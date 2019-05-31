Let’s Zumba for Boys & Girls Clubs
Join for a fun morning of Zumba dancing with certified instructors to celebrate wellness month and raise funds and awareness for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County. Two Zumba sessions will be held, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., on June 8 at 21450 Gibralter Drive, Suite 10, Port Charlotte. All are welcome to participate in one or both. Suggested donation of $10 per person includes class, drinks and giveaways. Boys & Girls Clubs will set up kids activities for those who would like to bring their children. For more information, call at 305-494-2954.
FourthFest 2019
Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda, will be the host for the FourthFest 2019. This festival is a celebration of the USA with nonstop entertainment for the entire family. This year’s event features Water-Mania- a group of 12 giant water slides. Vendors, displays, and live music starting at 3 p.m.Gates open at 11 a.m. and there is a $3 admission or $10 for unlimited daily use of the water slides. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. over the Peace River. Proceeds and all donations helps offset the community fireworks show.
Military Heritage Museum membership sign-up month
The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda and King Fisher Fleet are offering a free 90-minute sunset cruise to everyone who becomes an annual or charter museum member during the month of June. For more information and membership benefits and prices, call 941-575-9002 or visit www.freedomisntfree.org.
Military Heritage Museum to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day
On Thursday June 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda will join other museums and historic sites around the world as part of the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The highlight of the day’s activities will be the presentation of a Commemorative D-Day 75th anniversary certificates to any WWII veterans, spouses or children of WWII veterans that are in attendance. For more information, call 941-575-9002 and for a list of the day’s events, visit www.freedom isntfree.org.
Hemingway’s Havana Night
Join the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2019 for Hemingway’s Havana Night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 8 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Come resort casual and be ready for a night of fun in the Tropics with casino tables, cigar lounge and Latin flair. Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased through the Chamber store at www.charlottecountychamber.secure-mall.com. This is a Leadership for Literacy Event, so bring a new or slightly used book to donate. For more information, contact one of these class members: Matthew Jones 239-896-2811, Kristin Cardona 386-364-2085, Erin Gant 941-628-2626 or Melissa Lockhart 941-916-5115.
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Dinner, dancing, photo booth, exciting auction and lots of surprises. Wear your best Summer Ball Anniversary Gala attire or dress to the 1969 theme to celebrate 50 years of love. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
Women Doing Business to meet
LCBW Women Doing Business, Port Charlotte, will hold its next meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 10 at Donato’s Restaurant, 1900 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Cost is $22. For more information or to make reservations, call 239-985-0400 or e-mail: Robin@lcbwlcbw.com.
Fishing tournament planned
The Punta Gorda Elks will host the 13th Annual Kids Fishing Tournament, sponsored by Fishing Franks, on June 15 at the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge, 25538 Shore Dr. Punta Gorda. Check-in begins 8 a.m. and open to all kids 14 years old or younger. Fishing starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m. Prizes and lunch will be provided. RSVP by June 10 by contacting Brenda or Bill at 941-639-0187.
Women’s Forum to meet
The June meeting of the Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum will be held on June 12 at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 Marion Ave., Punta Gorda beginning at 11:30 a.m. Special guest speaker will be Harry Mihet, Vice President of Legal Affairs and Chief Litigation Counsel with Liberty Counsel. RSVP’s must be received no later than noon on June 7 by calling 941-380-7447 or by email barcinobetty@centurylink.net. Members $20; Guests $22.
Hurricane Preparedness Seminar
Are you prepared for a hurricane? Come learn from Chapman Insurance Group, Photo Documentation Services, and Bank OZK on what you need to do before and after a hurricane or any other severe weather event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 27 at Bank OZK, 24100 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. Drinks and light Hors d’oeuvres will be served, space is limited. RSVP: to juliette.light@ozk.com or 941-764-4220.
A Comedy Competition
56 stand up comedians will compete for a $500 cash prize and a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone, 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. 12 contestants will perform five minutes each night, June 4, July 9 and Aug. 13 and the top three from each event will advance to the finals which will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission, with a $5 ticket price on Sept. 17 for the finals. The finals will feature 12 comedians, each performing seven minutes. This competition is for clean stand up comedy only. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top three at their initial event. For more information, call 941-629-9191 or visit www.visani.net.
Active Shooter Preparedness presentation
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a presentation on Active Shooter Preparedness. Learn about responding to threats and active violence from experienced law enforcement. Topics will include: time and mental mindset; situational awareness; objectives of the active killer; contact with law enforcement and run, hide, fight. The presentation is open to the public and scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 11: 30 a.m. on June 11, at the Charlotte Technical College,18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. To RSVP, email Communityaffairs@ccsofl.net.
Learn to Sail Summer Camp
For students ages 8 — 18, the Punta Gorda YMCA Bayfront Center, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, will offer learn to sail classes Monday– Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. High school session runs June 3 thru June 7; middle school session runs June 10 thru June 14 and the grade school session runs June 17 thru June 21. Co-ed class size is limited to 12 students per week. Register for classes and pay online at www.learntosailswf.org. Registration before May 15: $130; after May 16: $165. Separate sessions will be held for elementary, middle and high school students, with beginner and intermediate classes available. Certified instructors, Jr. instructors, and safety boat operators. All volunteers are background checked, SafeSport trained and certified, licensed and insured. All new boats appropriate sizes for all ages. For more information, call 941-999-1102 or visit www.learntosailswf.org.
Local chapter appeal to transfers
Are you a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, International Society of Key Women Educators, and have recently moved to SW Florida? The local DKG Chapter, Gamma Nu, is a vibrant and involved group of professional women who meet regularly and are active in our community through a variety of projects and programs. It’s a simple process to transfer from your hometown chapter or to be reinstated in DKG; let us welcome you to the area and to our group. Interested? Contact our membership chair at metgemaria@gmail.com.
Octagon Annual Golf Scramble
St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda, will host the 2019 Golf Scramble to benefit Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary on Oct. 26. Registration fee of $75 includes green’s fees, cart, continental breakfast, lunch, and prizes. Help the animals by signing up to golf. All abilities welcome. Download the registration form at www.standrewssouth.com. For more information, contact Sue at 941-639-5261 Ext. 3.
