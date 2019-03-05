Annual picnic scheduled
The American Czech / Slovak Club of Southwest Florida will hold its annual Vince Caudy Memorial Picnic at 11:30 a.m. on March 13, at Ponce de Leon Park, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda. Fried chicken will be provided by the Club and attendees are asked to bring a side dish, salad, fruit or dessert to share that will serve at least 10. Table settings and beverages will be provided. Bring lawn chairs and small tables. All are welcome. A $5 donation and reservation is requested from nonmembers and guests. For more information and reservations, call 941-286-3467 or 941-769-8723.
