Learn secrets of Container Gardening with LLI
The Lifelong Learning Institute has scheduled a class, “Container Gardening” at 10 a.m. on April 25 at Charlotte campus of Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Nancy Palmer, Florida Master Gardener, will demonstrate the pros and cons of container gardening. Registration can be made online at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Fees are $10 for LLI FRIENDS members and $25 for nonmembers.
Florida Elks Youth Camp 2019
Once again the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is providing a week of summer camp, for boys and girls age 9 thru 13. Camp week will be from June 9-15, 2019. There is no charge to the campers and the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 will be providing the transportation to and from the camp located in Umatilla Florida. The application period began Nov. 1, 2018. All must apply online @ www.feyc.org and click on “parents.”
Downtown Block Party
Punta Gorda Block Party will be held from noon to 10 p.m. on April 27 in downtown Punta Gorda. The popular street festival takes over Marion Avenue, the city’s Main Street. The headlining act, The Drifters, will perform on the main stage on Retta Esplanade at 6:30 p.m. The event is free, but donations are needed and welcomed. For more information and to see the schedule of events, visit www.puntagordablockparty.info.
Peace River Audubon Society meeting scheduled
Peace River Audubon Society will hold its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. today, April 18 at First Alliance Church 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. The meeting will feature a presentation titled “Love is in the Air” by Reinier Munguia, a full-time naturalist and nature photographer whose work has appeared in books, magazines and scientific publications. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 863-244-2652 or visit www.peaceriveraudubonsociety.org.
Everything deserves a second chance
Join the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County for an evening of handbags and fashion jewelry sale and silent auction. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on April 25 at D’Vine Wine & Gift Emporium, 701 JC Center Court #2, Port Charlotte. All proceeds benefit the homeless animals. For more information contact Lisa at lwagner@awlshelter.org or call 941-625-6720 Ext. 112.
Old Timers luncheon
The Old Timers luncheon will be held on April 27 at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Come and visit with old friends. Tickets for the luncheon are $20 and will be sold until April 20. No tickets will be sold at the door.To purchase your tickets, call 941-639-3241 or 941-625-5027. All are welcome.
Free movie offered
If you know what a bad hair day is and think you know the affect it can have on a person, especially a woman, then you must see this 2009 film produced by and starring Chris Rock. He goes to great lengths exploring the frustrations, preferences and special problems faced by African American women concerning their hair. Traveling everywhere from hair salons to scientific laboratories to Indian temples and by just plain talking to many women, Rock is in high form conveying the seriousness of the subject while making us belly laugh along the way. Movie time is 1 p.m. on April 26, at the FGCU Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda. All are encouraged to remain after the movie for comments and discussion. The event is free and is brought to you by Women Against Racism & Discrimination with FGCU Renaissance Academy — Punta Gorda.
