Let’s Zumba for Boys & Girls Clubs
Join for a fun morning of Zumba dancing with certified instructors to celebrate wellness month and raise funds and awareness for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County. Two Zumba sessions will be held: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. today at 21450 Gibralter Drive, Suite 10, Port Charlotte. Suggested donation of $10 per person includes class, drinks and giveaways. Boys & Girls Clubs will set up kids activities for those who would like to bring their children. For more information, call at 305-494-2954.
Free shredding event at Chelsea Place
Chelsea Place Senior Care is hosting a “Shred-a-Thon” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its Senior Day Care center, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Area residents are invited to bring their unwanted or outdated personal and confidential papers to be shredded for free. For more information, call 941-787-0687.
Dads cruise for free
King Fisher Fleet, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, invites fathers to cruise for free in honor of Father’s Day. Dads cruise free on any of the cruises listed with full-price paid accompanying ticket:
• 7 p.m. June 14: Sunset Cruise, 1½ hours
• 9 a.m. June 15: Cabbage Key, full day
• 7 p.m. June 15: Sunset Cruise, 1½ hours
• 9 a.m. June 16: Cabbage Key, full day
• 9 a.m. June 16: Cayo Costa, full day
• 2 p.m. June 16: Harbor Tour, 1½ hours
• 4 p.m. June 16: Harbor Tour, 1½ hours
• 7 p.m. June 16: Sunset Cruise, 1½ hours
Reservations for Father’s Day cruises cannot be made online. To make a reservation, or for more information, call 941-639-0969.
Dart tournament scheduled
Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association’s Dart Tournament will be held with registration at 1:30 p.m. and darts in the air at 2:30 p.m. on July 14 the Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. The first-place team will win $400, and will choose one of the following nonprofit organizations to receive $500: Crossroads Hope Academy, Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County, United Way of Charlotte County, Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, or Young life. Registration is $80 per team (four players). Register by June 28 and save $20 per team at www.charlottedesotobia.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/GrZ49lVP.
Shoes for Kids Program to begin
The Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program kicks off on June 16 and ends July 21. They are collecting size 4 toddler to 12 women’s size with a special focus on youth 1-5; and 4 toddler-13 men’s with a special focus on 1-5 youth and men’s 7-8. Visit www.shoesforkidsproject.org which will have running inventory. Collection boxes will be in many area businesses including the Charlotte County Chamber’s Port Charlotte office.
Spirit Night with PCHS Band
The Port Charlotte High School Band will be hosting a Spirit Night with the Band from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 11 at Pelican ‘s Snowballs, 4045 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. The drum line will be performing. Pelicans will donate 20 percent back to the band for any purchases between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. For more information, call 941-626-7631.
Wild Hog Wild planned
The Charlotte County Republican Annual barbecue and rally, Wild Hog Wild, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 15 at the Bayfront YMCA, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. In addition to Republican county officials, State Attorney Amira Fox and U.S. Rep. Greg Steube will attend and speak at the rally. The event will feature Big John’s BBQ, beer, wine and soft drinks and music. Tickets are $35. Children with adults are free. For more information, call 941-258-2080.
What’s Your Story?
The Mid-County Regional Library writing contest has begun and will end July 31. Each participant (no writing teams this time, although writers can collaborate but only one writer/participant can be an entrant) submit their one page typewritten story (saved in a .docx or .doc format) and a completed entry form. Stories submitted without a completed entry form will not be considered. Cash prizes will be offered for three adult winners and three teen winners (age 15+), awarded in August. Limit stories to 1,500 words, single spaced. Submissions can be dropped off at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd, Port Charlotte, or emailed to Charles.Meyer@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Route 66 in Punta Gorda
In 1963, the iconic TV series, “Route 66,” filmed an episode in Punta Gorda. View the show alongside your family, friends and neighbors from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 23 at The Women’s Club, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Reminisce about what Punta Gorda looked like 56 years ago. Tickets are $15. Food and drink available to purchase at the event. Come as you are or come in 1960s costume. For more information, call 941-276-6384.
Florida Summer Blues Tour 2019
The Phoenix Radio will present the Florida Summer Blues Tour with doors opening at 6 p.m. and show starting at 7 p.m. on June 29 at the Kings Gate Grand Ballroom, 24000 Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. For more information, call 941-677-0290.
Women’s Club of Charlotte County to meet
The Democratic Women’s Club of Charlotte County will hold its next meeting at 4:30 p.m. on June 10 at F.M. Don’s, 201 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. At this meeting, the Club will recognize the four recipients of the 2019 Betty Gissendanner Scholarships. The guest speaker will be Annisa Karim, environmentalist and Collier County DEC Chair. A matinee menu will be available.
Chess tournament planned
Harold Avenue Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte, will host a chess tournament from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on June 15. Entry fee is $10. Registration deadline is June 14. This is an unrated five-game Swiss System tournament for all age and skill levels. Top two finishers in each section receive prizes and all participants receive free snacks and lunch. For more information, call 941-627-1074.
Laugh and give back
Visani’s Restaurant & Comedy Theater, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte, will host “Florida’s Funniest Educator,” Devin Siebold at 7:30 p.m. on June 19. Tickets are $10 per person and are on sale now. Proceeds benefit The Homeless Coalition. Tickets can be purchased by visiting The Homeless Coalition located at 1476 Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte, Monday to Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (cash or check only). For more information, call Darcy Woods at 627-4313, ext. 134, or email Darcy.Woods@cchomelesscoalition.org.
Quarter Frenzy for C.A.R.E.
The final Quarter Frenzy until fall will be held at 6 p.m. on June 13 at 24 Twenty One Event Center, 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Proceeds will benefit the Center for Abuse & Rape Emergencies. Paddles are $3 each or three for $7. Bring rolls of quarters to bid on prizes and BYOB. Wine pull, food and soda will be available. Adults 18 and over only.
PGI Civic Association open house
Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., will host its first community open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 17. Light refreshments will be served. Open to the public. RSVP requested to 941-637-1655.
Military Heritage Museum membership sign-up month
The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, and King Fisher Fleet are offering a free 90-minute sunset cruise to everyone who becomes an annual or charter museum member during the month of June. For more information and membership benefits and prices, call 941-575-9002 or visit www.freedomisntfree.org.
FourthFest 2019
Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda, will be the host for the FourthFest 2019. This festival is a celebration of the USA with nonstop entertainment for the entire family. This year’s event features Water-Mania — a group of 12 giant water slides. Vendors, displays, and live music starting at 3 p.m. Gates open at 11 a.m. and there is a $3 admission or $10 for unlimited daily use of the water slides. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. over the Peace River. Proceeds and all donations helps offset the community fireworks show.
Women Doing Business to meet
LCBW Women Doing Business, Port Charlotte, will hold its next meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 10 at Donato’s Restaurant, 1900 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Cost is $22. For more information or to make reservations, call 239-985-0400 or e-mail: Robin@lcbwlcbw.com.
Fishing tournament planned
The Punta Gorda Elks will host the 13th Annual Kids Fishing Tournament, sponsored by Fishing Franks, on June 15 at the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. Check-in begins 8 a.m. and open to all kids 14 years old or younger. Fishing starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m. Prizes and lunch will be provided. RSVP by June 10 by contacting Brenda or Bill at 941-639-0187.
Women’s Forum to meet
The June meeting of the Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum will be held on June 12 at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 Marion Ave., Punta Gorda beginning at 11:30 a.m. Special guest speaker will be Harry Mihet, vice president of legal affairs and chief litigation counsel with Liberty Counsel. RSVPs must be received no later than noon on June 7 by calling 941-380-7447 or by email barcinobetty@centurylink.net. Members $20; guests $22.
Hurricane Preparedness Seminar
Are you prepared for a hurricane? Come learn from Chapman Insurance Group, Photo Documentation Services, and Bank OZK on what you need to do before and after a hurricane or any other severe weather event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 27 at Bank OZK, 24100 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. Drinks and light hors d’oeuvres will be served, space is limited. RSVP: to juliette.light@ozk.com or 941-764-4220.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.