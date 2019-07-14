Join the Punta Gorda Elks for one dollar
Only during the month of July, you can join the largest Elks Lodge in the state of Florida for just one dollar plus pro-rated dues. Enjoy award winning chicken every Monday night. Dance to the bands every Friday and Saturday night. Bring the family to a picnic on the river during special occasions. Play bingo every Thursday or just sit and relax under one of our thatched tiki huts by the river.To pickup your application go to the lodge at 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda or call the lodge at 941-637-2606 Ext. 103.
County Commission to hold tentative budget meeting
The Board of County Commissioners will hold a meeting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Room #119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, Florida, to consider the tentative budget for FY2019-2020 and FY 2020-2021. The public is invited to attend and provide input. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
Arts and Humanities Council artist reception
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda will host food and wine artist reception for Gloria Nelson from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17. Live music will be provided and admission is free. For more information, call 941-639-1171.
P-51 Club at the Military Heritage Museum
The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda will feature music and art work of veterans working with the Veterans Initiative for Therapeutic Arts (VITA) from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on July 18. VITA promotes creative writing, musical, and visual arts disciplines as a progressive art form and therapeutic outlet for Veterans by creating a space where they can experiment with different artistic mediums to potentially help process and overcome traumatic events. You don’t have to be a veteran to join us, but you do have to be a member, at least for the day. This week the $10 cover charge for all attendees provides beer, wine, soft drinks and a local chili with all the fixin’s. For more information go to www.freedomisntfree.org or calling 941-575-9002.
Christmas in July
Santa's helpers for children and veterans will host its Christmas in July beginning with kick stands up at 12:15 p.m. on July 21 from Gatorz Bar and Grill, 3816 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Door entry is an unwrapped toy, no stuffed animals or $10 cash at the door. Finishing location will be at 1 p.m. at Bar 17, 3149 Dunca Road, Punta Gorda. Live music, food and raffle items.
Shoes for Kids Program
The Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program ends July 21. They are collecting 4 toddler – 12 women’s; with a special focus on youth 1 – 5 and 4 toddler – 13 men’s; with a special focus on 1 – 5 youth and men’s 7 and 8. All monetary donations are tax deductible. Visit www.shoesforkidsproject.org which will have running inventory. Collection boxes will be in many area businesses including the Charlotte County Chamber’s Port Charlotte office.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour orientation at the GAL Family Service Center. Orientation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 22. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with 8 to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up, call 941-613-3233 or 941-467-4663.
Military Heritage Museum celebrates 50th Anniversary of the moon landing
The Military Museum, 900 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda will show the featured documentary: Apollo 11 A Film by Todd Douglas Miller at noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 in the Gulf Theater. Apollo 11 is a 2019 American documentary film edited, produced and directed by Todd Douglas Miller. It focuses on the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, the first spaceflight to land humans on the Moon. The film consists solely of archival footage, including 70 mm film that was previously unreleased to the public, and does not feature narration or interviews. Requires full access pass - $10 p/p; $8 for veterans, active duty, and youth ages 5-13. No fee for children under 5. Annual Members - $5. For information or to register, go to www.freedomisntfree.org or call 941-575-9002.
Charlotte Idol auditions to be held
Charlotte Idol 2019, sponsored by the Homeless Coalition, will hold auditions at 6 p.m. on July 26 at the Charlotte Campus of Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Building O, Punta Gorda. A $20 registration fee is required. Tickets for audition night are a $10 donation. For registration email CharlotteIdolHC@gmail.com. Must be 15 years old to participate. Finals night will be held on Aug. 10 at the Charlotte harbor Event and Conference center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. VIP tickets are $75 per person and general admission is $20 per person. For sponsorship and ticket information, call Darcy at 941-627-4313, Ext. 134.
Fit Nation Thunderdome
This event is a two day CrossFit competition being held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 27-28 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor Road, Puunta Gorda. Athletes of all ages will be attending. Tickets at the door will be $15 per day or $25 for the weekend. To purchase advance discount tickets ($20 for the weekend) go to www.fnthunderdome.com/event-tickets. There will be food, vendors and most of the competition takes place indoors. For more information, call 941-833-5444.
2020 Show Us Your Charlotte Calendar contest
Charlotte County wants you to Show Us Your Charlotte. Send your favorite photos of Charlotte County – its beaches, parks, waterways, preserves or people – and the best 15 shots will be featured in the 2020 Show Us Your Charlotte calendar. It’s free and easy to enter. Simply visit www.showusyourcharlotte.com and upload your photos, along with information about you and your subject. Winners will receive a free calendar and have their photos featured on the county’s website and social media pages. You can enter as many photos as you would like. Winners will be notified by phone or email. Calendars will be available to the public in late November at county facilities to be announced. For more information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Sport Court resurfacing begins July 15
Sport court resurfacing will begin at multiple Charlotte County parks starting July 15. The park closure schedule is as follows:
• July 15-22: William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park tennis courts, 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte.
• July 17-24: Franz Ross Park tennis courts, 19355 Quesada Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• July 22-Aug. 10: South County Regional Park basketball courts, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda.
• Aug. 5-24: Deep Creek Park basketball and tennis courts, 25555 Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda.
• Aug. 19-31: Higgs Park basketball court, 21400 Higgs Drive, Port Charlotte.
• Aug. 26- Sept. 9: Midway Park tennis courts, 23023 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• Sept. 4-14: Randy Spence Park basketball court, 4333 Kerrigan Circle, El Jobean.
For more information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-833-3840 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov
Public Safety Appreciation Night
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Explorer Post 29 and Do The Right Thing of Charlotte County, Inc. invites the public to its fourth annual Public Safety Appreciation Night on Aug. 3 at the Charlotte County Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a cash bar followed by a buffet dinner. Dress is business casual. The program will include keynote speaker, Florida Attorney General, Ashley Moody, followed by a brief awards ceremony recognizing Charlotte County Public Safety personnel. Music and dancing will continue until 11 p.m. Online ticket sales end July 26. Tickets will be available at the door the night of the event while supplies last or online at www.thankyoucharlotte.com. Active or retired public safety personnel $15 per ticket. Guests and general public $30 per ticket.
Military Heritage Museum commemorates the end of the Korean War
The Military Heritage Museum will commemorate the End of the Korean War on July 27, 2019. The war was the first military action of the Cold War, and began on June 25, 1950 and ended in July of 1953. The museum will honor those who served in this conflict on July 27, 2019, including a Remembrance Tribute for all those Korean era veterans present. A featured documentary will be shown at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m in the Gulf Theater, 900 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Other activities will be available day. For more information and a list of all activities for the July 27 event, go to www.freedomisntfree.org or call 941-575-9002.
Wine and cheese artist reception
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host a wine and cheese reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 29 for its artist of the month, Nancy G. Thomas. The reception is free and open to the public. For more information, call 941-639-1133 or visit www.kayd-ponger.com.
Free kayak trips offered
Visit the waters of Lemon Bay via a guided kayak trip with trained Naturalists! Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center (CHEC) will be conducting free Kayak Excursions leaving from Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the following dates:
• August 9
• August 16
• September 6
• September 13
Participation is limited to ages 16 and above; under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited to 10 participants per event so pre-registration is necessary for this free program. For more information and/or to register, call 941-475-0769.
TikiFest
The 4th annual TikiFest will be held noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 at Fishermen's Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, featuring Hulu dancers, ukulele playing, tiki toss and tiki bowling games, trop rock and steel drum music, coconut painting, photo op's, tiki carvings, Hawaiian leis giveaways, drink and food specials, tiki merchandise and tropical clothing store promotions. Free admission. 941-639-8810 or www.fishville.com.
Charlotte Idol finals
The Homeless Coalition will play host to the finals of Charlotte Idol 2019 at 6 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. VIP tickets are $75 per person and doors open at 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 and doors open at 6 p.m. For tickets or more information, call Darcy at 941-627-4313 Ext. 134.
Pirate Treasure Trot 5k
This 5K race is held as a fundraiser to benefit the Boys and Girls Cross Country teams at Port Charlotte High School on Aug. 17. The 5K course is flat and winding, multi-surface, with the start and finish on the paved track. The course includes some grass fields, paved sidewalks, parking, and driveways on and surrounding the Port Charlotte High School Campus and the Charlotte County Technical Center. The 1-mile fun run will be on the track and grass fields on the Port Charlotte High School Campus. This year's race shirt will be made from a microfiber performance material. Only those runners and walkers that pre-register in the 5K (on or before July 30) will be guaranteed these shirts. One-milers that pre-register and 5K participants that do not pre-register may purchase shirts for $5 online (on or before Aug.13) or on race day until supplies run out. runsignup.com/Race/FL/PortCharlotte/PirateTreasureTrot5K.
What’s Your Story?
The Mid-County Regional Library writing contest has begun and will end July 31. Each participant (no writing teams this time, although writers can collaborate but only one writer/participant can be an entrant) submit their one page typewritten story (saved in a .docx or .doc format) and a completed entry form. Stories submitted without a completed entry form will not be considered. Cash prizes will be offered for three adult winners and three teen winners (age 15+), awarded in August. Please limit your stories to 1,500 words, single spaced. Submissions can be dropped off at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd, Port Charlotte, or emailed to Charles.Meyer@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Arts in August
Fishermen's Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda and the Visual Arts Center will host the Arts in August even from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 24. Fine arts, craft vendors and demonstrations will be on hand. For more information, call 941-639-8810 or www.fishville.com.
Parrot Head Club to celebrate anniversary
Charlotte Harbor Parrot Head Club, will host its 12th annual Birthday Party fundraiser on Aug. 30 through Sep. 1 at PG Waterfront Hotel and Hurricane Charley’s in Punta Gorda. Three days of music, fun, raffles and drawings. Proceeds benefit Crossroads Hope Academy. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ww.chphc.com.
Rollin' on the River event
The Harbor Heights Peace River Rotary and the Peace River foundation will present the 2019 Rollin' on the River II casino fundraising event from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sep. 21 at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Punta Gorda. Proceeds benefit the youths of Charlotte County through educational scholarships. Come enjoy a night of casino style gaming with a chances to win exciting raffle prizes. For more information and tickets, call 941-916-9888.
Octagon Annual Golf Scramble
St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda, will host the 2019 Golf Scramble to benefit Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary on Oct. 26. Registration fee of $75 includes green’s fees, cart, continental breakfast, lunch, and prizes. Help the animals by signing up to golf. All abilities welcome. Download the registration form at www.standrewssouth.com. For more information, contact Sue at 941-639-5261 Ext. 3.
Local chapter appeal to transfers
Are you a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, International Society of Key Women Educators, and have recently moved to SW Florida? The local DKG Chapter, Gamma Nu, is a vibrant and involved group of professional women who meet regularly and are active in our community through a variety of projects and programs. It’s a simple process to transfer from your hometown chapter or to be reinstated in DKG; let us welcome you to the area and to our group. Interested? Contact our membership chair at metgemaria@gmail.com.
Salvation Army seeks food donations
The Salvation Army is asking citizens of Charlotte County to donate non-perishable items to its food bank, which helps to feed those in need who may be facing financial hardships. Our food bank is running low on canned proteins like chicken and tuna fish as well as fruit, peanut better, jelly, mac and cheese and ramen noodle soups. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Colette.Koltay@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 941-629-3170 Ext. 406.
The Florida International Air Show
The 38th annual event will be held Nov. 1 - 3, at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, featuring the USAF Thunderbirds. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 with performances from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Evening show featuring aircraft displays, aircraft performances and a finale fireworks show. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2, 3 with performances from noon-3:30 p.m. The USAF Thunderbirds will perform Saturday and Sunday only. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.FloridaAirShow.com.
