Immokalee Casino Trip fundraiser
An Immokalee Casino bus trip to benefit St. Mary Academy special needs children will be held on Jan. 14. Two departures are available one from Walmart, Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte near the gas station at 9 a.m. and one at Walmart, on Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda near the gas station at 9:30 a.m. Return times approximately 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is open to the public. Cost of $25 per person prepaid by Jan. 9. Snacks and water provided. For more information and reservations call Dave Sloma at 941-624-0550.
The Nutcracker performances planned
Hands and Hearts for the Performing Arts, Inc. will present its premier full-length production of the classic ballet, The Nutcracker. Performances will be held at the William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center Theatre, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte today at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20, $15 and $10 and are now available online at handsandheartsperformingarts.org/performances. Cocoa with Clara, a special event for young children, is being held at 1:30 p.m. today prior to the 3 p.m. matinee. Children attending this event will have the opportunity to meet and have a photo with Clara, enjoy Nutcracker-themed activities and treats, and hear the story of The Nutcracker from a cast member. Tickets for this event are $10 for children and $5 for adults and can be purchased along with performance tickets. Proceeds from the production will support training opportunities for deserving and talented young artists.
Wild Wednesdays
Join Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, for great films and great company during its Wild Wednesdays. Guests enjoy a nature-themed film followed by lively discussion led by a Master Naturalist. Film topics vary and include focuses such as plants, animals and conservation. The next Wild Wednesday program is Jan. 2, showing National Geographic – Everglades. Due to popularity, there will be two showings for all January, February, and March films: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 941-575-5435
Annual Chili Cook-off
The Eagles annual chili cook-off will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the Eagles Lodge 23111 Harborview Drive, Charlotte Harbor. The contest is open to any chili cook’s who are willing to put their chili to the test. There is no entry fee for the cook off. There will be prizes. Set up starts at 10 a.m. Chili will start selling at noon for $1 per bowl. All proceeds are donated to charity. For more information or questions call 941-423-8453.
'Chef Nights for Kids'
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast will host "Chefs Night for Kids' event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Jan. 17 at Charlotte County Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Tickets are $45 per person. Proceeds from the event benefit the children in the Port Charlotte area served by Big Brothers Big Sisters. For more information, contact Melissa Nelson, Regional Program Director, at 941-764-5812, or mnelson@bbbssun.org. To purchase tickets, visit https://one.bidpal.net/cnk2019.
Board workshop planned
The Charlotte County Commission will hold a Board Workshop at 9 a.m. on Dec. 18, in Room #119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Topics include local preference, Together Charlotte housing report, impact fees update, and 2019 budget process; and commissioners, administrator, county attorney, and economic development director comments. The public is invited to attend but there will be no public input. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
Mentors needed
The Homeless Students Gap Fund of Charlotte County is seeking mentors to provide students the extra attention they need to solve problems, build skills and enhance competence. Training will be provided from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 and Jan 23, 2019 at the David E. Gallery Professional Development Center, 22362 Hancock Ave., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Nancy Cwynar, ncwynar@gapfund.org or call 941-676-2018.
'Big Bonz' event
Southwest Florida German Shepherd Rescue will host the "Big Bonz" dog rescue event from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 12, at the Tiki Bar on the waterfront of the Four Points Sheraton, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. This is an adoption event for larger dogs. Cost is $20 per family, and includes your well behaved and well socialized dog 40 pounds or more. Included are fun activities, raffle baskets and quality vendors. For more information, visit www.swflgsdrescue.com.
Free Holiday Program
Come join the Master Gardeners at 2 p.m. on Dec. 18, at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, for a program on how to take care of the traditional holiday plants that are gifted during this festive season. Whether you are a giver or a receiver, it is always nice to know how to prolong the beauty of our holiday plants. For more information, contact Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
Annual pot luck and photo contest announced
Peace River Audubon Society Annual Pot Luck and Photo Contest will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 at First Alliance Church 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte, with guest speaker Wendy Sprague. For the potluck dinner, bring your favorite dish to share plus your place setting(s). Join Peace River Audubon for an evening of good food, a fascinating speaker and great photography. Voting will be held for our 2018 Photo Contest. Both members and visitors are eligible to enter. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Brenda Curtis at 615-477-9067 or bctrackwalker@gmail.com.
Fishermen's Village to host annual NYE Celebration and Fireworks Display
Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will host family friendly festivities for New Year’s Eve, featuring a magnificent fireworks display at midnight. Fireworks can only be viewed from the west dock of Fishermen's Village.
Beginning at 6 p.m., New Year’s Eve Family Friendly festivities will include: Live music and dancing from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with DJ and singer Michael White; Get Snapped Photo Booth; comedy magic shows, balloon creations, juggling with Captain Jack, from 6 p.m. to midnight, Finest Face Painting by MaryRose, Glitter Tattoos by Star Valle Entertainment; LED Juggling, Balloon twisting and magic shows by Jeff the Juggler, Tarot by Pamela (Tarot card readings for nominal fee), Funky Hair Glitter Designs (get your sparkle on!) from 6 p.m. to 1 0 p.m.; singer/guitarist Michael Hirst from 6 p.m. to midnight and it will be the final evening to view the Festival of Lights.
Buffalo Bills Backers Club
The Buffalo Bills Backers Club of Charlotte County meets every game day at All Star's Sports Bar, 2360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte where we have a room dedicated to our club as well as some hometown favorite foods. The Club raises money for various local charities which we will be distributing on Dec. 23. There are no dues and everyone is welcome.
Holiday loan period for library materials
The holiday season will soon be here and your Charlotte County libraries (Englewood Charlotte Public Library, Mid-County Regional Library, Port Charlotte Public Library and Punta Gorda Public Library) have a gift for our patrons. No library materials will be due between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, 2019. For more information, contact Terri Crawford at 941-613-3160 or Terri.Crawford@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Paddle Shell Creek
Paddle Shell Creek from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 16. This is the longer upstream paddle to the shallows and Cypress Knee Garden with Florida Master Naturalist, Rick Fried, who lives on the creek. Bring your lunch. Participants must provide pfd, watercraft and be able to swim. Voluntary donations to Sierra Club are gratefully accepted. Reservations required. Call 941-637-8805.
Paddle through wooded maze of channels
Paddle Lettuce Lake or Liverpool from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 21. Paddle through the wooded maze of channels from the Lake or Hunter Creek out into the Peace River. Then downstream, exploring side lagoons, and on to the Nav-a-Gator for a leisurely lunch, and return through a different route. Florida Master Naturalist Rick Fried guides you through the tricky channels. Voluntary donations to the local Sierra Club are gratefully accepted. For reservations and information call, 941-637-8805.
