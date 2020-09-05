Government offices throughout the region will be closed Monday for Labor Day. Some services will be affected by the holiday. Here’s what will be open or closed:
Charlotte County
Charlotte County Utilities: Customer service will be closed, but bills can be paid by calling 941-764-4300 or online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Standby staff will be on call for utility emergencies at 941-764-4300.
Garbage collection for county and Punta Gorda residents: Curbside collection will continue as scheduled. The two transfer stations are closed Monday, but the Zemel Road Landfill will be open.
The following facilities will be closed: all libraries, J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park, Centennial Park Recreation Center, Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center, South County Regional Park Recreation Center, Tringali Park Recreation Center and Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center.
The following facilities will be open: Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park; Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, by online reservation only (https://bit.ly/2DzAgsg);
The following pools are open for lap swim and water aerobics by online reservation only: Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool, Port Charlotte Beach Park Pool and South County Regional Park Pool. Online reservations must be made a day ahead: bit.ly/36FUgmU.
Charlotte County Transit: closed.
Fire/EMS Headquarters: closed. All other stations will be open.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s headquarters and district offices: closed.
Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center and Charlotte Sports Park offices: closed.
Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau Office: closed. Visitors with questions on things to do can visit www.PureFlorida.com.
Sarasota County
Garbage collection for county and North Port residents: one day delay. Curbside collection will run as follows:
Monday: No collection services.
Tuesday: Collection for Monday customers.
Wednesday: Collection for Tuesday customers.
Thursday: Collection for Wednesday customers.
Friday: Collection for Thursday customers.
Saturday: Collection for Friday customers.
Solid waste facilities, including the Central County Landfill, 4000 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis; the Citizen's Convenience Center, 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis; and the Chemical Collection Centers, 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice and 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota: closed. On Saturday, the landfill will remain open until 5 p.m. due to the holiday collection schedule, but the Construction and Demolition area will close at 2 p.m. Customers unloading by hand must arrive at least 30 minutes prior to closing.
SCAT: service suspended Monday. The Siesta Key Breeze will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on a regular Monday schedule.
Libraries, historical resources and rec centers: closed.
The UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County offices: closed.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000.
North Port
North Port City Hall and all non-emergency services: closed.
Morgan Family Community Center and the George Mullen Activity Center: closed
North Port Aquatic Center: open. The competition pool will be open from 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. and the water park will be open from 1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Englewood
Englewood Area Fire Control District office: closed.
Englewood Water District office: closed.
