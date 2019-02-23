Hook Kids on Fishing planned
In partnership with Fishermen’s Village, Anglers for Conservation (AFC) is coordinating AFC’s Hook Kids on Fishing program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 13 at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Kids ages 6 to 16, are welcome along with their parents. The first 100 kids registered will receive a free rod and reel. Registration is mandatory by visiting anglersforconservation.org/events. If you are interested in volunteering for this event, contact Mike Conneen at mike@anglersforconservation.org or visit the website, www.anglersforconservation.org.
CERT training offered
Charlotte County Emergency Management is offering the CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) basic training course. This course is designed for anyone who is interested in gaining skills and knowledge to help make their communities prepared and resilient when an incident occurs. This is a three-day course, held on Saturdays beginning Feb. 23, and is free of charge. All classes will be held at the Heritage Oak Park Community Center, 19520 Heritage Oak Blvd., Port Charlotte. Seating is limited, register by Feb. 20 online: www.surveymonkey.com/r/D9BNCZ3. For more information, contact Charlotte County CERT by email charlottecountycert@gmail.com or call 813-702-3785.
Woman's Club to host fundraiser
The GFWC Woman's Club of Port Charlotte will host a fundraiser at The Gilded Grape Winery, 4069 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 which includes a wine flight (four 3-ounce glasses of various wines of your choice) or two regular-sized glasses of your favorite wines. Light snacks will be available. Proceeds will benefit local charities which are supported by the Woman's Club each year. For more information or tickets, contact Irene Jones at 856-217-4148.
Isles Yacht Club fundraising month planned
The Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, is sponsoring a number of fundraising events in March to benefit the National Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. In 2018, the Yacht Club raised over $78,000 for LLS. For a complete list of events visit www.islesyc.com or call 941-639-1369.
Last 'Behind the Notes' with Maestro Ponti scheduled
The Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) will host Maestro Raffaele Ponti of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra for the last “Behind the Notes” of the 2018-2019 season from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on March 8 on the Charlotte campus of Florida SouthWestern State College, at 26300 Airport Road, in Punta Gorda. Pre-registration can be made online at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Admission is $20 per person and it can also be paid at the door with credit card, cash or check.
Wild Wednesdays
Join Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, at 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, for great films and great company during Wild Wednesdays. Guests enjoy a nature-themed film followed by lively discussion led by a Master Naturalist. The next Wild Wednesday program is March 6, showing Nature: Raptor Force. Due to popularity, there will be two showings 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Stunning footage highlights eagles, hawks, falcons, owls and more. For more information, call 941-575-5435 or visit www.checflorida.org.
Commissioners to hold meeting on range of topics
The Charlotte County Commission will participate in a joint meeting with the Sarasota County Commission at 1 p.m. on Feb. 28 in the Commission Chamber of the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 South Tamiami Trail, Venice. A wide range of topics will be discussed including: River Road update, Atlanta Braves update, Charlotte County Economic Development update, Manasota Beach Renourishment update, Evacuation Centers, Winchester Boulevard update, and I-75 FDOT Interchange Study. Two or more Board Members of the Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization may be in attendance. The public is invited to attend and provide input. For more information, call 941-743-1944.
Registration open for Government Academy
Charlotte County Government Academy is a one-day course scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 4. Charlotte County Government Academy is recommended to anyone who wants to know more about local government. The free program provides the opportunity to share and learn about the various county departments: public works, parks, transit, human services, and more. Government Academy will be held at the Charlotte County Administration Center in Murdock. Register online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov or by phone 941-623-1092. Space is limited and registration will close at 5 p.m. Feb. 27 or when full. For more information call the Public Information Office at 941-623-1092.
St. Mary Academy 'lucky casino bus trip'
Dave and Joyce Sloma are organizing a Casino – Immokalee bus trip to Benefit St. Mary Academy, helping children with special needs. There will be two departures on March 11, 8:45 a.m. from Walmart, 19100 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte parking lot and 9:15 a.m. from Walmart, 5001 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda parking lot. Return trip will be approximately 6 p.m. The event is open to the public with a donation of $25 per person. Prepaid reservations accepted no later than March 6. For more information, call 941-624-0550.
Pedal and Play Returns
Bicyclists of all skill-levels are invited to Punta Gorda, on March 22 and March 23, to Pedal and Play in Paradise. Participants have four bicycle rides to choose from on Saturday, March 23: 15-mile, 30-mile, 62-mile and a 10-mile Mystery Ride. The fun begins March 22 at the Laishley Park Pavilions next to the city marina where riders can check in, pick up their event goody bags, and then join Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik for his informative “Here and There” ride. Riders can mingle later at the After Ride Social Hour at the Laishley Park Pavilions for free hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine. Saturday begins with a pre-ride welcome breakfast and free yoga. Proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and TEAM Punta Gorda’s bicycle initiatives. For more information, visit www.pedalandplayinparadise.com.
Hula on the Harbor fundraiser planned
The Hula on the Harbor fundraiser, hosted by the Charlotte County 4-H Association, will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on March 9 at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Blvd. The night will include a catered meal, hula dancing show, live music, silent auction, raffle and more. All funds raised through the event will contribute to the education and advancement of Charlotte County youth through 4-H programming. To buy tickets online with a credit card please go to: https://hulaoth.eventbrite.com.
Free Tech Help Session
Lifelong Learning Institute, along with the National Honor Society students at the Collegiate High School, will hold its next tech help session for 11 a.m. on Feb. 25 on the Charlotte campus of Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Anyone needing some guidance and help with an electronic device can schedule a one-on-one consultation with one of the students. They can help with smart phones, tablets, and laptops whether it’s getting one started, how to download and save an app, how to connect with other devices, or how to store and share photos and other files. Reserve a time by scheduling online at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Just give name, device and contact information.
Free seagrass wading adventures offered
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, Inc. (CHEC) is conducting free Seagrass Wading Adventures from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Ponce de Leon Park, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda on March 9, March 13 and March 22. After an introduction on aquatic environments, participants will wade into the shallow water of Charlotte Harbor in search of plants and animals that reside there. Participation is limited, so pre-registration is necessary for this program. To register, call 941-575-5435.
AAUW scholarships offered
The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will offer unique scholarships to Charlotte County women who have experienced an interruption in their education. Each applicant must reside in Charlotte County and be enrolled or accepted into a degree seeking program. The three scholarships available are $1,000 each. For more information, contact Kathleen Campanirio at 508-878-9160. All applications must be submitted no later than April 2.
Drama Troupe to perform ' Anything Goes'
Charlotte High School Drama Troupe 0922 will present the Classic American Musical " Anything Goes" by legendary composer Cole Porter on March 28-31 and again on April 5 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. For tickets call 941-505-7469 or visit www.thecpac.net.
Charlotte Goodwill’s MicroEnterprise Institute
Individuals who are thinking about starting their own business or grow their existing business, are invited to apply to the Goodwill Southwest Florida MicroEnterprise Institute, scheduled to begin April 15 and will be offered for free. The MicroEnterprise Institute is a six-week training program to help emerging entrepreneurs start new ventures and grow small businesses. Graduates will complete a feasibility plan and management training course, working with mentors who are successful business people. Classes will be held on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Charlotte Tech Center 18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. To apply, visit www.goodwillswfl.org/microenterprise, or call 239-995-2106 Ext. 2215 for more information.
