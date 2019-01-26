How-To Festival planned
Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Bvld., Port Charlotte, will host a How-To Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. Join a variety of free community presentations and workshops throughout the day. Do you want to learn how to play pickleball, utilize rain barrels, be a good beach steward, frost a cake, or make a 3D model? These are just a few of the events you can attend. Food trucks will be on hand. For more information, contact Erin Creighton at 941-613-3188 or erin.creighton@charlottecountyfl.gov.
‘Feeling’ Alright’ tribute to 50th anniversary of Woodstock
Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association will present a new tribute/variety show, “Feelin’ Alright,” a tribute to the 50th Anniversary Of Woodstock featuring Pat Surface and American Pie (Donna Surface, Bill Marsh and Butch Schmidt), at 7 p.m. today at the PGICA, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $20 per person. Purchase tickets online at www.pgica.org or call 941-637-1655 or stop by PGICA. All concerts and cabarets offered by the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association are open to the general public.
