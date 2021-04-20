Free food offered
Farmers to Families Food Box program will be in Charlotte County 9:30 a.m., Thursday at Franz Ross Park while supplies last. Fresh produce, dairy and meats will be available free to the community. All drivers are requested to wear masks. Franz Ross Park is located at 19333 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. For information, visit www.coadfl.org. or contact Joe Sabatino at jsabot2003@yahoo.com.
Centennial Gala ticket contest
Charlotte County is giving away a pair of tickets to the Centennial Gala scheduled for April 23 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. There are two ways to win a pair of prime rib dinner tickets to the Centennial Gala: Correctly answer five county history questions or submit a photo to the Centennial mosaic. Here are the five trivia questions:
1. The division of DeSoto County on April 23, 1921 led to the creation of what four new counties?
2. The U.S. 41 bridges over the Peace River are named for what two people?
3. Name one of the two historic railroads that operated in Charlotte County?
4 What was the name of the owner of the ranch that would become Port Charlotte?
5. A Cape Haze ranch sold in 1969 and later developed as Rotonda belonged to two brothers of what famous American family?
Answers must be submitted to Brian Gleason at Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov by noon on Wednesday, April 21.
To submit a photo to the Centennial mosaic, visit www.charlottecounty100.com/centennial-mosaic and click Upload Your Photo. Multiple photos may be uploaded, but only one name will be entered into the drawing. Photos must be uploaded by noon, Wednesday, April 21.
Two winners will be selected randomly from the names of those who submitted correct trivia answers or uploaded a photo to the Centennial mosaic. The drawing will be streamed live at 1 p.m. Wednesday on the Charlotte County Centennial Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/CharlotteCounty100. Winners will be notified by email.
DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day
The Punta Gorda Police Department and Punta Gorda Fire Department are partnering to host the DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, in the lobby of the Punta Gorda Police/Fire Departments, 1410 Tamiami Trail. Drug Free Punta Gorda volunteers will be on site, at the Punta Gorda Public Safety Complex location, to provide information and giveaways. As you bring your expired/unused/unwanted prescription drugs, be aware that no sharps or liquids will be accepted.
Early childhood program enrollment
Charlotte County Public Schools is enrolling those from birth to 4 years of age for the Early Head Start and Head Start programs. Children 4 years of age attend Baker Center, Hope Center and district elementary schools; Children birth to 3 years of age attend Baker Center and HOPE Center. All services are free and include everything your child will need for the day including meals, formula, diapers, wipes, etc.
Sign-up:
• April 29: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Baker Center Early Childhood Programs, 311 E. Charlotte Avenue, Punta Gorda. More info, call 941-575-5470.
• April 30: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Hope Center-S Building, 18300 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. More info, call 941-255-7545, ext. 289 or 314.
To register your child, bring:
1. Child’s birth certificate
2. Proof of total household income that includes the following: (12 months worth of pay stubs, or 2020 1040 Tax Form, current TANF/SSI/ SSD Benefit Statement, child support, VA Benefits)
3. Proof of Charlotte County residency (utility bill, FPL bill, phone bill, cable bill or lease/mortgage agreement)
4. Current physical and immunization.
Children are placed based on their age as of Sept. 1, 2021
If your child has an IEP, IFSP, or is receiving services for any disability please bring documentation.
Boat ramp closures
Intermittent boat ramp closures to replace boarding piers will occur from April 27 through July 1 at Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd. in Port Charlotte. One boat ramp will remain open at a time for public use while the work is being completed. Park visitors should exercise caution around the construction area.
Ag board seeks volunteers
Agricultural and Natural Resources Advisory Committee is searching for two voluntary members who must be residents or owners of real property in Charlotte County and be composed of individuals broadly representative of the interests of agricultural land ownership and use, agricultural commodity finance and production, agricultural processing, agricultural economics and marketing, agricultural engineering and water management, soils use and fertility, wildlife management, geology and mine engineering, and environmental conservation. Both volunteers must be engaged in commodity production. The term is effective immediately upon approval and will expire Dec. 31, 2024. If you are interested in an application and information, contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Hibiscus Festival
The 16th Annual Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival will be held from April 30-May 2 in Gilchrist Park, 400 W. Retta Esplanade. The festival is open 6 p.m.-10 p.m. April 30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 1, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 2. There will be vendors with crafts, plants and food, as well as live music. For more info, go to thehibiscusfestival.com.
Centennial Park Pool closure
The Centennial Park pool, at 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte, will be closed May 15 and 16. The pool will resume normal operating hours May 17.
Construction Industry Licensing Board
The Construction Industry Licensing Board is seeking a volunteer to represent the consumer advocate category. Volunteers must be a resident of Charlotte County for at least two years and have no financial interest, direct or indirect, in the building trades. The length of the term is until March 2022. The meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at 18500 Murdock Circle in the Charlotte County Administration Center. For an application, call 941-743-1298 or email Diane.Whidden@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Englewood Beach restrooms update
The restrooms at Englewood Beach at Chadwick Park will be closed for renovation through May 21. Portable toilets and hand-washing stations will be available for public use during this time.
Rotary to host Healing Field of Honor
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will host the Healing Field of Honor over Memorial Day weekend in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. The event will display as many as 1,000 U.S. flags waving atop 8-foot poles as a tribute to first responders, nurses and doctors, and the men and women who have served and are currently serving in all branches of the military. Flags are available for sponsorship for $40 each to be taken home after the event, which will run from May 28-31. Donations along with business and corporate sponsorships are also being accepted online at https://www.healingfield.org/event/puntagordafl21/, by any member of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, or at the time of the event. Flags can be dedicated in honor or in memory of a loved one or your local hero or organization. Healing Field of Honor proceeds will be used for the charitable programs sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary Charity & Education Foundation. Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks: assembling the flags, putting them up in the park, taking them down at the end of the display, and more. To volunteer, call or text Darcy Hanley at 303-927-9437.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.