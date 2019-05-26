CHARLOTTE
Memorial Day observance event
Cultural Center Annual Memorial Day Service
The public is invited to attend the Annual Memorial Day Service honoring all veterans to be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 27, at Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280, Aaron St., Port Charlotte. This annual event has been jointly sponsored by V.F.W. Post 5690 and Restlawn Memorial Gardens for the past 43 years. U.S. flags will be placed at the interment and entombment sites of veterans at Restlawn for Memorial Day weekend to honor the memory of all veterans.
Military Heritage Museum Memorial Day Ceremony
The Military Heritage Museum of Punta Gorda will host a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 27 at the Veterans Park gazebo in Laishley Park. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. by Master of Ceremonies Michael Wooster, Commander U.S. Navy (retired) and Vice President of the museum, followed by a public reception for all visitors, at the new location at 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. The honored guest speaker will be Brigadier General Anthony W. “Bud” Bell, USAF Retired. For more information, visit www.freedomisntfree.org.
ENGLEWOOD
Memorial Day
The public is invited to a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Gulf Pines Memorial Park, 2401 Englewood Road, Englewood. The free event will include a 21-gun salute and special guest speaker. For more information, contact Gulf Pines Memorial Park at 941-474-2413 or Lemon Bay Funeral Home & Cremation Services at 941-474-5575, or visit LemonBayFH.com.
NORTH PORT
Memorial Day
AMVETS Post 2000 is requesting all area AMVETS members join the North Port Memorial Day Ceremony at the at 10 a.m. May 27 at the North Port Library.
VENICE
Memorial Day BBQ
The Jewish Congregation of Venice will hold a Memorial Day barbecue at 1 p.m. Monday at the center, at 600 North Auburn Road in Venice. Sponsored by the Jewish War Veterans under Post Commander Bob Aaron and the JCV Social Committee, the menu will consist of hot dogs, hamburgers, side dishes, desserts, and beverages. In addition, a full length feature film will be shown. Cost is $8 for members, $10 for non-members. Call 941-484-9022 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for information and reservations.
