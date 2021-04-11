Cultural Center car show fundraiser
A car show will take place at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 17. There will be food, music, drinks, games, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. All cars on display will be judged and trophies will be awarded. Admission is a $5 donation to the Cultural Center for adults, $2 for kids ages 5-12, and free for kids younger than 5. Register your vehicle in advance for the show by contacting Emily at 941-625-4175, ext. 215. There is a $10 donation to the Cultural Center to register your car. The first 50 cars to register will receive free lunch. Car owners also can register the day of beginning at 9 a.m. Trophies will be awarded for Best in Show along with best vehicles from decades representing the 1930s-1980s. For more information or sponsorship, call Stephen Carter at 941-625-4175, ext. 214.
Cornhole tournament
The 2021 Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association Cornhole Tournament will be held April 18 at the Celtic Ray. Registration begins at noon and bags will be in the air at 1 p.m. Bring a business card for check-in and to determine starting brackets. It's a double-elimination tournament with prizes awarded for first, second and third places. There also will be a 50/50 drawing. A portion of the net proceeds from the tournament will be donated to the CDBIA Young Building Professionals.
Phosphate mining meeting
The DeSoto County Commission will hold a public workshop at 9 a.m. April 20 in the Turner Agri Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia. The purpose of the meeting is to receive and discuss presentations on Mosaic's water quality monitoring programs and practices. No formal action concerning phosphate mining will be taken by the commissioners at the workshop.
Centennial geocache treasure
Celebrate Sarasota County's Centennial by finding treasure through a geocaching program at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. Starting in March, families can use the geocaching app or www.geocaching.com/play/search to find one of the 100 specially made tokens to keep or pass on. Geocaching is an international treasure hunt where players use GPS, clues, and their own intuition to find prize boxes hidden all over the world. Other programs are coming soon. Call 941-861-1300 or visit Sarasota County library website, www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
LB Touchdown Club golf tourney
The Lemon Bay Touchdown Club will have its annual golf tournament Saturday, May 15, at Rotonda Golf & Country Club's Hills course, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. It will be a four-person scramble starting at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. The tournament is a fundraiser to support the Lemon Bay Manta Ray football program. Cost to play is $75 per player. To register or to help sponsor, contact Jeremy Dowd at 941-223-4461 or Suzie Moore at 941-270-6148, or email lbtdclub@gmail.com.
Charlotte Chorale concert
Take a walk down memory lane with The Charlotte Chorale's concert "The Rhythm of Life" at 4 p.m. April 24 at First Baptist Church Punta Gorda, 459 Gill St. The Chorale will present songs from various composers highlighting memorable events ranging from our childhood to our sunset years. Join us in sharing the journey of life through song.
A professional-level chorus of local singers dedicated to the enrichment of music of all genres, The Charlotte Chorale is under the outstanding direction of Dr. William Dederer. This will be the final concert for the 2020-21 season. Tickets can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. Adults $25, students $10, payment by credit card is available. The audience will be limited to meet social distancing guidelines. Tickets and advanced registration are required.
For more information, please visit charlottechorale.com or e mail thecharlottechorale@yahoo.com.
Hibiscus Festival
The 16th Annual Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival will be held from April 30-May 2 in Gilchrist Park, 400 W. Retta Esplanade. The festival is open 6 p.m.-10 p.m. April 30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 1, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 2. There will be vendors with crafts, plants and food, as well as live music. For more info, go to thehibiscusfestival.com.
Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from from Midas Court to Wickens Avenue in Port Charlotte will be closed until April 30. Detour signs are in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Community Conversation
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County, along with Florida Gulf Coast University, Department of Health Sciences at the Marieb College of Health & Human Services, will have its first virtual bi-annual Community Conversation for Spring 2021 from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. May 5.
According to Dr. Pepe, Health Administrator, “Mental health is a key component to overall wellness. As we continue to mitigate the effects of COVID-19, mental health must be a part of that recovery effort. This series is a collaboration between the Health Department and partners to facilitate these conversations more frequently to improve services to our community.”
Community Conversations is a health series by the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County that will invite various public health experts to discuss current health topics and trends most relevant to Charlotte County residents. Each Community Conversation will have a Q&A portion. The first Community Conversation includes Dr. Maka Tsulukidze, assistant professor at the Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) in the Department of Health Sciences, Marieb College of Health & Human Services, who will discuss current mental health trends and provide practical research-based strategies that we can all take to improve our daily mental health, especially in this time of COVID.
It is free and open to all. To register, please go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CCSpr21.
For any questions about this event, email HealthyCharlotte@flhealth.gov.
Olean Boulevard closure
Olean Boulevard from Harbor Boulevard to Easy Street will be closed until May 14. This closure is required for the Olean Boulevard widening project. The contractor will be installing underground utilities and storm drains. The detour will be Harbor Boulevard, Easy Street to Gibralter Drive. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
Intermittent nightly lane closures will be ongoing at the intersection of Olean and Harbor boulevards during this time. Harbor Boulevard will remain open to through traffic. Warning signs will be in place to direct traffic. Travelers may experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Englewood Beach restrooms update
The restrooms at Englewood Beach at Chadwick Park will be closed for renovation through May 21. Portable toilets and hand-washing stations will be available for public use during this time.
Rotary to host Healing Field of Honor
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will host the Healing Field of Honor over Memorial Day weekend in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. The event will display as many as 1,000 U.S. flags waving atop 8-foot poles as a tribute to first responders, nurses and doctors, and the men and women who have served and are currently serving in all branches of the military. Flags are available for sponsorship for $40 each to be taken home after the event, which will run from May 28-31. Donations along with business and corporate sponsorships are also being accepted online at https://www.healingfield.org/event/puntagordafl21/, by any member of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, or at the time of the event. Flags can be dedicated in honor or in memory of a loved one or your local hero or organization. Healing Field of Honor proceeds will be used for the charitable programs sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary Charity & Education Foundation. Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks: assembling the flags, putting them up in the park, taking them down at the end of the display, and more. To volunteer, call or text Darcy Hanley at 303-927-9437.
