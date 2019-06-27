Join the Punta Gorda Elks for one dollar
Only during the month of July, you can join the largest Elks Lodge in the state of Florida for just 1 dollar plus pro-rated dues. Enjoy award winning chicken every Monday night. Dance to the bands every Friday and Saturday night. Bring the family to a picnic on the river during special occasions. Play bingo every Thursday or just sit and relax under one of our thatched tiki huts by the river. To pickup your application go to the lodge at 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda or call the lodge at 941-637-2606 Ext. 409.
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Dinner, dancing, photo booth, exciting auction and lots of surprises. Wear your best Summer Ball Anniversary Gala attire or dress to the 1969 theme to celebrate 50 years of love. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
