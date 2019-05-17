Kitten shower planned
The Animal Welfare League, 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte, will host a kitten shower from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 18. It’s kitten season and the AWL is preparing for numerous little furry critter. Donations and supplies will be accepted such as blankets and beds, toys, kitten food and formula as well as cash donations. Stop by and enjoy snacks and raffles. For more information, call 941-625-6720.
A Comedy Competition
56 stand up comedians will compete for a $500 cash prize and a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone, 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. 12 contestants will perform five minutes each night, June 4, July 9 and Aug. 13 and the top three from each event will advance to the finals which will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission, with a $5 ticket price on Sept. 17 for the finals. The finals will feature 12 comedians, each performing seven minutes. This competition is for clean stand up comedy only. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top three at their initial event. For more information, call 941-629-9191 or visit www.visani.net.
Chess tournament planned
Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte, will host a chess tournament from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 19. Entry fee is $10. Registration deadline is May 18. This is an unrated 5-game Swiss System tournament for all age and skill levels. Beginners section will utilize 40-minute running time for the group. Advanced section will utilize individual timers set at 25 minute and 5 second increments. Top three finishers in each section receive prizes and all participants receive free snacks and lunch.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic
Meet Adriana Quinones, Executive Director of the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve Street, Punta Gorda. After years of quietly growing, and with the help of donors and innumerable volunteers, the community now boasts its own botanical garden on the Peace River. Come hear Ms. Quinones share where the garden came from and hear about future goals for this community treasure. The program begins at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21. For more information, call Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
Local chapter appeal to transfers
Are you a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, International Society of Key Women Educators, and have recently moved to SW Florida? The local DKG Chapter, Gamma Nu, is a vibrant and involved group of professional women who meet regularly and are active in our community through a variety of projects and programs. It’s a simple process to transfer from your hometown chapter or to be reinstated in DKG; let us welcome you to the area and to our group. Interested? Contact our membership chair at metgemaria@gmail.com.
Proactive Parenting presentation planned
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office & Drug Free Charlotte County is teaming up to present a night of education for parents of teens. This Proactive Parenting presentation will be focused on social media and current drug trends within today’s youth. The event will be hosted by New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21. The presentation will include a Hidden in Plain Sight activity and door prizes from Drug Free Charlotte County. During the presentation, New Day Christian Church & Drug Free Charlotte County will cohost a game night paired with prevention messages & dinner for teens. For more information, share with your friends, and register here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2337970703106768/.
Repticon’s ReptiDay planned
ReptiDay is the one-day version of the events presented by Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States. This family-oriented, fun-filled event on Saturday, May 18, offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. To add to the fun, free-entry raffles are held frequently throughout the event, offering guests the opportunity to win coveted prizes. This event, held at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds — Expo Building, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, will offer great family entertainment which is suitable for all ages and for a very diverse range of enthusiasts. The doors open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, closing at 5 p.m. At the door, tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. VIP early-entry tickets may be purchased from our website at https://repticon.com/portcharlotte/.
Hemingway’s Havana Night
Join the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2019 for Hemingway’s Havana Night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 8 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Come resort casual and be ready for a night of fun in the Tropics with casino tables, cigar lounge and Latin flair. Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased through the Chamber store at www.charlottecountychamber.secure-mall.com. This is a Leadership for Literacy Event, so bring a new or slightly used book to donate. For more information, contact one of these class members: Matthew Jones 239-896-2811, Kristin Cardona 386-364-2085, Erin Gant 941-628-2626 or Melissa Lockhart 941-916-5115.
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Dinner, dancing, photo booth, exciting auction and lots of surprises. Wear your best Summer Ball Anniversary Gala attire or dress to the 1969 theme to celebrate 50 years of love. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
Military Heritage Museum to host Memorial Day Ceremony
The Military Heritage Museum of Punta Gorda will host a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 27 at the Veterans Park gazebo in Laishley Park. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. by Master of Ceremonies Michael Wooster, Commander U.S. Navy (retired) and Vice President of the museum, followed by a public reception for all visitors, at the new location at 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. The honored guest speaker will be Brigadier General Anthony W. “Bud” Bell, USAF Retired. For more information, visit www.freedomisntfree.org.
Parade of Plants
The Charlotte County Master Gardener Volunteers will present a workshop entitled “Parade of Plants” from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on May 22 and 24 at the Charlotte County Environmental Campus, 25550 Harbor View Road, Port Charlotte. Master Gardeners will present a “Show and Tell” of their favorite plants. There is no charge to attend. For more information, contact Holly Bates at 941-764-4340 or holly.bates@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Making Change Quarter Auction
Join for a night of fun from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on May 21 at the Charlotte Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Purchase a paddle for $5. Local venders auction items for 25, 50, or 75 cents. If your paddle is chosen, you win the items/baskets for just quarters. Proceeds benefit St. Vincent de Paul.
Lane closures scheduled
The Harbor Boulevard Enhancement Project will require nighttime intermittent lane closures on Harbor Boulevard, between U.S. 41 to Olean Boulevard, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Sunday, May 19 until 6 a.m. Friday, May 24. The contractor will be doing nighttime paving. Access to businesses will be maintained during paving. Travelers will experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays within the work zone and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area or seek alternate routes.
The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Click Project Status Updates in the Popular Links list on the left or contact Tracy Doherty at 941-575-3643 or Tracy.Doherty@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Bluegrass Festival
Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will host it’s third annual Bluegrass Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 15. This family friendly event celebrates summertime food, games, prizes and lots of bluegrass music provided by Southwind Bluegrass Band, Kindred Spirit, Florida Mountain Men and Bugtuggle Ramblers. Free parking and admission. For more information, visit www.fishville.com or call 941-639-8721.
Caribbean Jerk and Cultural Fest
The third annual Caribbean American Heritage month celebration will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 23 at Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Enjoy a fun family day of live entertainment, games and prizes. Variety of Caribbean cuisine for purchase. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email: caribjerkfest@gmail.com or call 941-219-5905.
Fishermen’s Village to host annual July 4th celebration
Fishermen’s Village will host its annual 4th of July celebration on Thursday, July 4. Admission and parking are free and the public is cordially invited to attend. The always popular Freedom Swim begins at 2 p.m. (Starting location TBA) Swim ends at Harpoon Harry’s at Fishermen’s Village. The Green Hibiscus Trolley will provide transportation between Fishermen’s Village and Gilchrist Park beginning at 10 am and continuing until 3 pm (no kayaks, and inflatables must be deflated). The trolley ride is free, but tip are appreciated. Other festivities will include: singer Rita Beach from noon-4 p.m. near Good ‘Ole Days Coffee Café. Singer/musician John Patti will perform vocals and steel drum music from noon-4 p.m., followed by Paul Cottrell and Adam Mac, the “Stray Dogs,” from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. in Center Court. Harpoon Harry’s will be featuring live music and kids crafts throughout the day. Viewing of annual fireworks display over Charlotte Harbor begins at 9 pm. King Fisher Fleet will be offering a Fireworks Cruise, departing at 7:30 p.m. and returning to Fishermen’s Village at 9:30 p.m. Tour Charlotte Harbor, watch the sunset and enjoy the fireworks display. Call 941-639-0969 for rates/reservations. For more information, call 941-639-8721 or visit on line at www.fishville.com.
Artist’s work to be displayed
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road in Punta Gorda, will host artist Samantha Stone and her abstract resin/acrylic pours artwork at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22. Her work brings to mind thoughts of bright, fun coastal scenes. For more information, call 941-639-1171.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one hour orientation at the GAL Family Service Center. Orientation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, May 20. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with 8 to 10 hours monthly to volunteer on their own schedule with staff support and free training. For more information or to sign up for orientation call 941-613-3233.
Southern Grand Slam
Big Boy Toyz expo will present Southern Grand Slam at 4 p.m. on July 6 at Charlotte Sports Complex, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. The event features artists Daryryl Worley, Billy Dean, Tobacco Road Band and Jim Brown and a fireworks display. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate. VIP seating is available. For more information, call 305-761-8860.
Babcock Ranch Discovery Center offers welcome receptions, extended hours
Come learn more about Babcock Ranch, America’s first solar-powered town located just northeast of Fort Myers on Babcock Ranch Road/State Road 31, during extended hours at the Discovery Center in Woodlea Hall on Thursday evenings in May. Welcome Receptions hosted by Babcock Ranch’s Town Ambassadors are scheduled May 23 and 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy live music and light refreshments, map out a route with a Town Ambassador, then visit a selection of fully furnished models. Visitors can also register for a chance to win a Florida Weekend Staycation. Visit https://bit.ly/307Cnd1 for more information and to register for the reception of your choice.
Fourth Friday free movie
Everyone is invited to attend this month’s 4th Friday Free Movie, 10,000 Black Men Named George. Movie time is 1 p.m., May 24, at the FGCU Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda. This 2002 film is based on a true event which took place during the early years of the 20th century. Nearly all the men employed as porters for the Pullman Rail Company were African-Americans, working under substandard conditions and earning one-third as much as white employees. The event is free and is brought to you by Women Against Racism & Discrimination with FGCU Renaissance Academy — Punta Gorda. Moviegoers are encouraged to remain after the movie for some interesting comments and discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.