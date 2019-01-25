Animal Welfare League yard sale fundraiser
The Animal Welfare League, 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte, will hold a fundraiser yard sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 9-10 at the shelter location. Refreshments will be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit the animals. For more information, call 941-625-6720.
First social of year for Italian Heritage Social Club
The Italian Heritage Social Club is having its first social of 2019 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. A new year dinner dance with a choices of roast beef, mashed potatoes, vegetable or shrimp scampi with pasta $15 for members or guests. Dance music by the Don and Jo show. Includes coffee, dessert, ice tea, b.y.o.b. For more information or to RSVP call 941-661-5176 or 941-661-4247.
‘Kickin’ it at the Kanal’
The American Legion Post 110, 3152 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, will celebrate its 100-year anniversary with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on March 2-3. A Ruck Walk, auction, duck boat rides, vendors, raffles and entertainment from Country Express, American Made, Gotta Luv It, Bullman & Cora and The BoogieMen. All proceeds benefit Final Salute, children and youth. For more information, call 941-629-7446.
Women’s Forum meeting planned
The Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum will hold its next meeting on Feb. 13, at the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The meeting will begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. (social time is 11:30-noon). Guest speaker will be Punta Gorda Mayor Nancy Prafke. Lunch is $20 for members and $22 for guests. For reservations, email: peaceriverforum@gmail.com or call: 941-916-7224. Reservations must be made no later than Feb. 8.
The Charlotte County Concert Band presents ‘See the USA’
The Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Mr. Bob Miller, will present “See The USA” at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center the night of the performance.
Wild Wednesdays
Join Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda for great films and great company. During Wild Wednesdays, guests enjoy a nature-themed film followed by lively discussion led by a Master Naturalist. The next Wild Wednesday program is Feb. 6, showing “Dolphins: Spy in the Pod.” Due to popularity, there will be two showings 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Technology allows humans a glimpse into the world of wildlife that was previously inaccessible. “Dolphins: Spy in the Pod” uses remote-controlled robotic cameras – disguised as a dolphin, a tuna and a squid – to infiltrate pods of these marine mammals and capture never-before-filmed behavior. A real bottlenose dolphin is also equipped with tiny cameras on its back and sides, as it explores the ocean and records the adventures. For more information, call 941-575-5435.
Music scholarship offered by The Charlotte Chorale
The Charlotte Chorale is pleased to offer the R. Bruce MacGregor Memorial Scholarship of $3,000 to a graduating Charlotte County high school student. The qualifying applicant must have proven ability and interest in vocal, piano, or instrumental music and must intend to enroll at an accredited institution of higher learning, majoring in music performance or education, musical theater, or sacred music.
The R. Bruce MacGregor Memorial Scholarship is in honor of the late R. Bruce MacGregor, the founder and first director of The Charlotte Chorale in 1989. His legacy lives on as The Chorale celebrates its 30th anniversary with the current 2018-19 season.
Application deadline is Feb. 4. For more information about the scholarship, qualifications and how to apply, log on to www.charlottechorale.com under the tab of “Scholarship Info” to download the instructions and application or call 941-204-0033 thecharlottechorale@yahoo.com.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of the 416 children in Charlotte County who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one hour orientation at the GAL office 18500 Murdock Circle, Building B, Suite 203. Orientations will be held on Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer on their own schedule with staff support and free training. For more information or to sign up for orientation, call 941-613-3233.
TEAM Punta Gorda golf scramble planned
TEAM Punta Gorda’s 14th annual golf scramble, a major fundraiser for the organization, is scheduled for March 23. Held in memory of former TEAM CEO Judy Brentano, the scramble will be at St. Andrews South Golf Club in Punta Gorda.
The tourney, open to men and women of all abilities, will begin with check-in at 7:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Cost through Feb. 23 is $75 per player or $300 per team of four. After that date, the cost rises to $80/$320. Limited to first 100 players to register. Included are greens fees, cart, breakfast and lunch. Prizes will be awarded for hole-in-one, putting contest, proximities and winning team. Pre-purchase a $20 mulligan package and get five mulligans and a handy sandy for your team.
Registration forms are available at the pro shops at St. Andrews South, 1901 Deborah Drive, and Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd. in Punta Gorda, or by visiting the TEAM website, www.teampuntagorda.org. For more information, contact Shelly Harris at sheldonjharris@yahoo.com.
NARFE grants for furloughed federal employees
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194, Peace River, Punta Gorda, announces NARFE financial grants for furloughed active federal employees who are not receiving paychecks. The grant is available through the FEEA Fund (Federal Employee Education and Assistance). Applications are processed quickly at www.NARFE.org. Select SHUTDOWN ASSISTANCE to submit an application. In the first week, 1,500 applications have been funded. NARFE members, active and retired, are urged to contact their congressmen to register their opinions.”
NARFE meeting scheduled
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194, Peace River, will meet on Feb. 5, at the Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. Lunch can be ordered from the menu at 11 a.m. with a presentation at noon. This month’s program will feature Punta Gorda Chief Planner Urban Designer Mitchell Austin who will present “Punta Gorda’s Future--A Virtual Reality Tour” showing the build-out of the City and discussing how current land development regulations will determine building height, sidewalks, etc.
This meeting is open to all Active and Retired Federal Employees, Survivor Annuitants and their guests. For more information, call 571-259-4280.
The Charlotte Chorale to perform ‘Bach to Bacharach’
The Charlotte Chorale, the largest community choir in Charlotte County, accompanied by a select group of symphonic musicians, will perform a selection of masterworks by five composers covering a span of over 300 years. The March 2 concert is the second of a three-concert series performed by The Charlotte Chorale under the expert direction of Dr. William Dederer.
The “Bach to Bacharach” Concert will be performed at 4 p.m. March 2 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Reserved seat tickets are available at a price of $25 for adults, $10 for students and can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. Visa/Mastercard accepted. For more information, visit www.charlottechorale.com.
Sweetheart Ball scheduled
The Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host the Sweetheart Ball at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9. Enjoy a champagne toast, dinner, drinks, dancing to music from The Kollections, and silent auction. Tickets are $100 per person and may be purchased at www.thesweetheartball.com. Proceeds benefit Crossroads Hope Academy.
Temple Shalom Gala Art Auction fundraiser
Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic invites you to the 2019 Temple Shalom Gala Art Auction fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Kingsway Country Club, 13625 SW Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy. Live and silent auctions, door prizes, complimentary hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer, cash bar. Featuring art to purchase in all media and price ranges. Admission is $36 per person, $65 per couple. Major credit cards accepted for art purchases. (A portion of the proceeds benefits the VBA Clinic) For more information, contact Carol Roark, 941-626-3890, or croark29@icloud.com.
Wine and Cheese reception planned
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host a wine and cheese reception from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, to support local arts and humanities and meet the local artist of the month, Henry “Hank” August. He is a self-taught artist and has been painting oils for over 40 years. For more information visit kays-ponger.com, or call 941-639-1133.
St. Mary Academy ‘Lucky Casino Bus Trip’
Dave and Joyce Sloma are organizing an Immokalee Casino bus trip to Benefit St. Mary Academy, helping children with special needs. There will be two departures on Feb. 11, 9 a.m. from Walmart, Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte parking lot and 9 a.m. from Walmart, Jones Loop Circle, Punta Gorda parking lot. Return trip will be approximately 5 p.m. The event is open to the public with a donation of $25 per person. Prepaid reservations accepted no later than Feb. 6. Water and snacks will be provided. The Casino will provide additional incentives. All profits will be used to meet the needs for the students. For more information, call 941-624-0550.
Florida Elks Youth Camp 2019
Once again the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is providing a week of summer camp, for boys and girls age 9-13. Camp week will be from June 9-15. There is no charge to the campers and the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 will be providing the transportation to and from the camp located in Umatilla Florida. The application period began Nov. 1, 2018. All must apply online @ www.feyc.org and click on “parents.”
Funk Fest to celebrate 10th Anniversary
Southwest Florida’s largest and most sought after music festival is on slate to take place Feb 15-16 in downtown Punta Gorda. The 10th Anniversary celebration starts on Feb. 15 with the gates opening at 4 p.m. and music going till 11:30 p.m. On Feb. 16 the festival kicks into high gear with 10 bands on two huge stages.
There will be a giant food truck village and vendors from all over. Tickets start at $25 with many options including VIP that has its own private tent and bathrooms and includes free domestic and craft beers along with free boutique wine. A cash liquor bar will also be available. For more information, go to funkfestpuntagorda.com or call 941-268-1110.
Lecture series scheduled
A month-long series of lectures will highlight the Florida Gulf Coast University Herald Court Centre’s commemoration of Black History Month. Beginning Monday, Feb. 4, and continuing through each Monday in the month, the lectures will span subjects both national and local. James Abraham, who earned a history degree from Oberlin College and has worked as a journalist and book publisher, will discuss the legacy of Frederick Douglass, black athletes and protests, the genesis of the Civil War, and race and class in Southwest Florida.
The schedule includes:
Feb. 4: Frederick Douglass in the #Metoo Era
Feb. 11: The Black Activist-Athlete
Feb. 18: Slavery Caused the Civil War
Feb. 25: Race and Class in Southwest Florida
Each lecture, which will run from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., will include time for questions. Abraham will also provide a reading list for each lecture.
Admission for the four-series lecture is $50. Individual cost per lecture is $15. For more information, contact FGCU’s Herald Court Centre at 941-505-0130.
15th Annual Tennis with a Heart Tournament
Rev up your racquets for the return of the 15th Annual Tennis with a Heart Tournament benefiting The Homeless Coalition and The Charlotte County Family YMCA. Bring a dish to share Friday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. for the Kick-Off Party at the Charlotte County Family YMCA located at 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Enjoy mingling with sponsors and players, 50/50 raffle, chance auctions, cash bar and exhibition matches by local pros. Regular doubles tennis matches will be held all weekend, Feb. 9 and Feb. 10. Registration is $45 per player and includes continental breakfast and a commemorative t-shirt. Registration forms are located at The Charlotte County Family YMCA in Punta Gorda, Wrigley Tennis and The Homeless Coalition. Sponsorship Opportunities are also available for the event. For more information, contact Darcy Woods at events@cchomelesscoalition.org or 941-627-4313, ext. 134.
2019 Walk for the Poor
Each year, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul hosts the Walk for the Poor to raise funds and to increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in our Charlotte County community. The 2019 Walk will begin at 9 a.m. on Feb. 16, at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda and proceed across the northbound U.S.41 bridge walkway. You may also simply come and demonstrate support for our cause or walk at your leisure and cheer us on. Together, we can reach our goal of raising awareness of poverty in our community and raising funds to help those we serve. For more information, contact Maryanne Hood at 941-268-9678.
Everyday English Literacy Program
The Everyday English Literacy Program, a free program to improve English language skills for speakers of English as a second language (ESL). The aim of this program is to improve participants English language skills so that they can get good jobs, help their children with homework, increase their ability to complete banking transactions, understand doctors’ prescriptions, and eventually be able to seek citizenship. A program session will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 14 at Port Charlotte Public Library, 2280 Aaron St. Port Charlotte, following an informal gathering of the Everyday English Café. All those interested are encouraged to attend.
To volunteer as a coach or if you want to begin learning and practicing English, please contact: Hispanic American Citizens Council at cchispanicamericancouncil@gmail.com; 941-276-3747.
Jazz on the Harbor fundraiser
Jazz On The Harbor fundraiser will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on March 22, at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. The Uptown Jazz Trio will entertain while enjoying an elegant buffet dinner and watch the sunset. There will be a silent auction and cork pull. Cash bar. Evening casual attire. Tickets are $75 per person. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Guardian ad Litem Foundation, which supports the Guardian ad Litem program in Charlotte County ensuring that the abused and abandoned children of Charlotte County have a court appointed Guardian ad Litem. For tickets or more information, call 941-613-3233 or visit VoicesforKids.org.
Sons of Italy night of dinner and impersonations
The Sons of Italy, 3725 Easy Street, Port Charlotte, will feature Elvis Presley impersonations by Anthony Cimino, “Classic Gold” group of Anthony Cimino and Jerry Morinoat. The doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m. and the show runs from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 16. A full dinner, deserts, dancing and entertainment all for $17 per person. For more information or tickets, call 941-764-9003.
Registration is open for March Golf Charity event
The fifth annual ARCHway Institute for Mental Health and Addictive Disorders Golf Scramble is set for March 9, at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda, starting with registration at 7 a.m. with an 8:15 a.m. shotgun scramble. Entry fee is $100. The fee includes greens fees/cart and buffet lunch following scramble. For lunch and the silent auction only, cost is $35. ARCHway is also hosting a Tennis Mixer beginning at 2 p.m. on March 8 at Twin Isles.
Half of the proceeds of this outing will benefit the CBHC (Charlotte Behavioral Health Care) in Charlotte County and the Sheriff’s Addiction Recovery Initiative to be used to help an individual who is in need of financial help for recovery. Some money will also go to help pay for someone’s first month in a structured sober living facility in Florida. To register online for either or both events, go to www.thearchwayinstitute.org
For more information, contact Dan Stuckey at DStuckey57@hotmail.com for more information or 314-452-4982.
