C.A.R.E. luncheon planned
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will hold its inaugural Paula Hess Humanitarian Scholarship Luncheon. The scholarship was created to honor one of C.A.R.E.’s original founders, Paula Edmond Hess. It will be held at noon on May 21, at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Reservations are $40 per person and can be made by calling 941-639-5499. For more information, email: judithharris2@comcast.net.
Kiwanis Park reopens
The Kiwanis Park playground has reopened at 501 Donora St., Port Charlotte. The playground had been closed for owls, but they have fledged and the playground is now open. For information, contact Michelle Long at 941-639-5828 or Michelle.Long@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
