Immokalee Casino Trip fundraiser
An Immokalee Casino bus trip to benefit St. Mary Academy special needs children is Jan. 14. Two departures are available one from Walmart, Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte near the gas station at 9 a.m. and one at Walmart, on Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda near the gas station at 9:30 a.m. Return times approximately 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Cost of $25 per person prepaid by Jan. 9. Snacks and water provided. For more information and reservations call Dave Sloma at 941-624-0550.
Mentors needed
The Homeless Students Gap Fund of Charlotte County is seeking mentors to provide students the extra attention they need to solve problems, build skills and enhance competence. Training will be provided from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23 at the David E. Gallery Professional Development Center, 22362 Hancock Ave., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Nancy Cwynar, ncwynar@gapfund.org or call 941-676-2018.
Winter Candy Land event
Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, is hosting a family event on Saturday. Drop in between noon and 2 p.m. and enjoy Candy Land inspired games and crafts. There will be cookie decorating, hot chocolate drinks with special toppings, ornaments created on the library’s 3-D printer for children to paint, winter crafts, and much more. Children will also be able to visit with Santa Claus, a great photo opportunity for parents and grandparents. The holiday film “Home Alone” will be shown directly after the program at 2 p.m. For more information, contact Hana Brown at 941-613-3170 or Hana.Brown@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Search and Rescue Meet and Greet
Peace River K9 Search and Rescue will host a meet and greet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, at Gulf Cove Park and Boat Ramp, 5149 Norlander Drive, Port Charlotte. Admissions is free and join in an opportunity to meet the search and rescue team. For more information, call 941-626-6212.
'Big Bonz' event
Southwest Florida German Shepherd Rescue will host the "Big Bonz" dog rescue event from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 12, at the Tiki Bar on the waterfront of the Four Points Sheraton, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. This is an adoption event for larger dogs. Cost is $20 per family, and includes your well behaved and well socialized dog 40 pounds or more. Included are fun activities, raffle baskets and quality vendors. For more information, visit www.swflgsdrescue.com.
Santa’s Helpers
Kays Ponger & Uselton and Lemon Bay Funeral Homes and Cremation Services and Gulf Pines Memorial Park have teamed up with Santa’s Helpers to bring hope to disadvantaged children. Drop off new, unwrapped toys to one of locations by Dec. 15: 2405 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte; 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda; 1935 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice; 2 Buchans Landing Englewood; 2401 Englewood Road, Englewood. For more information, visit www.kays-ponger.com or on Facebook www.facebook.com/kaysponger.
Free Holiday Program
Come join the Master Gardeners at 2 p.m. on Dec. 18, at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, for a program on how to take care of the traditional holiday plants that are gifted during this festive season. For more information, contact Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
Annual pot luck and photo contest announced
Peace River Audubon Society Annual Pot Luck and Photo Contest will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 at First Alliance Church 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte, with guest speaker Wendy Sprague. Voting will be held for our 2018 Photo Contest. Both members and visitors are eligible to enter. For more information, contact Brenda Curtis at 615-477-9067 or bctrackwalker@gmail.com.
Fishermen's Village to host annual NYE Celebration and Fireworks Display
Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will host family friendly festivities for New Year’s Eve, featuring a magnificent fireworks display at midnight. Fireworks can only be viewed from the west dock of Fishermen's Village.
Beginning at 6 p.m., New Year’s Eve Family Friendly festivities will include live music and dancing from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with DJ and singer Michael White; a photo booth; comedy magic shows, balloon creations, jugglers, from 6 p.m. to midnight, face painting, glitter tattoos; from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; singer/guitarist Michael Hirst from 6 p.m. to midnight and it will be the final evening to view the Festival of Lights.
Buffalo Bills Backers Club
The Buffalo Bills Backers Club of Charlotte County meets every game day at All Star's Sports Bar, 2360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte where we have a room dedicated to the club as well as some hometown favorite foods. The Club raises money for various local charities which we will be distributing Dec. 23. There are no dues.
Silk Scarf Painting
The GFWC of Port Charlotte is hosting a painting class from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 13 at its clubhouse located at 20271 Tappan Zee Blvd., Port Charlotte. Donation is $45 which includes all supplies for painting 2 silk scarves. Artist Linda Tilson, of Venice will conduct the class. This fundraiser will support the GFWC Port Charlotte's efforts to assist local charities such as C.A.R.E., Crossroads Academy, Animal Welfare League, Homeless Veterans, Boys and Girls Clubs, Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, Share the Blessings Ministry and other entities that receive our donations each year.
Call Irene at 856-217-4148 to register and prepay by the Dec. 9 deadline and for information about joining the GFWC.
Quarter Frenzy
Join the AWL at a Quarter Frenzy from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, at 2421 Event Center, 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, to benefit the furry friends at the Animal Welfare League. This is a game where bidders play for prizes valued at $50 or higher. Bring quarters for bidding. Paddles are $3 each and there will be a 50/50 raffle. There will be food and refreshments available for purchase. For more information, call 941-625-6720.
Holiday loan period for library materials
The holiday season will soon be here and your Charlotte County libraries (Englewood Charlotte Public Library, Mid-County Regional Library, Port Charlotte Public Library and Punta Gorda Public Library) have a gift for patrons. No library materials will be due between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, 2019. For more information, contact Terri Crawford at 941-613-3160 or Terri.Crawford@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Regatta Series dates set
The Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte, has been selected as the host site for the 2018-2019 2.4mR CanAm Regatta Series. The events will take place starting on Dec. 4 with the North American Championship followed by the US National Championships as part of the CanAm Championship Series. Registration, vessel launching and social events will all take place at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club.
The regatta dates are:
Jan 26-27, 2019: Edge Midwinters CanAm No. 3
Feb 23-24, 2019: CanAm No. 4
March 29-31, 2019: CanAm Finale No. 5
Fore more information, call 941-286-0722 or martinh@LDreeves.com.
Paddle Shell Creek
Paddle Shell Creek from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 16. This is the longer upstream paddle to the shallows and Cypress Knee Garden with Florida Master Naturalist, Rick Fried, who lives on the creek. Bring your lunch. Participants must provide pfd, watercraft and be able to swim. Voluntary donations to Sierra Club are gratefully accepted. Reservations required. Call 941-637-8805.
