Winter Candy Land event
Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, is hosting a family event Saturday. The Candy Land board game was introduced in 1949 and many people remember it as the first board game they ever played. Drop in between noon and 2 p.m. and enjoy Candy Land inspired games and crafts. There will be cookie decorating, hot chocolate drinks with special toppings, ornaments created on the library’s 3D printer for children to paint, winter crafts, and much more.
Children will also be able to visit with Santa Claus, a great photo opportunity for parents and grandparents. Come celebrate the sweetest time of the year at this free Winter Candy Land event. The holiday film “Home Alone” will be shown directly after the program at 2 p.m. For more information, contact Hana Brown at 941-613-3170 or Hana.Brown@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Holiday Concert
The Port Charlotte High School Band will present its holiday concert at 7 p.m. today, at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. The concert will be conducted by Jose Lopez. Admission is free, but please bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the annual food drive. For more information, call 941-255-7485.
Mentors needed
The Homeless Students Gap Fund of Charlotte County is seeking mentors to provide students the extra attention they need to solve problems, build skills and enhance competence. Training will be provided from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2019, and Jan 23, 2019, at the David E. Gallery Professional Development Center, 22362 Hancock Ave., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Nancy Cwynar, ncwynar@gapfund.org or call 941-676-2018.
Search and Rescue Meet and Greet
Peace River K9 Search and Rescue will sponsor a meet and greet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Gulf Cove Park and Boat Ramp, 5149 Norlander Drive, Port Charlotte. Admission is free. Join in an opportunity to meet the search and rescue team. For more information, call 941-626-6212.
‘Big Bonz’ event
Southwest Florida German Shepherd Rescue will host the “Big Bonz” dog rescue event from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 12, at the Tiki Bar on the waterfront of the Four Points Sheraton, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. This is an adoption event for larger dogs. Cost is $20 per family, and includes your well-behaved and well-socialized dog 40 pounds or more. Included are fun activities, raffle baskets and quality vendors. For more information, visit www.swflgsdrescue.com.
Santa’s Helpers
Kays Ponger & Uselton and Lemon Bay Funeral Homes and Cremation Services and Gulf Pines Memorial Park have teamed up with Santa’s Helpers to bring hope to disadvantaged children. The objectives of the annual toy drive are to help children in need experience the joy of the holidays, to nurture the development of children, to unite members of local communities in a common cause and to contribute to the future betterment of communities. Please drop off new, unwrapped toys to one of our locations by Dec. 15: 2405 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte; 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda; 1935 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice; 2 Buchans Landing Englewood; 2401 Englewood Road, Englewood. For more information, visit www.kays-ponger.com or on Facebook www.facebook.com/kaysponger.
Free Holiday program
Come join the Master Gardeners at 2 p.m. Dec. 18, at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, for a program on how to take care of the traditional holiday plants that are gifted during this festive season. Whether you are a giver or a receiver, it is always nice to know how to prolong the beauty of our holiday plants. For more information, contact Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
Annual pot luck and photo contest announced
Peace River Audubon Society Annual Pot Luck and Photo Contest will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at First Alliance Church 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte, with guest speaker Wendy Sprague. For the potluck dinner, bring your favorite dish to share plus your place setting(s). Join Peace River Audubon for an evening of good food, a fascinating speaker and great photography. Voting will be held for our 2018 Photo Contest. Both members and visitors are eligible to enter. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Brenda Curtis at 615-477-9067 or bctrackwalker@gmail.com.
Fishermen’s Village’s NYE Celebration
Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will host family friendly festivities for New Year’s Eve, featuring a magnificent fireworks display at midnight. Fireworks can only be viewed from the west dock of Fishermen’s Village.
Beginning at 6 p.m., New Year’s Eve Family Friendly festivities will include: Live music and dancing from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with DJ and singer Michael White; Get Snapped Photo Booth; comedy magic shows, balloon creations, juggling with Captain Jack, from 6 p.m. to midnight, Finest Face Painting by MaryRose, Glitter Tattoos by Star Valle Entertainment; LED Juggling, Balloon twisting and magic shows by Jeff the Juggler, Tarot by Pamela (Tarot card readings for nominal fee), Funky Hair Glitter Designs (get your sparkle on!) from 6 p.m. to 1 0 p.m.; singer/guitarist Michael Hirst from 6 p.m. to midnight and it will be the final evening to view the Festival of Lights.
Rec center and pool to close for training and maintenance
South County Regional Park Recreation Center and pool, at 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda will be closed until Friday, for annual department wide training and facility maintenance. The facility will reopen for normal business hours on Saturday. For more information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-505-8686 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Quarter Frenzy
Join the AWL at a Quarter Frenzy from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, at 2421 Event Center, 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, to benefit the furry friends at the Animal Welfare League. This is a game where bidders play for prizes valued at $50 or higher. Bring quarters for bidding. Paddles are $3 each and there will be a 50/50 raffle. There will be food and refreshments available for purchase. For more information, call 941-625-6720.
Holiday loan period for library materials
The holiday season will soon be here and your Charlotte County libraries (Englewood Charlotte Public Library, Mid-County Regional Library, Port Charlotte Public Library and Punta Gorda Public Library) have a gift for our patrons. No library materials will be due between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. For more information, contact Terri Crawford at 941-613-3160 or Terri.Crawford@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
The Nutcracker performances planned
Hands and Hearts for the Performing Arts, Inc. will present its premier full-length production of the classic ballet, “The Nutcracker.” Performances will be held at the William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center Theatre, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte on Saturday, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20, $15 and $10 and are now available online at handsandheartsperformingarts.org/performances. Cocoa with Clara, a special event for young children, is being held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday prior to the 3 p.m. matinee. Children attending this event will have the opportunity to meet and have a photo with Clara, enjoy Nutcracker-themed activities and treats, and hear the story of The Nutcracker from a cast member. Tickets for this event are $10 for children and $5 for adults and can be purchased along with performance tickets. Proceeds from the production will support training opportunities for deserving and talented young artists.
Peace River Audubon Christmas Bird Count
Volunteers are needed for the Peace River Audubon’s 2018 Christmas Bird Count on Saturday and encompasses a 15-mile diameter circle, the center point being approximately downtown Punta Gorda. The circle is divided into about 12 areas, the furthest south areas being Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center (CHEC) and Cecil B Webb preserve. There are three water areas: the southern part of Charlotte Harbor including the area around Alligator Creek; the northern part of the Harbor; and the Peace River from the U.S. 41 bridge. Each area is headed up by an individual who determines where their group goes in their particular area, where and when they meet. In some cases they break up into smaller groups covering particular areas, such as a golf course. Most groups start about 7 a.m. and go until about noon. Some go out again later in the afternoon to count birds coming in for the evening.
To sign up for the bird count or for more information, contact Tony Licata at 941-505-9775, email alicata@dcwis.com.
