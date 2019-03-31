Murder Mystery dinner planned
La Fiorentina Restaurant, 10361 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, will host a Murder Mystery Dinner with arrival time at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. dinner on April 4. The Romanian Uranium Mystery will be presented by the Charlotte Players. Cost is $60 per person and includes tax and gratuity. Tickets may be purchased at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce or by calling 941-639-3720 or reception@puntagorda-chamber.com.
St. Mary Academy Casino bus trip
Dave and Joyce Sloma are organizing a Immokalee Casino bus trip to Benefit St. Mary Academy, helping children with special needs on April 8. There will be two departures, 8:45 a.m. from Wal-Mart, 19100 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte parking lot and 9:15 a.m. from Wal-Mart, 5001 Taylor Road., Punta Gorda parking lot. Return trip will be approximately 6 p.m. The event is open to the public with a donation of $25 per person. Prepaid reservations accepted no later than Monday, April 1. For more information, call Dave Sloma at 941-624-0550.
Blood drive to be held
OneBlood Inc. is holding a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, April 1, at the Punta Gorda office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 2331 Tamiami Trail. All donors will receive a voucher for a free movie ticket and a Chick-fil-A coupon for a free chicken sandwich or eight-count order of chicken nuggets. In addition, donors receive a wellness checkup. Blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and bring some form of photo identification. Donors under 16 need parental permission. Appointments are not required, but for faster service, appointments may be made online at www.oneblooddonor.org using the sponsor code #36034.
Final concert performance announced
"Puttin on the Glitz" will be the final concert performance by The Charlotte Chorale for the 2018-19 Season. The concert will be performed at 4 p.m. on April 13 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Reserved Seat tickets are available at a price of $25 for adults, $10 for students and can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. For more information about The Charlotte Chorale please visit www.charlottechorale.com.
CHEC lecture
Join Liz White, PhD student at the University of Florida, on April 4 to hear about her research on "Urban Burrowing Owls of Cape Coral and Marco Island." Enjoy hors d'oeuvres and mingling from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. followed by a lecture from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Liz White will discuss the habitats and adaptations of these curious creatures. Tickets are $10 each for the general public and $6 each for CHEC members. For reservations, call the 941-575-5435.
Chess tournament planned
Chess Tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 14 at Harold Avenue Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. Cost is $15 and registration is due by April 8. All participants receive free tournament chess board, free snacks and lunch. Winner gets trophy and gift certificate to Jet's Pizza. For more information, call 941-627-1074 or register in person.
Blue Gala scheduled
The annual Blue Gala, the primary fundraiser for the Charlotte Democrats, will be held at 6 p.m. on April 13 at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The cost of the dinner is $90 per person with discounts for tables for eight. Tickets to attend this event are now available for purchase by emailing BlueGala@CharlotteDems.com, calling 941-764-8440 or through the website at www.charlottedems.com/bluegala/
Rotary golf tournament announced
The Rotary Club of Murdock is hosting a fundraiser golf tournament on April 6, at the Heron Creek Golf and Country Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd., North Port. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. There are many sponsor and player opportunities. Funds raised through this event and others will be used to support all of these projects and more. For more information, call David O'Neil at 678-908-3624 or Walt powers at 941-456-1862.
Hook Kids on Fishing planned
In partnership with Fishermen’s Village, Anglers for Conservation (AFC) is coordinating AFC’s Hook Kids on Fishing program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 13 at Fishermen’s Village 1200 West Retta Esplanade Punta Gorda. Kids ages 6 to 16, are welcome along with their parents. The first 100 kids registered will receive a free rod and reel. Registration is mandatory by visiting anglersforconservation.org/events. If you are interested in volunteering for this event contact Mike Conneen at mike@anglersforconservation.org or visit the website, www.anglersforconservation.org.
AAUW scholarships offered
The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will offer unique scholarships to Charlotte County women who have experienced an interruption in their education. Each applicant must reside in Charlotte County and be enrolled or accepted into a degree seeking program. The three scholarships available are $1,000 each. For more information, contact Kathleen Campanirio at 508-878-9160. All applications must be submitted no later than April 2, 2019.
Drama Troupe to perform ' Anything Goes'
Charlotte High School Drama Troupe 0922 will present the Classic American Musical " Anything Goes" by legendary composer Cole Porter today, March 31 and again on April 5 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. For tickets call 941-505-7469 or visit www.thecpac.net.
Charlotte Goodwill’s MicroEnterprise Institute
Individuals who are thinking about starting their own business or grow their existing business, are invited to apply to the Goodwill Southwest Florida MicroEnterprise Institute, scheduled to begin April 15 and will be offered for free. The MicroEnterprise Institute is a six-week training program to help emerging entrepreneurs start new ventures and grow small businesses. Classes will be held on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Charlotte Tech Center, 18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. To apply, visit www.goodwillswfl.org/microenterprise, or call 239-995-2106 Ext. 2215 for more information.
Florida Elks Youth Camp 2019
Once again the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is providing a week of summer camp, for boys and girls age 9 thru 13. Camp week will be from June 9-15, 2019. There is no charge to the campers and the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 will be providing the transportation to and from the camp located in Umatilla Florida. The application period began Nov. 1, 2018. All must apply online @ www.feyc.org and click on “parents.”
Free genealogy classes offered
Charlotte County Genealogical Society, Inc. (CCGSI) holds free genealogy classes on Mondays and workshops on Tuesdays. All are free and open to the public, at Mid- County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For a list of all upcoming classes and workshops, visit www.ccgsi.org. For more information, call 941-380-1488.
Free Nature Lecture/Field Trip Series
Join the Charlotte County Community Services Department for “The Nature in Your Neighborhood,” a free six-part lecture/field trip series covering local wildlife and environmental habitats. The program will begin 9 a.m. at Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte on the first Wednesday of the month through June 5. Participants will learn about local flora and fauna, visit some of Charlotte County’s beautiful parks to see subject areas in person, and gain an appreciation for the diverse wildlife and natural environments within Charlotte County. Participants are strongly encouraged to dress appropriately for walking and weather conditions and are reminded to bring plenty of water and sunscreen. Register at least one week prior to the date(s) you will attend by calling 941-627-1628. Participants must provide their own transportation to the field trip sites. For information, call 941-627-1628, ext. 103 or marc.solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
