Home Instead to host Pet Therapy Event
Home Instead Senior Care invites caregivers and their clients to come out on Saturday, and meet some local therapy dogs in training. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Home Instead office, 520 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Light refreshments will be provided.
For more information, call Serving Charlotte County 941-457-9090. Home Instead is a home-health agency serving Punta Gorda, Boca Grande, Englewood, Placida, Port Charlotte and Rotonda West.
Jazz on the Harbor fundraiser
Jazz On The Harbor fund raiser will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on March 22, at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex 4500 Harbor Blvd. Port Charlotte. The Uptown Jazz Trio will entertain while enjoying an elegant buffet dinner and watch the sunset. There will be a silent auction and cork pull. Cash bar. Evening casual attire. Tickets are $75 per person. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Guardian ad Litem Foundation, which supports the Guardian ad Litem program in Charlotte County ensuring that the abused and abandoned children of Charlotte County have a court appointed Guardian ad Litem. For tickets or more information, call 941-613-3233 or visit VoicesforKids.org.
First social of year for Italian Heritage Social Club
The Italian Heritage Social Club is having its first social of 2019 on from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 26 at 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. A new year dinner dance with a dinner choices of roast beef, mashed potatoes, vegetable or shrimp scampi with pasta $15 for members or guests. Dance music by the Don and Jo show. Includes coffee, dessert, ice tea, b.y.o.b. For more information or to RSVP call 941-661-5176 or 941-661-4247.
Sons of Italy night of dinner and impersonations
The Sons of Italy, 3725 Easy Street, Port Charlotte, will feature Elvis Presley impersonations by Anthony Cimino, “Classic Gold” group of Anthony Cimino and Jerry Morinoat. The doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m. and the show runs from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 16. A full dinner, deserts, dancing and entertainment all for $17 per person. For more information or tickets, call 941-764-9003.
Registration is open for March Golf Charity event
The fifth annual ARCHway Institute for Mental Health and Addictive Disorders Golf Scramble is set for March 9, at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda, starting with registration at 7 a.m. with an 8:15 a.m. shotgun scramble. Entry fee is $100. The fee includes greens fees/cart and buffet lunch following scramble. For lunch and the silent auction only, cost is $35. ARCHway is also hosting a Tennis Mixer beginning at 2 p.m. on March 8 at Twin Isles.
Half of the proceeds of this outing will benefit the CBHC (Charlotte Behavioral Health Care) in Charlotte County and the Sheriff’s Addiction Recovery Initiative to be used to help an individual who is in need of financial help for recovery. Some monies will also go to help pay for someone’s first month in a structured sober living facility in Florida. To register online for either or both events, go to www.thearchwayinstitute.org
For more information, contact Dan Stuckey at DStuckey57@hotmail.com for more information or 314-452-4982.
Peace River Audubon meeting set
Peace River Audubon will hold its next meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. This month’s meeting of the Peace River Audubon Society features a presentation on the results of the recent Annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count. Over 60 participants spent more than 400 hours in search of birds by foot, car, cart, or boat, and covered over 500 miles by land or sea. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call 863-244-2652 or visit www.peaceriveraudubon.org.
Fourth Friday free movie offered
This month’s Fourth Friday Free Movie presented by Women Against Racism & Discrimination is the all-time, 1957, courtroom classic, 12 Angry Men. Taking place mainly in the jury chamber, 12 white, male jurors must judge the fate of a Puerto Rican youth charged with stabbing his father to death. During deliberations, each juror is forced to come face to face with own individual morality, character, preconceived opinions and biases.
Free and open to all, the program starts at 1 p.m., Jan. 25, at FGCU’s Renaissance Academy at 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda. Light snacks will be provided. Everyone is invited to remain after the movie for comments and discussion.
Annual Bocce Tournament scheduled
Punta Gorda Elks Lodge #2606, 25538 Shore Drive, will hold its 12th Annual Bocce Tournament on Feb. 16. The games will begin at 9 a.m and will consist of men’s and ladies mixed teams. For a $12 donation, lunch and beverages will be provided, along with a raffle and prizes. All proceeds will go to the Elks Children’s Therapy Services. There is a sign up sheet at the Lodge for members and their guests. For more information, call Coach at 941-661-0573.
Fundraiser for SWFL Honor Flight
SouthWest Florida Honor Flight Fundraiser including dinner, music and dancing, will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 2 at the Eagles Club, 23111 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Cost is $20 per person. For more information, contact Sharon Robinson at 941-468-0551.
Annual seminar announced
Southwest Florida Germanic Genealogy Society will holds its 2019 Annual Seminar on Jan. 31. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.; Seminar begins at 9 a.m. at 24 Twenty-One Event Center, 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Presenter will be Kenneth W. Heger, Ph.D.. He is on the faculty of the University of Maryland’s College of Information Studies, where he teaches Archives and Digital Curation and directs the digitization lab in the iSchool’s Digital Curation Information Center. Cost is $35 for SWFLGG members and $55 for non‐members. For more information or to register visit swflgg.org/upload/events/files/1543179551_Heger2019FinalSemnarFlyer.pdf.
C.A.R.E. Ball
The 31st annual C.A.R.E. Ball, The Harlequin’s Dance, will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $135 per person and includes dinner, gaming and open bar. Proceeds benefit the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.carefl.org or call 941-639-5499. The last day to purchase tickets is Jan. 17.
9th Annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive
The 9th Annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive to benefit The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be held on Feb. 23 in downtown Punta Gorda. From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the food drive and registration will take place at The Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Crawl starts at 1:30 p.m. with last hour from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Cost for Crawl $30 pre-paid in advance. Ticket sale special; Buy 4 or more for a price at $27 each. Ticket sales end Feb. 21. If any tickets available day of price is $35. Pub Crawlers will receive a T-shirt, logo Koozie, program book and goodie bag. Anyone bringing a food item will receive a raffle ticket (one per can of food up to 20 tickets) for a chance to win Caribbean Cruise for two provided by Downtown Gatorz. A portion of the proceeds also benefit the Harry Chapin Food bank the Homeless Coalition and the local Salvation Army. Food drive is open to all. For more information, go to www.puntagordapubcrawl.com or call Mike Colgan at 239-872-1171 or Nick Berry at 941-628-4800.
”Invaders From Afar: Invasive, Exotic Plants of SW Florida” Lecture
Join Alan (Al) Squires, Mangrove Chapter, Florida Native Plant Society, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, at the Fireplace Pavilion at Bayshore Live Oak Park, 23157 Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte, as he discusses and shows examples of Florida’s non-native, invasive exotic pest plants.
Mr. Squires will have examples of many of these plants and will distribute free literature to help residents identify and remove them. The booklet, “Identifying & Controlling Invasive Exotic Plants in Southwest Florida: A Homeowner’s Guide” will be distributed to the first 20 people who register for this free program.
This program is presented by Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center. For more information and registration for this free program, call 941-475-0769.
‘Feeling’ Alright’ tribute to 50th anniversary of Woodstock
Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association will present a new tribute/variety show, “Feelin’ Alright,” a tribute to the 50th Anniversary Of Woodstock featuring Pat Surface and American Pie (Donna Surface, Bill Marsh, and Butch Schmidt), at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26, at the PGICA, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $20 per person. Purchase tickets online at www.pgica.org or call 941-637-1655 or stop by PGICA. All concerts and cabarets offered by the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association are open to the general public.
Garden Club to meet
The Punta Gorda Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. today, in Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave. Punta Gorda. The guest speaker will be master gardener and horticulture educator, Thomas Becker, who will present a program on Bulbs for Florida. He will offer suggestions for choosing the type and varieties of bulbs that can be grown successfully in our sub-tropical gardens.
Guests are welcome to attend the club’s regular, free monthly meetings which begin with light refreshments followed by a speaker and a brief meeting.
For more information about the Punta Gorda Garden Club and its programs and activities please contact club president, Joyce Stanley at 219-613-7506 or visit the club’s website www.pggc.org or the Punta Gorda Garden Club’s Facebook page.
Western New Yorkers reunion
WNY Reunion will be held on March 6 at Tropic Isles Auditorium, 1507 28th Ave. West, Palmetto. Coffee and donuts at 11 a.m., lunch at noon. Bring a dish to pass and your own plates, silverware, and napkins. $3 per person donation at door registration. Short business meeting, roll call of counties, and door prizes will follow lunch. Please join us and other Western New Yorkers for fellowship and camaraderie. For more information, call Jackie at 941-722-8569.
The Charlotte County Concert Band presents ‘If Not for Music’
The Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Bob Miller, will present “If Not for Music” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. At this concert hear some of the most exciting and descriptive pieces by internationally renowned composers and arrangers. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or at the door the night of the concert.
Charlotte Chorale benefit concert planned
The Charlotte Chorale announced its Benefit Concert for 2019 will be all about that Old Time Rock and Roll featuring the critically acclaimed band Phil Dirt and the Dozers. The concert will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Concert tickets can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. As a reminder the Benefit Concert is not a part of The Charlotte Chorale’s 2018-19 season concert series and tickets must be purchased separately.
Water Quality Summit set
Charlotte County will host the Water Quality Summit from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda.
The event will feature three panel discussions with scientists, researchers, engineers and policymakers on the subject of harmful algal blooms, such as red tide and blue-green algae. Admission is free, but pre-registration is required at https://ccwatersummit.eventbrite.com.
For information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour 2019
The Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 2 and includes a showcase of six homes and a garden in and around Punta Gorda and the new Carmelo’s restaurant. Sponsored by Beyond Ourselves, the community service arm of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, all proceeds from the tour benefit the children of Charlotte County. In a Decade of Giving, the organization has donated more than $329,000 to local charities. Tickets are available online at www.beyondourselves.islessites.com.
‘Reach to Teach’ fashion show and benefit luncheon
Delta Kappa Gamma’s local chapter, Gamma Nu, will hold its annual “Reach to Teach” fashion show and benefit luncheon at noon on Jan. 27, at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. Fashions will be provided by Dillard’s; the event also offers a silent auction and other opportunities to donate to the group’s mission to support local women aspiring to be an educator. Local high school seniors receive funds for their education in their freshmen year until graduation from college. For tickets and information email dkgfashionshow2019@comcast.net.
Annual Chili Cook-off
The Eagles annual chili cook-off will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, at the Eagles Lodge 23111 Harborview Drive, Charlotte Harbor. The contest is open to any chili cook’s who are willing to put their chili to the test. There is no entry fee for the cook off. There will be prizes. Set up starts at 10 a.m. Chili will start selling at noon for $1 per bowl. All proceeds are donated to charity. For more information or questions call 941-423-8453.
‘Chef Nights for Kids’
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast will host “Chefs Night for Kids’ event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Thursday, at Charlotte County Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Tickets are $45 per person. Proceeds from the event benefit the children in the Port Charlotte area served by Big Brothers Big Sisters. For more information, contact Melissa Nelson, Regional Program Director, at 941-764-5812, or mnelson@bbbssun.org. To purchase tickets, visit https://one.bidpal.net/cnk2019.
Mentors needed
The Homeless Students Gap Fund of Charlotte County is seeking mentors to provide students the extra attention they need to solve problems, build skills and enhance competence. Training will be provided from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 and Jan 23, 2019 at the David E. Gallery Professional Development Center, 22362 Hancock Ave., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Nancy Cwynar, ncwynar@gapfund.org or call 941-676-2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.