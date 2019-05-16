National Dog Rescue Day
Join the Southwest Florida German Shepherd Rescue and the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County to learn about their organizations and meet some of their “rescues” from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday at the History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Donations are appreciated both cash and food. Dry dog and cat food – Purina One is a favorite. Tails That Teach founded National Rescue Dog Day on May 20 to honor the inspiring ways rescue dogs become a part of the human family and increase awareness about the number of dogs in shelters. Given a chance, they would fill their forever homes.
Peace River Audubon Society to meet
Peace River Audubon Society will meet today at First Alliance Church 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte for an evening of videos and slide presentations by its members. Everyone is invited to bring their best slide show or home-made video to share with others. The public is also invited to participate and show their great images. Limit presentations to around 5 minutes in length and that the subject matter be related to birds or nature in general. If you plan to participate, email Mike at mikekrzyz007@gmail.com. All are welcome for light refreshments at 6:30 p.m. followed by the program and election of officers at 7 p.m.
‘Dancing at LLI’
Barbara File Marangon authored two books of memoirs: one of dancing with her elephant, Peggy, in the Greatest Show on Earth, and another of her 19 years as a ballet teacher in Italy where she faced – and overcame — many obstacles. At 10 a.m. today this class will feature her book titled Detour on an Elephant: A Year Dancing with the Greatest Show on Earth. The class will be held at Charlotte campus of the Florida Southwestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Registration can be made by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Fees for each class are $10 for LLI FRIENDS members and $25 for non members.
Kitten shower planned
The Animal Welfare League, 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte, will host a kitten shower from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. It’s kitten season and the AWL is preparing for numerous little furry critter. Donations and supplies will be accepted such as blankets and beds, toys, kitten food and formula as well as cash donations. Stop by and enjoy snacks and raffles. For more information, call 941-625-6720.
Bluegrass Festival
Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will host it’s third annual Bluegrass Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 15. This family friendly event celebrates summertime food, games, prizes and lots of bluegrass music provided by Southwind Bluegrass Band, Kindred Spirit, Florida Mountain Men and Bugtuggle Ramblers. Free parking and admission. For more information, visit www.fishville.com or call 941-639-8721.
Caribbean Jerk and Cultural Fest
The third annual Caribbean American Heritage month celebration will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 23 at Port Charlotte Beach Park,4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Enjoy a fun family day of live entertainment, games and prizes. Variety of Caribbean cuisine for purchase. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email: caribjerkfest@gmail.com or call 941-219-5905.
Fishermen’s Village to host annual July 4th celebration
Fishermen’s Village will host its annual 4th of July celebration on Thursday, July 4. Admission and parking are free and the public is cordially invited to attend. The always popular Freedom Swim begins at 2 p.m. (Starting location TBA) Swim ends at Harpoon Harry’s at Fishermen’s Village. The Green Hibiscus Trolley will provide transportation between Fishermen’s Village and Gilchrist Park beginning at 10 am and continuing until 3 pm (no kayaks, and inflatables must be deflated). The trolley ride is free, but tip are appreciated. Other festivities will include: singer Rita Beach from noon-4 p.m. near Good ‘Ole Days Coffee Café. Singer/musician John Patti will perform vocals and steel drum music from noon-4 p.m., followed by Paul Cottrell and Adam Mac, the “Stray Dogs,” from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. in Center Court. Harpoon Harry’s will be featuring live music and kids crafts throughout the day. Viewing of annual fireworks display over Charlotte Harbor begins at 9 pm. King Fisher Fleet will be offering a Fireworks Cruise, departing at 7:30 p.m. and returning to Fishermen’s Village at 9:30 p.m. Tour Charlotte Harbor, watch the sunset and enjoy the fireworks display. Call 941-639-0969 for rates/reservations. For more information, call 941-639-8721 or visit on line at www.fishville.com.
Artist’s work to be displayed
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road in Punta Gorda, will host artist Samantha Stone and her abstract resin/acrylic pours artwork at 5 p.m. on May 22. Her work brings to mind thoughts of bright, fun coastal scenes. For more information, call 941-639-1171.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one hour orientation at the GAL Family Service Center. Orientation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, May 20. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with 8 to 10 hours monthly to volunteer on their own schedule with staff support and free training. For more information or to sign up for orientation call 941-613-3233.
Southern Grand Slam
Big Boy Toyz expo will present Southern Grand Slam at 4 p.m. on July 6 at Charlotte Sports Complex, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. The event features artists Daryryl Worley, Billy Dean, Tobacco Road Band and Jim Brown and a fireworks display. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate. VIP seating is available. For more information, call 305-761-8860.
Babcock Ranch Discovery Center offers welcome receptions, extended hours
Come learn more about Babcock Ranch, America’s first solar-powered town located just northeast of Fort Myers on Babcock Ranch Road/State Road 31, during extended hours at the Discovery Center in Woodlea Hall on Thursday evenings in May. Welcome Receptions hosted by Babcock Ranch’s Town Ambassadors are scheduled May 16, 23 and 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy live music and light refreshments, map out a route with a Town Ambassador, then visit a selection of fully furnished models. Visitors can also register for a chance to win a Florida Weekend Staycation. Visit https://bit.ly/307Cnd1 for more information and to register for the reception of your choice.
Fourth Friday free movie
Everyone is invited to attend this month’s 4th Friday Free Movie, 10,000 Black Men Named George. Movie time is 1 p.m., May 24, at the FGCU Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda. This 2002 film is based on a true event which took place during the early years of the 20th century. Nearly all the men employed as porters for the Pullman Rail Company were African-Americans, working under substandard conditions and earning one-third as much as white employees. The event is free and is brought to you by Women Against Racism & Discrimination with FGCU Renaissance Academy — Punta Gorda. Moviegoers are encouraged to remain after the movie for some interesting comments and discussion.
LLI offers class
Barbara File Marangon’s second memoir begins with a glimpse of her Irish ancestry in her grandmother’s Bronx kitchen and a heartfelt promise she made there. She writes about her incredible journey of self-discovery beginning with the poignant finale of a Hollywood show and a ticket to Venice, Italy. This class features the book Chasing Castles: Nineteen Years Living and Teaching Ballet in Italy and is scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 30 at the Charlotte campus of the Florida Southwestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Registration can be made online at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Fees for each class are $10 for LLI FRIENDS members and $25 for non members.
Honoring our Veterans
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary, 41660 Horseshoe Road Punta Gorda, will honor veterans by offering complimentary admission all year. This Memorial Day, special thanks are given to those Veterans and are invited to visit the sanctuary, as always, free of charge. Hours: Monday -Friday 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Nov-May). Open Memorial Day 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit www.octagonwildlife.org. For more information, call 239-543-1130.
Memorial Day observance event
The official Charlotte County Memorial Day observance event will be held at 10 a.m. on May 27 at the William R. Gaines, Jr. park at 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. The ceremony will include the color guards from the Young Marines, The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Department, Charlotte County Fire Department and American legion Post 110 Honor Guard with the 21 round firing salute. The public is invited to attend and show support for those that have gone before and sacrificed for this great nation.
Road closure announced
Richard Road between Bermont Road and Bluesy Drive will be closed until June 19. This closure is required for stormwater pipe replacement. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Sean Horan at 941-681-3725 or Sean.Horan@charlottecountyfl.gov.
