L ecture series scheduled
A month-long series of lectures will highlight the Florida Gulf Coast University Herald Court Centre’s commemoration of Black History Month. Beginning Monday, Feb. 4 and continuing through each Monday in the month, the lectures will span subjects both national and local. James Abraham, who earned a history degree from Oberlin College and has worked as a journalist and book publisher, will discuss the legacy of Frederick Douglass, black athletes and protests, the genesis of the Civil War, and race and class in Southwest Florida.
The schedule includes:
Feb. 4: Frederick Douglass in the #Metoo Era
Feb. 11: The Black Activist-Athlete
Feb. 18: Slavery Caused the Civil War
Feb. 25: Race and Class in Southwest Florida
Each lecture, which will run from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., will include time for questions. Mr. Abraham will also provide a reading list for each lecture.
Admission for the four-series lecture is $50. Individual cost per lecture is $15. For more information, contact FGCU’s Herald Court Centre at 941-505-0130.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.