitchen and a heartfelt promise she made there. She writes about her incredible journey of self-discovery beginning with the poignant finale of a Hollywood show and a ticket to Venice, Italy. This class features the book “Chasing Castles: Nineteen Years Living and Teaching Ballet in Italy” and is scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 30 at the Charlotte campus of the Florida Southwestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Registration can be made online at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Fees for each class are $10 for LLI FRIENDS members and $25 for non-members.
Babcock Ranch Discovery Center
Come learn more about Babcock Ranch 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 30 at the Discovery Center in Woodlea Hall. Visitors can also register for a chance to win a Florida Weekend Staycation. Visit https://bit.ly/307Cnd1 for more information and to register for the reception.
Summer Documentaries
Starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, the annual Documentary Series will return for the summer with the film “The Monsanto Papers.” Watch and then discuss over lunch the film about glyphosate, one of the most widely used herbicides in the world. Meet in room O 117 at the FSW Charlotte Campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. LLI will supply beverages. Fees are $10 per person per session. The series will continue every other Tuesday through September.
Cooking with C.A.R.E.
Join C.A.R.E. at 6 p.m. on June 6 at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, featuring a live cooking demonstration. This year’s menu is chicken ballontine stuffed with dried fruit and spinach, with pecan rice and french beans, followed by bananas foster. General admission is a $50 donation to C.A.R.E. Limited VIP tickets are $75, and include two complimentary glasses of wine. For more information or to make a reservation contact Millie at 941- 380-3686 or mittensrose@gmail.com.
‘Water, Water, Everywhere’ opens at The Visual Arts Center
A wine and cheese reception for the opening of “Water, Water, Everywhere” is 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. At the reception, artists will be recognized and awarded for first, second and third place, plus merit awards for additional artists. For more information, call 941-639-8810.
Bluegrass Festival
Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, hosts its third annual Bluegrass Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 15. Free parking and admission. For more information, visit www.fishville.com or call 941-639-8721.
Caribbean Jerk and Cultural Fest
The third annual Caribbean American Heritage month celebration will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 23 at Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Variety of Caribbean cuisine for purchase. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email: caribjerkfest@gmail.com or call 941-219-5905.
Fishermen’s Village to host annual July 4th celebration
Fishermen’s Village will host its annual Fourth of July celebration on Thursday, July 4. The Freedom Swim begins at 2 p.m. Starting location to be announced. The swim ends at Harpoon Harry’s at Fishermen’s Village. The Green Hibiscus Trolley will provide transportation between Fishermen’s Village and Gilchrist Park beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing until 3 p.m. (no kayaks, and inflatables must be deflated). For more information, call 941-639-8721 or visit online at www.fishville.com.
Road closure announced
Richard Road between Bermont Road and Bluesy Drive will be closed until June 19. This closure is required for stormwater pipe replacement. For information, contact Sean Horan at 941-681-3725 or Sean.Horan@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Octagon Annual Golf Scramble
St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda, will host the 2019 Golf Scramble to benefit Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary on Oct. 26. Registration fee of $75 includes green’s fees, cart, continental breakfast, lunch, and prizes. All abilities welcome. Download the registration form at www.standrewssouth.com. For more information, contact Sue at 941-639-5261 Ext. 3.
A Comedy Competition
More than 50 stand-up comedians will compete for a $500 cash prize and a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone, 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. A dozen contestants will perform five minutes each night, June 4, July 9 and Aug. 13 and the top three from each event will advance to the finals which will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission, with a $5 ticket price on Sept. 17 for the finals. The finals will feature 12 comedians, each performing seven minutes. This competition is for clean stand-up comedy only. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top three at their initial event. For more information, call 941-629-9191 or visit www.visani.net.
Active Shooter Preparedness presentation
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a presentation on Active Shooter Preparedness. Learn about responding to threats and active violence from experienced law enforcement. Topics will include: time and mental mindset; situational awareness; objectives of the active killer; contact with law enforcement and run, hide, fight. The presentation is open to the public and scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on June 11, at the Charlotte Technical College,18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. To RSVP, email Communityaffairs@ccsofl.net.
Learn to Sail Summer Camp
For students ages 8-18, the Punta Gorda YMCA Bayfront Center, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, will offer learn to sail classes Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. High school session runs June 3 through June 7; middle school session runs June 10 through June 14 and the grade school session runs June 17 through June 21. Co-ed class size is limited to 12 students per week. Register for classes and pay online at www.learntosailswf.org. Registration before May 15 is $130; after May 16, it’s $165. Separate sessions will be held for elementary, middle and high school students, with beginner and intermediate classes available. Certified instructors, Jr. instructors, and safety boat operators. All volunteers are background checked, SafeSport trained and certified, licensed and insured. All new boats appropriate sizes for all ages. For more information, call 941-999-1102 or visit www.learntosailswf.org.
Local chapter appeal to transfers
Are you a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, International Society of Key Women Educators, and have recently moved to SW Florida? The local DKG Chapter, Gamma Nu, is a vibrant and involved group of professional women who meet regularly and are active in our community through a variety of projects and programs. It’s a simple process to transfer from your hometown chapter or to be reinstated in DKG; let us welcome you to the area and to our group. Interested? Contact our membership chair at metgemaria@gmail.com.
