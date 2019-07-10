Join the Punta Gorda Elks for a dollar
Only during the month of July, you can join the largest Elks Lodge in the state of Florida for just $1 plus pro-rated dues. Enjoy award winning chicken every Monday night. Dance to the bands every Friday and Saturday night. Bring the family to a picnic on the river during special occasions. Play bingo every Thursday or just sit and relax under one of our thatched tiki huts by the river.To pick up your application go to the lodge at 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda or call the lodge at 941-637-2606 Ext. 103.
Collector Car appreciation day scheduled
The 10th Annual Collector Car Appreciation Day is planned from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 13 at Muscle Car City, 10175 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, assisted by the Vintage Motor Car Club of America SW Florida Region. All clubs and private owners invited to attend to display any make, model or year car or truck including modified and special interest vehicles. No preregistration or fees nor need to be a member of any club. For more information, call 941-575 5959 or Lee Royston 941-626-9359.
Boating course offered
America’s Boating Course, essential for all boaters in Charlotte County, includes topics such as: navigation aids, safety equipment, federal and state requirements, marine communications, trailering, handling emergencies and more. Three-session class meets 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 13 and 20 at the Punta Gorda Boat Club on 802 W. Retta Esplanade. Cost is $40 each; discounts for sharing materials. Call 941-637-0766 to register.
Celebrate Park and Rec month
Discover the power of play with Charlotte County Community Services as it celebrates Park and Recreation Month. Community Services will celebrate Park and Recreation Month, July 13, with free admission to pools and free parking at beaches and boat ramps.
Arts and Humanities Council artist reception
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda will host food and wine artist reception for Gloria Nelson from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 17. Live music will be provided and admission is free. For more information, call 941-639-1171.
Christmas in July
Santa's helpers for children and veterans will host its Christmas in July beginning with kick stands up at 12:15 p.m. on July 21 from Gatorz Bar and Grill, 3816 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Door entry is an unwrapped toy, no stuffed animals or $10 cash at the door. Finishing location will be at 1 p.m. at Bar 17, 3149 Dunca Road, Punta Gorda. Live music, food and raffle items.
Shoes for Kids Program
The Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program ends July 21. They are collecting 4 toddler – 12 women’s; with a special focus on youth 1 – 5 and 4 toddler – 13 men’s; with a special focus on 1 – 5 youth and men’s 7 and 8. All monetary donations are tax deductible. Visit www.shoesforkidsproject.org which will have running inventory. Collection boxes will be in many area businesses including the Charlotte County Chamber’s Port Charlotte office.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour orientation at the GAL Family Service Center. Orientation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 22. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with 8 to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up, call 941-613-3233 or 941-467-4663.
Charlotte Idol auditions to be held
Charlotte Idol 2019, sponsored by the Homeless Coalition, will hold auditions at 6 p.m. on July 26 at the Charlotte Campus of Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Building O, Punta Gorda. A $20 registration fee is required. Tickets for audition night are a $10 donation. For registration email CharlotteIdolHC@gmail.com. Must be 15 years old to participate. Finals night will be held on Aug. 10 at the Charlotte harbor Event and Conference center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. VIP tickets are $75 per person and general admission is $20 per person. For sponsorship and ticket information, call Darcy at 941-627-4313, Ext. 134.
Fit Nation Thunderdome
This event is a two day CrossFit competition being held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 27-28 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor Road, Puunta Gorda. Athletes of all ages will be attending. Tickets at the door will be $15 per day or $25 for the weekend. To purchase advance discount tickets ($20 for the weekend) go to www.fnthunderdome.com/event-tickets. There will be food, vendors and most of the competition takes place indoors. For more information, call 941-833-5444.
2020 Show Us Your Charlotte Calendar contest
Charlotte County wants you to Show Us Your Charlotte. Send your favorite photos of Charlotte County – its beaches, parks, waterways, preserves or people – and the best 15 shots will be featured in the 2020 Show Us Your Charlotte calendar. It’s free and easy to enter. Simply visit www.showusyourcharlotte.com and upload your photos, along with information about you and your subject. Winners will receive a free calendar and have their photos featured on the county’s website and social media pages. You can enter as many photos as you would like. Winners will be notified by phone or email. Calendars will be available to the public in late November at county facilities to be announced. For more information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Sport Court resurfacing begins July 15
Sport court resurfacing will begin at multiple Charlotte County parks starting July 15. The park closure schedule is as follows:
• July 15-22: William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park tennis courts, 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte.
• July 17-24: Franz Ross Park tennis courts, 19355 Quesada Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• July 22-Aug. 10: South County Regional Park basketball courts, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda.
• Aug. 5-24: Deep Creek Park basketball and tennis courts, 25555 Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda.
• Aug. 19-31: Higgs Park basketball court, 21400 Higgs Drive, Port Charlotte.
• Aug. 26- Sept. 9: Midway Park tennis courts, 23023 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• Sept. 4-14: Randy Spence Park basketball court, 4333 Kerrigan Circle, El Jobean.
For more information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-833-3840 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov
Public Safety Appreciation Night
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Explorer Post 29 and Do The Right Thing of Charlotte County, Inc. invites the public to its fourth annual Public Safety Appreciation Night on Aug. 3 at the Charlotte County Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a cash bar followed by a buffet dinner. Dress is business casual. The program will include keynote speaker, Florida Attorney General, Ashley Moody, followed by a brief awards ceremony recognizing Charlotte County Public Safety personnel. Music and dancing will continue until 11 p.m. Online ticket sales end July 26. Tickets will be available at the door the night of the event while supplies last or online at www.thankyoucharlotte.com. Active or retired public safety personnel $15 per ticket. Guests and general public $30 per ticket.
Military Heritage Museum commemorates the end of the Korean War
The Military Heritage Museum will commemorate the End of the Korean War on July 27, 2019. The war was the first military action of the Cold War, and began on June 25, 1950 and ended in July of 1953. The museum will honor those who served in this conflict on July 27, 2019, including a Remembrance Tribute for all those Korean era veterans present. A featured documentary will be shown at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m in the Gulf Theater, 900 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Other activities will be available day. For more information and a list of all activities for the July 27 event, go to www.freedomisntfree.org or call 941-575-9002.
Wine and cheese artist reception
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host a wine and cheese reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 29 for its artist of the month, Nancy G. Thomas. The reception is free and open to the public. For more information, call 941-639-1133 or visit www.kayd-ponger.com.
TikiFest
The 4th annual TikiFest will be held noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 at Fishermen's Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, featuring Hulu dancers, ukulele playing, tiki toss and tiki bowling games, trop rock and steel drum music, coconut painting, photo op's, tiki carvings, Hawaiian leis giveaways, drink and food specials, tiki merchandise and tropical clothing store promotions. Free admission. 941-639-8810 or www.fishville.com.
Charlotte Idol finals
The Homeless Coalition will play host to the finals of Charlotte Idol 2019 at 6 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. VIP tickets are $75 per person and doors open at 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 and doors open at 6 p.m. For tickets or more information, call Darcy at 941-627-4313 Ext. 134.
Pirate Treasure Trot 5k
This 5K race is held as a fundraiser to benefit the Boys and Girls Cross Country teams at Port Charlotte High School on Aug. 17. The 5K course is flat and winding, multi-surface, with the start and finish on the paved track. The course includes some grass fields, paved sidewalks, parking, and driveways on and surrounding the Port Charlotte High School Campus and the Charlotte County Technical Center. The 1-mile fun run will be on the track and grass fields on the Port Charlotte High School Campus. This year's race shirt will be made from a microfiber performance material. Only those runners and walkers that pre-register in the 5K (on or before July 30) will be guaranteed these shirts. One-milers that pre-register and 5K participants that do not pre-register may purchase shirts for $5 online (on or before Aug.13) or on race day until supplies run out. runsignup.com/Race/FL/PortCharlotte/PirateTreasureTrot5K.
Find Waldo in Punta Gorda
The iconic children’s book character in the red-and-white-striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting twenty-five local businesses throughout Punta Gorda this July. Anyone who wishes to participate can pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Punta Gorda!” passport, which contains the names of all the participating sites, and get their passport stamped or signed for each Waldo they spot. And to make things a little more challenging, Waldo’s nemesis, Odlaw, will also be hiding in Copperfish Books, 103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Collecting store stamps or signatures at twenty or more businesses will entitle entry into a grand-prize drawing on July 31, with the top prize being a copy of Where’s Waldo? Destination: Everywhere! July 31 is also the date of the wrap party, which goes from 4 p.m. to 5:30 pm. Prizes, giveaways, and lots of fun for all participants. There is no charge to participate. For more information, call Copperfish Books at 941-250-2560.
What’s Your Story?
The Mid-County Regional Library writing contest has begun and will end July 31. Each participant (no writing teams this time, although writers can collaborate but only one writer/participant can be an entrant) submit their one page typewritten story (saved in a .docx or .doc format) and a completed entry form. Stories submitted without a completed entry form will not be considered. Cash prizes will be offered for three adult winners and three teen winners (age 15+), awarded in August. Please limit your stories to 1,500 words, single spaced. Submissions can be dropped off at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd, Port Charlotte, or emailed to Charles.Meyer@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Arts in August
Fishermen's Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda and the Visual Arts Center will host the Arts in August even from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 24. Fine arts, craft vendors and demonstrations will be on hand. For more information, call 941-639-8810 or www.fishville.com.
Parrot Head Club to celebrate anniversary
Charlotte Harbor Parrot Head Club, will host its 12th annual Birthday Party fundraiser on Aug. 30 through Sep. 1 at PG Waterfront Hotel and Hurricane Charley’s in Punta Gorda. Three days of music, fun, raffles and drawings. Proceeds benefit Crossroads Hope Academy. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ww.chphc.com.
Rollin' on the River event
The Harbor Heights Peace River Rotary and the Peace River foundation will present the 2019 Rollin' on the River II casino fundraising event from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sep. 21 at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Punta Gorda. Proceeds benefit the youths of Charlotte County through educational scholarships. Come enjoy a night of casino style gaming with a chances to win exciting raffle prizes. For more information and tickets, call 941-916-9888.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.