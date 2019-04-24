NARFE meeting scheduled

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194, Peace River, will meet for the final time before summer break on May 7, at the Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. Lunch can be ordered from the menu at 11 a.m. with a presentation at noon. This month’s program will feature Elizabeth Barton, who will discuss: “Jacobson State Veterans Home: Serving Our Vets.” Attendees are encouraged to bring items to support our Veterans. This meeting is open to all Active and Retired Federal Employees, Survivor Annuitants and their guests. For more information, call 571-259-4280.

