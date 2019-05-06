Master Gardener Plant Clinic planned
Meet Adriana Quinones, Executive Director of the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve Street, Punta Gorda. After years of quietly growing, and with the help of donors and innumerable volunteers, the community now boasts its own botanical garden on the Peace River. Come hear Ms. Quinones share where the garden came from and hear about future goals for this community treasure. The program begins at 2 p.m. on May 21. For more information, call Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
Chess tournament planned
Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte, will host a chess tournament from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 19. Entry fee is $10. Registration deadline is May 18. This is an unrated 5-game Swiss System tournament for all age and skill levels. Beginners section will utilize 40-minute running time for the group. Advanced section will utilize individual timers set at 25 minute and 5 second increments. Top three finishers in each section receive prizes and all participants receive free snacks and lunch.
Garden Club to meet
Port Charlotte Garden Club’s will hold its last meeting of the season at 9:30 a,.m. on May 9 at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail. Education this month, “Butterfly Gardening from the inside out” will highlight ways to attract butterflies to your yards. Presenting the program will be Kinga Cook, Master Gardener and representative of the University of Florida/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. The club meets monthly between September and May (except December) on the second Thursday. The public is invited. Club questions can be directed to Connie Ferris, 941-661-2098.
A Comedy Competition
56 stand up comedians will compete for a $500 cash prize and a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone, 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. 12 contestants will perform five minutes each night, May 14, June 4, July 9 and Aug. 13 and the top three from each event will advance to the finals which will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission, with a $5 ticket price on Sept. 17 for the finals. The finals will feature 12 comedians, each performing seven minutes. This competition is for clean stand up comedy only. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top three at their initial event. For more information, call 941-629-9191 or visit www.visani.net.
PCHS bands to perform
The Port Charlotte High School Bands will be performing its Spring concerts at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. The symphonic band will perform at 7 p.m. today, May 6, and the wind orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7. The concerts are free, but donations will be appreciated.
Find Out Who Made the Everglades
The ever popular Rachael Kangas from the Florida Public Archaeology Network returns to Lifelong Learning Institute to lead an informative and enlightening discussion at 10 a.m. on May 9 at Charlotte campus of the Florida Southwestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, about the geological and cultural history of the Everglades. In particular, her visual presentation will focus on the role of early Native Americans and initial tree island formations.
Registration can be made online at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Fees are $10 for LLI FRIENDS members and $25 for non members.
Walkabout planned
On Tuesday, May 7, the Peace River Audubon Society will hold a walkabout at Hathaway Park, 35461 Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. The hike will begin at 8 a.m., is free and is open to everyone. Led by retired naturalist Ron Mills, this walk will concentrate on folklore, fact and fiction. Learn how legends arose about natural objects we see everyday. For more information, call 941-575-6968 or e-mail rtmillsfl@embarqmail.com.
Women's Forum to meet
The Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum will meet on Wednesday, May 8, at the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club, 1780 West Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. The meeting will begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. (social time 11:30 a.m. to noon). The speaker will be State Representative Michael J. Grant, House District 75. Lunch is $20 for members and $22 for guests. For reservations, email: peaceriverforum@gmail.com or call: 941-916-7224. Reservations must be made no later than Friday, May 3.
Free hibiscus show and plant sale
Harry Goulding Chapter of American Hibiscus Society invites the public to its annual hibiscus show and plant sale on May 12 at Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Hibiscus blooms will be judged from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., blooms displayed for public from 1 p.m.to 4 p.m. A hibiscus plant sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Public may bring blooms to be judged in morning. Admission is free. For more information, call 941-637-9501.
It's all about the lime
The 7th Annual Key Lime Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 11 at Fishermen's Village, 1200 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Food, fun, music, dancing, vendors, shopping and dining. Entertainment by John Patti, Sunny Jim White, Ragady Lapsey, Face Painting, Jeff the Juggler, and a special performance by The Hot Flashz Dancers. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/2495611203801558/
Watercolor exhibit planned
The Florida Suncoast Watercolor Society will present a watercolor exhibit in Goff Gallery May 11 - June 7 at the Visual Arts Center, located at 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. Gallery and gift shop hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free and open to the public. For more information, call 941-639-8810.
Florida West Coast Car Club show
The Florida West Coast Car Club will be hosting a family-fun filled event. Car show. Door prizes. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14 at Village Place Health & Rehab Center, 2370 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-624-5966.
Bayshore Live Oak Park playground closure
The playground at Bayshore Live Oak Park, 23157 Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte, will be closed for repair and resurfacing today, May 6 through May 14. For more information, contact Brenda Sisk, aquatic coordinator, at 941-833-3824 or Brenda.Sisk@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Active Shooter Preparedness presentation
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is hosting a presentation on Active Shooter Preparedness. Learn about responding to threats and active violence from experienced law enforcement. Topics will include: time and mental mindset; situational awareness; objectives of the active killer; contact with law enforcement and run, hide, fight. The presentation is open to the public and scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 11: 30 a.m. on June 11, at the Charlotte Technical College,18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. To RSVP, email Communityaffairs@ccsofl.net.
NARFE meeting scheduled
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194, Peace River, will meet for the final time before summer break on Wednesday, May 7, at the Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. Lunch can be ordered from the menu at 11 a.m. with a presentation at noon. This month’s program will feature Elizabeth Barton, who will discuss:"Jacobson State Veterans Home: Serving Our Vets." Attendees are encouraged to bring items to support our Veterans. This meeting is open to all Active and Retired Federal Employees, Survivor Annuitants and their guests. For more information, call 571-259-4280.
Learn to Sail Summer Camp
For students ages 8 - 18, the Punta Gorda YMCA Bayfront Center, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, will offer learn to sail classes Monday– Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. High school session runs June 3 thru June 7; middle school session runs June 10 thru June 14 and the grade school session runs June 17 thru June 21. Co-ed class size is limited to 12 students per week. Register for classes and pay online at www.learntosailswf.org. Registration before May 15: $130; after May 16: $165. Separate sessions will be held for elementary, middle and high school students, with beginner and intermediate classes available. Certified instructors, Jr. instructors, and safety boat operators. All volunteers are background checked, SafeSport trained and certified, licensed and insured. All new boats appropriate sizes for all ages. For more information, call 941-999-1102 or visit www.learntosailswf.org.
Taco Tuesday
River Commons, 2305 Aaron St., Port Charlotte will host a Taco Tuesday Fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7. There will be a chance auction, 50/50 raffle and live entertainment. The meal will be a $5 Donation. There will be sangrias and margaritas available for a small donation. One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit The Homeless Coalition. RSVP to Nicolle at 941-629-0043.
Local chapter appeal to transfers
Are you a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, International Society of Key Women Educators, and have recently moved to SW Florida? The local DKG Chapter, Gamma Nu, is a vibrant and involved group of professional women who meet regularly and are active in our community through a variety of projects and programs. It’s a simple process to transfer from your hometown chapter or to be reinstated in DKG; let us welcome you to the area and to our group. Interested? Contact our membership chair at metgemaria@gmail.com.
Proactive Parenting presentation planned
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office & Drug Free Charlotte County is teaming up to present a night of education for parents of teens. This Proactive Parenting presentation will be focused on social media and current drug trends within today's youth. The event will be hosted by New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 21. The presentation will include a Hidden in Plain Sight activity and door prizes from Drug Free Charlotte County. During the presentation, New Day Christian Church & Drug Free Charlotte County will cohost a game night paired with prevention messages & dinner for teens. For more information, share with your friends, and register here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2337970703106768/.
Repticon’s ReptiDay planned
ReptiDay is the one-day version of the events presented by Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States. This family-oriented, fun-filled event on May 18, offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. To add to the fun, free-entry raffles are held frequently throughout the event, offering guests the opportunity to win coveted prizes. This event, held at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds - Expo Building, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, will offer great family entertainment which is suitable for all ages and for a very diverse range of enthusiasts. The doors open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, closing at 5 p.m. At the door, tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. VIP early-entry tickets may be purchased from our website at https://repticon.com/portcharlotte/.
Hemingway's Havana Night
Join the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2019 for Hemingway’s Havana Night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 8 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Come resort casual and be ready for a night of fun in the Tropics with casino tables, cigar lounge and Latin flair. Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased through the Chamber store at www.charlottecountychamber.secure-mall.com. This is a Leadership for Literacy Event, so bring a new or slightly used book to donate. For more information, contact one of these class members: Matthew Jones 239-896-2811, Kristin Cardona 386-364-2085, Erin Gant 941-628-2626 or Melissa Lockhart 941-916-5115.
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Dinner, dancing, photo booth, exciting auction and lots of surprises. Wear your best Summer Ball Anniversary Gala attire or dress to the 1969 theme to celebrate 50 years of love. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
Downtown Spring Bash street party
On May 25, the Downtown Merchants and the Punta Gorda Chamber will host its downtown Spring Bash street party from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on front of the old courthouse, corner of Taylor Street and Olympia Avenue. Live music by Tropical Ave. from5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a variety of food vendors, food trucks and bee, wine and sodas. Free admission, buring your own chair, no coolers. For more information, call 941-639-3720.
Salvation Army seeks food donations
The Salvation Army is asking citizens of Charlotte County to donate non-perishable items to its food bank, which helps to feed those in need who may be facing financial hardships. Our food bank is running low on canned proteins like chicken and tuna fish as well as fruit, peanut better, jelly, mac and cheese and ramen noodle soups. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Colette.Koltay@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 941-629-3170 Ext. 406.
C.A.R.E. luncheon planned
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will hold its inaugural Paula Hess Humanitarian Scholarship Luncheon. The scholarship was created to honor one of C.A.R.E.’s original founders, Paula Edmond Hess. It will be held at noon on May 21, at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Reservations are $40 per person and can be made by calling 941-639-5499. RSVP by May 14. For more information, email: judithharris2@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.