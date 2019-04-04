Military Heritage Museum hosts opening gala
The Military Heritage Museum will open its doors for a one-day Opening Gala from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 13. The public is invited to a preview of the new Military Heritage Museum at the new location 900 West Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda. The event cost is $50 per person and is limited to the first 225 who register. To register, call 941-575-9002 or register online at the museum’s website: www.freedomisntfree.org.
AAUW free program offered
The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte Branch of AAUW invites Charlotte County middle school age children, to attend the STEM Kids at the Library program at the Mid County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd, Port Charlotte. The free program will be take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 6. Melissa Fiuza, Murdock Middle School TAG science teacher will present a project on Newton’s Laws of Motion. Registration is limited to 20 students. Call 508-878-9160 to register by today, April 4 or to get more information.
CHEC lecture
Join Liz White, Ph.D student at the University of Florida, on Thursday, April 4 to hear about her research on “Urban Burrowing Owls of Cape Coral and Marco Island.” Food and social time is from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. followed by a lecture from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Liz White will discuss the habitats and adaptations of these curious creatures. Tickets are $10 each for the general public and $6 each for CHEC members. For reservations, call the 941-575-5435.
Garden Club to meet
The Punta Gorda Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. on April 17 in the Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The guest speaker will be Jennifer Hecker, executive director, Charlotte Harbor National Estuary Program who will give an informative presentation on environmental issues relating to the plans for Lake Okeechobee. Guests are welcome to attend the club’s regular, free monthly meetings which begin with light refreshments followed by a speaker and a brief meeting. For more information call, 219-613-7506 or visit the club’s website www.pggc.org.
Salvation Army seeks food donations
The Salvation Army is asking residents of Charlotte County to donate non-perishable items to its food bank, which helps to feed those in need who may be facing financial hardships. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Colette.Koltay@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 941-629-3170 Ext. 406.
Local Chapter of Business Women to meet
The Port Charlotte Chapter will hold its next meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 8 at Kingsway Country Club, 13625 SW Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy. Cost is $22 per person (vegetarian and special dietary meals upon request). For more information or to RSVP, call or text: 239-985-0400 or e-mail Robin@lcbwlcbw.com.
‘A Night at South Beach’ to support Virginia B. Andes community clinic
Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic is hosting “A Night at South Beach” at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 5, at Trinity Banquet Hall, 24411 Rampart Blvd, Port Charlotte. Tickets are $95 per person. Dress is South Beach, “warm Florida-night” casual. For more information call 941-276-1668 or visit www.volunteercare.org/SOBE
AWL open house planned
The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County will host an Open House on from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today, April 4 at the shelter 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte, to kick off new evening adoption hours Hot dogs, burgers, and beverages will be served and all dog and cat adoption fees during this time will be $44. The new evening hours of operation are Thursday-10 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday-10 a.m.-7 p.m. and the shelter will be closed on Mondays. The AWL will be open from Tuesdays through Wednesdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information visit www.awlshelter.org or call 941-625-6720.
‘Tails from the Ruff’ golf tournament set
The Animal Welfare League will present its “Tails from the Ruff” golf tournament on Saturday, April 6 at St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda. Cost is $80 per person or $320 per team and includes continental breakfast, lunch, green fees, cart and mulligan package. For more information, call 941-625-6720 Ext. 112 or email evetns@awlshelter.org.
Wine and cheese reception
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda invites the public to a complimentary wine and cheese reception at 7 p.m. on April 9. Stop by and support local arts and humanities and meet the local artist of the month, Marilyn Dorsey. For more visit www.kays-ponger.com or call 941-639-1133.
FantaSea event to benefit Florida Sherrif’s Youth Ranches
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary, will be hosting a charity FantaSea Fishing Tournament to benefit the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Enjoy a night of food, games, live music and dancing. Tickets are $150 per couple. Attendance is limited to the first 200 sold. For more information, call 941-575-5252.
Kindergarten Round-Up
Charlotte County elementary schools will hold Kindergarten Round-Up events April 8 – April 12 for parents and guardians of children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1. A video on the round up is available at yourcharlotteschools.net. Parents or guardians should take their child’s proof of date of birth, proof of immunizations, proof of physical exam and proof of residence to the school in their district.
Announcing two new LLI classes
Two new classes have been added to the Lifelong Learning Institute’s spring schedule. Dorothy Brooks will discuss “Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton: Their Work, Their Friendship and the 19th Amendment” at 10 a.m. on April 9 at Charlotte campus of Florida SouthWestern State College at 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. At 10 a.m. on April 11, a series of three sessions titled “Nature Thursdays: Three Ways of Looking at Change” will begin with Kate Borduas. The series will continue on April 17 and May 2. Complete details and registration information can be found on the LLI website at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Fees are $10 per session or $30 for all three sessions for friends members and $25 per session or $45 for all 3 sessions for non-members.
Spring Barn and Crafts sales
The Men’s Club & the Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte, will hold their spring barn sale and hand-made crafts sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 12-13. Barn sale questions can be directed to 941-697-8373; craft questions to 941-697-5533.
Free Master Gardener Plant Clinic
Tom Becker shares some bulb planting inspiration at 2 p.m.on April 16 at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Free; registration not required. For more information, call 941-286-6111.
The Charlotte County Concert Band to present ‘Strike Up The Band’
On Sunday afternoon, April 14, at 3 p.m., the Charlotte County Concert Band will present “Strike Up The Band” in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or the day of the concert.
Art Explorer’s Club announced
The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, will host the Art Explorer’s Club, summer camp for ages 8 to 14 from June 10 to July 19. Each day of camp will immerse students in a unique art experience with a different media, instructor and project in drawing, pottery, jewelry, clay, watercolor and more. Each of the four weeklong sessions will revolve around a different creative theme. Parents can sign their kids up for just one or all four weeks of camp, at $85 per week. For more information or to register visit www.VisualArtCenter.org. Scholarship applications available.
Scholarship deadline extended
The Punta Gorda Garden Club is accepting applications for up to six PGGC Higher Education Scholarships of $2,500 each from graduating high school seniors and qualified college and graduate students in Charlotte County. To encourage greater participation the Scholarship Committee has extended the application deadline to April 8. Application forms are available in the counseling offices at Charlotte High School, Port Charlotte High, Lemon Bay High, Charlotte Technical School, Community Christian School, Florida South Western Collegiate High School, and the Financial Aid Office of Florida South Western State College, or at the club’s website, www.pggc.org (scholarship page.) Home schooled students who meet the criteria are also eligible to apply. Due date for submission is April 8. For more application information, contact the school counselors or aid officers or PGGC Scholarship Chair Anne Simpson 941-639-4333.
Fundraising golf tournament planned
Murdock Rotary is hosting a fundraising golf tournament on Saturday, April 6, at the Heron Creek Golf and Country Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd., North Port. Registration starts at 7 a.m. with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Funds raised will go to support the “Josh the Otter” program (www.joshtheotter.org) and “Just Against Children Drowning” (JACD – www.justagainstchildrendrowning.org) to educate children and their families on water safety and awareness. For more information contact Walt Powers at 941-456-1862.
The Florida International Air Show
The 38th annual event will be held Nov. 1 — 3, at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 with performances from 5:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m. Evening show featuring aircraft displays, aircraft performances and a finale fireworks show. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2, 3 with performances from noon — 3:30 p.m. The Thunderbirds will perform Saturday and Sunday only. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.FloridaAirShow.com.
Final concert performance announced
“Puttin on the Glitz” will be the final concert performance by The Charlotte Chorale for the 2018-19 Season. The concert will be performed at 4 p.m. on April 13 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Reserved Seat tickets are available at a price of $25 for adults, $10 for students and can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. For more information about The Charlotte Chorale, visit www.charlottechorale.com.
