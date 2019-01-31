Music scholarship offered by The Charlotte Chorale
The Charlotte Chorale is pleased to offer the R. Bruce MacGregor Memorial Scholarship of $3,000 to a graduating Charlotte County High School student. The qualifying applicant must have proven ability and interest in vocal, piano, or instrumental music and must intend to enroll at an accredited institution of higher learning, majoring in music performance or education, musical theatre, or sacred music.
The R. Bruce MacGregor Memorial Scholarship is in honor of the late R. Bruce MacGregor, the founder and first director of The Charlotte Chorale in 1989. His legacy lives on as The Chorale celebrates it’s thirtieth anniversary with the current 2018-19 Season.
Application deadline is Feb. 4. For more information about the scholarship, qualifications and how to apply, log on to www.charlottechorale.com under the tab of “Scholarship Info” to download the instructions and application or call 941-204-0033 thecharlottechorale@yahoo.com.
Annual business expo scheduled
Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce will host its 8th Annual Business Expo 2019 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 7 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Over 100 Charlotte County Chamber members will be showcasing their products and services. Your company business card is your free ticket to the “The Hottest Business Day in Paradise.”
Florida Elks Youth Camp 2019
Once again the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is providing a week of summer camp, for boys and girls age 9-13. Camp week will be from June 9-15, 2019. There is no charge to the campers and the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 will be providing the transportation to and from the camp located in Umatilla Florida. The application period began Nov. 1, 2018. All must apply online @ www.feyc.org and click on “parents.”
Women With Mission plan casino bus trip
Women With Mission is sponsoring a bus trip to the Immokalee Casino on March 2. The cost for this popular trip is $25 per person, which covers the round-trip bus fare and tip for the driver. The bus will leave the Murdock Walmart parking lot promptly at 9:30 a.m. and return the same evening arriving around 6 p.m. There will be complimentary water and treats on the bus and a 50/50 drawing will be available. Proceeds benefit various charities throughout the county. Reservations will be taken on a first come basis. For more information, call Marie at 941-255-0005.
Highwaymen Art in the Park
The Libraries and History Division will present Highwaymen Art in the Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., on Feb. 19-20 at Bayshore Live Oak Park, 23157 Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte.
This two-hour workshop starts with a presentation on the story of the Florida Highwaymen and their connection to Charlotte County. The workshop explores the different styles of the original Highwaymen artists using their paintings for inspiration. The second part of the workshop will be dedicated to creating an original painting using the park’s beautiful landscape. Participants will work with authentic materials used by the Highwaymen in their paintings. No painting experience required. Participation is free, but registration is required due to limited seating and materials.
For more information, contact Crystal Diff, program coordinator, at 941-629-7278 or Crystal.Diff@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Jazz Society to present Peter and Will Anderson Trio
The Charlotte County Jazz Society will present the Peter and Will Anderson Trio at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11 at William H Wakeman III Theater Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Born and raised in Washington D.C., the identical twins are virtuoso performers on woodwind instruments and specialize in classic jazz. The Juilliard School
