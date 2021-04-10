Boat ramp closed
The boat ramp at Riverside Park, 8120 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda, will be closed to motorized vessels until further notice. The ramp will remain open for non-motorized vessels, such as kayaks and canoes.
Volunteers needed for seagrass monitoring
The Charlotte County Extension Service is seeking volunteers to participate in the Eyes on Seagrass monitoring program to document the health and status of seagrass in upper Charlotte Harbor and Lemon Bay. Volunteers are being recruited to conduct seagrass monitoring in April and July. Volunteers will need to assemble a team of three to four individuals and provide their own boat (or kayak/canoe/paddleboard) transportation to their assigned monitoring site. Volunteers will also need to provide their own water shoes, mask, snorkel and fins. Gloves and a weight belt may also be used. The county will provide monitoring gear, a dive flag, and a cooler for samples.
Teams will survey during a two-week window from April 17 to April 30. Volunteers will sample the same sites again during a two-week window between July 10 and July 23. After the July survey, volunteers will return the sampling gear to extension office. Gear will be distributed during 30- to 90-minute training sessions (depending on team members’ experience) scheduled at the following times, dates and locations:
• April 14: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Port Charlotte Beach Park outdoor pavilions, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• April 15: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Port Charlotte Beach Park outdoor pavilions, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte.
For more information or to preregister your team, email Florida Sea Grant Agent Betty Staugler at staugler@ufl.edu or Program Assistant Forest Hecker fhecker@ufl.edu.
Computer group
Charlotte County Computer Group has been providing monthly meetings to membership via Zoom during 2020 but the first face-to-face meetings have resumed at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.
Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month with a computer class at 6 p.m. and general meeting at 7 p.m. The meetings feature navigating around computers, laptops and Chromebooks. CCCGC offers membership to individuals for an annual fee of $35 for one individual or $45 for two individuals in a household. Membership fee includes computer repair and classes at no charge. Previous meetings can be viewed at https://youtube.com/channel/UC7Jpkwhi8Sdl-FQSdjnY7Og.
CCCGC accepts used computers and monitors and refurbishes these for distribution to eligible families in Charlotte County. Families and eligible college students interested in more information should contact school counselor; veterans should contact Grover Mudd at the club.
More information about club membership, obtaining a computer or computer donation can be obtained at http://cccgc.info or by calling 941-585-0356.
CRA committee vacancy
The Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers: two business representatives and one resident. Members must be residents of Charlotte County. The resident representative must live within the CRA boundaries and business representatives must represent a business that is located within the CRA boundaries. Meetings are held quarterly in the Administration Center at 18500 Murdock Circle and are generally held on the first Monday at 10:30 a.m. To obtain an application call 941-743-1300 and select option 1 or email Lisa.Eby@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Ag board seeks volunteers
Agricultural and Natural Resources Advisory Committee is searching for three voluntary members who must be residents or owners of real property in Charlotte County and be composed of individuals broadly representative of the interests of agricultural land ownership and use, agricultural commodity finance and production, agricultural processing, agricultural economics and marketing, agricultural engineering and water management, soils use and fertility, wildlife management, geology and mine engineering, and environmental conservation. Two volunteers must be engaged in commodity production. The term is effective immediately upon approval and will expire on Dec. 31, 2024. If you are interested in an application and information, please contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.