National Salvation Army W
eek
The Salvation Army-Port Charlotte is celebrating its volunteers and supporters. This year National Salvation Army Week runs today, May 13-Sunday May 19. The week is The Salvation Army’s way of thanking the volunteers and donors who have made the organization one of the world’s largest and most trusted charities. To get involved or to join in for a variety of special activities all week including meals and a day of big discounts at Punta Gorda and Englewood Family Stores contact: colette.koltay@uss.salvationarmy.org.
Kitten shower planned
The Animal Welfare League, 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte, will host a kitten shower from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 18. It’s kitten season and the AWL is preparing for numerous little furry critter. Donations and supplies will be accepted such as blankets and beds, toys, kitten food and formula as well as cash donations. Stop by and enjoy snacks and raffles. For a full wish list and online gift registry, visit: www.AWLSHELTER.org/KITTEN SHOWER.
Babcock Ranch Discovery Center offers welcome receptions, extended hours
Come learn more about Babcock Ranch, America’s first solar-powered town located just northeast of Fort Myers on Babcock Ranch Road/State Road 31, during extended hours at the Discovery Center in Woodlea Hall on Thursday evenings in May. Welcome Receptions hosted by Babcock Ranch’s Town Ambassadors are scheduled May 16, 23 and 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy live music and light refreshments, map out a route with a Town Ambassador, then visit a selection of fully furnished models. Visitors can also register for a chance to win a Florida Weekend Staycation. Visit https://bit.ly/307Cnd1 for more information and to register for the reception of your choice.
Fourth Friday free movie
Everyone is invited to attend this month’s 4th Friday Free Movie, 10,000 Black Men Named George. Movie time is 1 p.m., May 24, at the FGCU Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda. This 2002 film is based on a true event which took place during the early years of the 20th century. Nearly all the men employed as porters for the Pullman Rail Company were African-Americans, working under substandard conditions and earning one-third as much as white employees. The event is free and is brought to you by Women Against Racism & Discrimination with FGCU Renaissance Academy — Punta Gorda. Moviegoers are encouraged to remain after the movie for some interesting comments and discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.