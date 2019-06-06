Laugh and
give back
Visani’s Comedy & Dinner Theatre, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte will host “Florida’s Funniest Educator,” Devin Siebold at 7:30 p.m. on June 19. Tickets are $10 per person and are on sale now. Proceeds benefit The Homeless Coalition. Tickets can be purchased by visiting The Homeless Coalition located at 1476 Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte, Monday to Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (cash or check only) For more information, call Darcy Woods at 627-4313, Ext.134 or email Darcy.Woods@cchomelesscoalition.org.
Southern Grand Slam
Big Boy Toyz expo will present Southern Grand Slam at 4 p.m. on July 6 at Charlotte Sports Complex, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. The event features artists Daryryl Worley, Billy Dean, Tobacco Road Band and Jim Brown and a fireworks display. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate. VIP seating is available. For more information, call 305-761-8860.
Route 66 in Punta Gorda
In 1963 the iconic TV series, Route 66, filmed an episode in Punta Gorda. View the show alongside your family, friends and neighbors from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 23 at The Women’s Club, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Reminisce about what Punta Gorda looked like 56 years ago. Tickets are $15. Food and drink available to purchase at the event. Come as you are or come in 60’s costume. For more information, call 941-276-6384.
