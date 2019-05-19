National Dog Rescue Day
Join the Southwest Florida German Shepherd Rescue and the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County to learn about their organizations and meet some of their “rescues” from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, May 19 at the History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Donations are appreciated both cash and food. Dry dog and cat food — Purina One is a favorite. Tails That Teach founded National Rescue Dog Day on May 20 to honor the inspiring ways rescue dogs become a part of the human family and increase awareness about the number of dogs in shelters. Given a chance, they would fill their forever homes.
Proactive Parenting presentation planned
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office & Drug Free Charlotte County is teaming up to present a night of education for parents of teens. This Proactive Parenting presentation will be focused on social media and current drug trends within today’s youth. The event will be hosted by New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21. The presentation will include a Hidden in Plain Sight activity and door prizes from Drug Free Charlotte County. During the presentation, New Day Christian Church & Drug Free Charlotte County will cohost a game night paired with prevention messages & dinner for teens. For more information, share with your friends, and register here: https://www.facebook.com/
Military Heritage Museum hosts personal experiences
Join to hear recently returning military members from the area share about their experiences in the Global War on Terror from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22 at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. These soldiers have experienced first-hand life in the Syrian, Afghan and Iraqi Theaters defending our safety and improving conditions for the people in those countries. They will be sharing their experiences and showing pictures and videos from their time in the region. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 941-575-9002 or visit: www.freedomisntfree.org.
Making Change Quarter Auction
Join for a night of fun from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at the Charlotte Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Purchase a paddle for $5. Local venders auction items for 25, 50, or 75 cents. If your paddle is chosen, you win the items/baskets for just quarters. Proceeds benefit St. Vincent de Paul.
Charlotte County Commissioners board workshop
The Charlotte County Commissioners will hold a board workshop at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, or as soon thereafter as it may be heard, in Room #119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte to discuss Economic Development Interim Director comments, South Gulf Cove seawalls, Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan projects, and a presentation on the FY2019-2020 MSBU rates; and Commissioners, administrator, and County Attorney comments. The public is invited to attend but there will be no public input. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
events/2337970703106768/.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic
Meet Adriana Quinones, Executive Director of the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve Street, Punta Gorda. After years of quietly growing, and with the help of donors and innumerable volunteers, the community now boasts its own botanical garden on the Peace River. Come hear Ms. Quinones share where the garden came from and hear about future goals for this community treasure. The program begins at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21. For more information, call Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
Military Heritage Museum to host Memorial Day Ceremony
The Military Heritage Museum of Punta Gorda will host a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 27 at the Veterans Park gazebo in Laishley Park. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. by Master of Ceremonies Michael Wooster, Commander U.S. Navy (retired) and Vice President of the museum, followed by a public reception for all visitors, at the new location at 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. The honored guest speaker will be Brigadier General Anthony W. “Bud” Bell, USAF Retired. For more information, visit www.freedomisntfree.org.
Parade of Plants
The Charlotte County Master Gardener Volunteers will present a workshop entitled “Parade of Plants” from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on May 22 and 24 at the Charlotte County Environmental Campus, 25550 Harbor View Road, Port Charlotte. Master Gardeners will present a “Show and Tell” of their favorite plants. There is no charge to attend. For more information, contact Holly Bates at 941-764-4340 or holly.bates@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Lane closures scheduled
The Harbor Boulevard Enhancement Project will require nighttime intermittent lane closures on Harbor Boulevard, between U.S. 41 to Olean Boulevard, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting today, May 19 until 6 a.m. Friday, May 24. The contractor will be doing nighttime paving. Access to businesses will be maintained during paving. Travelers will experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays within the work zone and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area or seek alternate routes.
The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Click Project Status Updates in the Popular Links list on the left or contact Tracy Doherty at 941-575-3643 or Tracy.Doherty@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Bluegrass Festival
Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will host it’s third annual Bluegrass Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 15. This family friendly event celebrates summertime food, games, prizes and lots of bluegrass music provided by Southwind Bluegrass Band, Kindred Spirit, Florida Mountain Men and Bugtuggle Ramblers. Free parking and admission. For more information, visit www.fishville.com or call 941-639-8721.
Caribbean Jerk and Cultural Fest
The third annual Caribbean American Heritage month celebration will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 23 at Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Enjoy a fun family day of live entertainment, games and prizes. Variety of Caribbean cuisine for purchase. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email: caribjerkfest@gmail.com or call 941-219-5905.
Fishermen’s Village to host annual July 4th celebration
Fishermen’s Village will host its annual 4th of July celebration on Thursday, July 4. Admission and parking are free and the public is cordially invited to attend. The always popular Freedom Swim begins at 2 p.m. (Starting location TBA) Swim ends at Harpoon Harry’s at Fishermen’s Village. The Green Hibiscus Trolley will provide transportation between Fishermen’s Village and Gilchrist Park beginning at 10 am and continuing until 3 pm (no kayaks, and inflatables must be deflated). The trolley ride is free, but tip are appreciated. Other festivities will include: singer Rita Beach from noon-4 p.m. near Good ‘Ole Days Coffee Café. Singer/musician John Patti will perform vocals and steel drum music from noon-4 p.m., followed by Paul Cottrell and Adam Mac, the “Stray Dogs,” from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. in Center Court. Harpoon Harry’s will be featuring live music and kids crafts throughout the day. Viewing of annual fireworks display over Charlotte Harbor begins at 9 pm. King Fisher Fleet will be offering a Fireworks Cruise, departing at 7:30 p.m. and returning to Fishermen’s Village at 9:30 p.m. Tour Charlotte Harbor, watch the sunset and enjoy the fireworks display. Call 941-639-0969 for rates/reservations. For more information, call 941-639-8721 or visit on line at www.fishville.com.
Artist’s work to be displayed
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road in Punta Gorda, will host artist Samantha Stone and her abstract resin/acrylic pours artwork at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22. Her work brings to mind thoughts of bright, fun coastal scenes. For more information, call 941-639-1171.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one hour orientation at the GAL Family Service Center. Orientation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, May 20. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with 8 to 10 hours monthly to volunteer on their own schedule with staff support and free training. For more information or to sign up for orientation call 941-613-3233.
Southern Grand Slam
Big Boy Toyz expo will present Southern Grand Slam at 4 p.m. on July 6 at Charlotte Sports Complex, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. The event features artists Daryryl Worley, Billy Dean, Tobacco Road Band and Jim Brown and a fireworks display. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate. VIP seating is available. For more information, call 305-761-8860.
Babcock Ranch Discovery Center offers welcome receptions, extended hours
Come learn more about Babcock Ranch, America’s first solar-powered town located just northeast of Fort Myers on Babcock Ranch Road/State Road 31, during extended hours at the Discovery Center in Woodlea Hall on Thursday evenings in May. Welcome Receptions hosted by Babcock Ranch’s Town Ambassadors are scheduled May 23 and 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy live music and light refreshments, map out a route with a Town Ambassador, then visit a selection of fully furnished models. Visitors can also register for a chance to win a Florida Weekend Staycation. Visit https://bit.ly/307Cnd1 for more information and to register for the reception of your choice.
Fourth Friday free movie
Everyone is invited to attend this month’s 4th Friday Free Movie, 10,000 Black Men Named George. Movie time is 1 p.m., May 24, at the FGCU Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda. This 2002 film is based on a true event which took place during the early years of the 20th century. Nearly all the men employed as porters for the Pullman Rail Company were African-Americans, working under substandard conditions and earning one-third as much as white employees. The event is free and is brought to you by Women Against Racism & Discrimination with FGCU Renaissance Academy — Punta Gorda. Moviegoers are encouraged to remain after the movie for some interesting comments and discussion.
LLI offers class
Barbara File Marangon’s second memoir begins with a glimpse of her Irish ancestry in her grandmother’s Bronx kitchen and a heartfelt promise she made there. She writes about her incredible journey of self-discovery beginning with the poignant finale of a Hollywood show and a ticket to Venice, Italy. This class features the book Chasing Castles: Nineteen Years Living and Teaching Ballet in Italy and is scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 30 at the Charlotte campus of the Florida Southwestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Registration can be made online at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Fees for each class are $10 for LLI FRIENDS members and $25 for non members.
Honoring our Veterans
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary, 41660 Horseshoe Road Punta Gorda, will honor veterans by offering complimentary admission all year. This Memorial Day, special thanks are given to those Veterans and are invited to visit the sanctuary, as always, free of charge. Hours: Monday -Friday 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Nov-May). Open Memorial Day 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit www.octagonwildlife.org. For more information, call 239-543-1130.
Memorial Day observance event
The official Charlotte County Memorial Day observance event will be held at 10 a.m. on May 27 at the William R. Gaines, Jr. park at 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. The ceremony will include the color guards from the Young Marines, The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Department, Charlotte County Fire Department and American legion Post 110 Honor Guard with the 21 round firing salute. The public is invited to attend and show support for those that have gone before and sacrificed for this great nation.
Road closure announced
Richard Road between Bermont Road and Bluesy Drive will be closed until June 19. This closure is required for stormwater pipe replacement. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Sean Horan at 941-681-3725 or Sean.Horan@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.