NARFE luncheon planned
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194, Peace River, will hold a meeting at 11 a.m. Jan. 8 at Elks Lodge 2602, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. NARFE Florida representative Bill Leatham will speak at noon on the national reorganization prior to the installation of this year’s chapter officers. This meeting is open to all active and retired federal employees and survivor annuitants. For more information, call 571-259-4280.
Immokalee Casino Trip fundraiser
An Immokalee Casino bus trip to benefit St. Mary Academy special needs children will be held on Jan. 14. Two departures are available one from Walmart, Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte near the gas station at 9 a.m. and one at Walmart, on Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda near the gas station at 9:30 a.m. Return times approximately 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is open to the public. Cost of $25 per person prepaid by Jan. 9. Snacks and water provided. For more information and reservations call Dave Sloma at 941-624-0550.
Mentors needed
The Homeless Students Gap Fund of Charlotte County is seeking mentors to provide students the extra attention they need to solve problems, build skills and enhance competence. Training will be provided from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 and Jan 23, 2019 at the David E. Gallery Professional Development Center, 22362 Hancock Ave., Port Charlotte. For more information, contact Nancy Cwynar, ncwynar@gapfund.org or call 941-676-2018.
'Big Bonz' event
Southwest Florida German Shepherd Rescue will host the "Big Bonz" dog rescue event from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 12, at the Tiki Bar on the waterfront of the Four Points Sheraton, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. This is an adoption event for larger dogs. Cost is $20 per family. Activities, raffle baskets and vendors are a part of the event. For more information, visit www.swflgsdrescue.com.
Celebrate New Year’s Eve with the Charlotte Players
Five of the area’s prominent vocalists will take the stage for a pair of New Year’s Eve shows at the Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Street, Port Charlotte. Join Rachael Dalangauskas, Daulton Lunsford, Randy Mennella, Debbie Myers-Brandal and Kelly O’Donnell as they “Bring on the New Year!” Ken Crisp is directing the Charlotte Players production and will accompany the singers during shows at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $25. All seats are reserved, and tickets may be ordered online at www.charlotteplayers.org or by calling the Players office at 941-255-1022.
Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour 2019
The Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 2 and includes a showcase of six homes and a garden in and around Punta Gorda and the new Carmelo’s restaurant. Sponsored by Beyond Ourselves, the community service arm of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, all proceeds from the tour benefit the children of Charlotte County. In a decade, the organization has donated more than $329,000 to local charities. Tickets are available online at www.beyondourselves.islessites.com.
'Reach to Teach' fashion show and benefit luncheon
Delta Kappa Gamma’s local chapter, Gamma Nu, will hold its annual “Reach to Teach” fashion show and benefit luncheon at noon on Jan. 27, at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. Fashions will be provided by Dillard’s; the event also offers a silent auction and other opportunities to donate to the group’s mission to support women aspiring to be educators. Local high school seniors receive funds for their education in their freshmen year until graduation from college. For tickets and information, email dkgfashionshow2019@comcast.net.
Ollie's Pond walkabout planned
The annual Peace River Audubon Society's New Year’s Day walkabout at Ollie’s Pond will be held at 8 a.m. Jan. 1. All welcome. The path around the pond is about a mile. The parking lot for the park is at the corner of Avon and Gobron, near the corner of Edgewater and Collingwood, 18235 Avon Ave. Port Charlotte. For more information, call Dave at 941-625-0979. www.peaceriveraudubon.org
Wild Wednesdays
Join Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, for films and company during its Wild Wednesdays. Guests enjoy a nature-themed film followed by lively discussion led by a master naturalist. Film topics vary and include focuses such as plants, animals and conservation. The next Wild Wednesday program is Jan. 2, showing National Geographic – Everglades. Due to popularity, there will be two showings for all January, February, and March films: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 941-575-5435
Annual Chili Cook-off
The Eagles annual chili cook-off will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the Eagles Lodge 23111 Harborview Drive, Charlotte Harbor. The contest is open to any chili cook’s who are willing to put their chili to the test. There is no entry fee for the cook off. There will be prizes. Set up starts at 10 a.m. Chili will start selling at noon for $1 per bowl. All proceeds are donated to charity. For more information or questions call 941-423-8453.
'Chef Nights for Kids'
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast will host "Chefs Night for Kids' event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Jan. 17 at Charlotte County Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Tickets are $45 per person. Proceeds from the event benefit the children in the Port Charlotte area served by Big Brothers Big Sisters. For more information, contact Melissa Nelson, regional program director, at 941-764-5812, or mnelson@bbbssun.org. To purchase tickets, visit https://one.bidpal.net/cnk2019.
Paddle Shell Creek
Paddle Shell Creek from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 16. This is the longer upstream paddle to the shallows and Cypress Knee Garden with Florida master naturalist Rick Fried, who lives on the creek. Bring your lunch. Participants must provide a personal flotation device, watercraft and be able to swim. Voluntary donations to Sierra Club are accepted. Reservations required. Call 941-637-8805.
Paddle through wooded maze of channels
Paddle Lettuce Lake or Liverpool from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 21. Paddle through the wooded maze of channels from the Lake or Hunter Creek out into the Peace River. Then downstream, exploring side lagoons, and on to the Nav-a-Gator for a leisurely lunch, and return through a different route. Florida master naturalist Rick Fried guides the group through the channels. Voluntary donations to the local Sierra Club are accepted. For reservations and information, call 941-637-8805.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.