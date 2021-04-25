Boat ramp closures
Intermittent boat ramp closures to replace boarding piers will occur beginning Tuesday through July 1 at Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd. One boat ramp will remain open at a time for public use while the work is being completed. Park visitors should exercise caution around the construction area.
Computer group
Charlotte County Computer Group has been providing monthly meetings to membership via Zoom during 2020 but the first face-to-face meetings have resumed at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.
Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month with a computer class at 6 p.m. and general meeting at 7 p.m. The meetings feature navigating around computers, laptops and Chromebooks. CCCGC offers membership to individuals for an annual fee of $35 for one individual or $45 for two individuals in a household. Membership fee includes computer repair and classes at no charge. Previous meetings can be viewed at https://youtube.com/channel/UC7Jpkwhi8Sdl-FQSdjnY7Og.
CCCGC accepts used computers and monitors and refurbishes these for distribution to eligible families in Charlotte County. Families and eligible college students interested in more information should contact school counselor; veterans should contact Grover Mudd at the club.
More information about club membership, obtaining a computer or computer donation can be obtained at http://cccgc.info or by calling 941-585-0356.
CRA committee vacancy
The Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers: two business representatives and one resident. Members must be residents of Charlotte County. The resident representative must live within the CRA boundaries and business representatives must represent a business that is located within the CRA boundaries. Meetings are held quarterly in the Administration Center at 18500 Murdock Circle and are generally held on the first Monday at 10:30 a.m. To obtain an application call 941-743-1300 and select option 1 or email Lisa.Eby@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Boat ramp closed
The boat ramp at Riverside Park, 8120 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda, will be closed to motorized vessels until further notice. The ramp will remain open for non-motorized vessels, such as kayaks and canoes.
Hibiscus Festival
The 16th Annual Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival will be held from April 30-May 2 in Gilchrist Park, 400 W. Retta Esplanade. The festival is open 6 p.m.-10 p.m. April 30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 1, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 2. There will be vendors with crafts, plants and food, as well as live music. For more info, go to thehibiscusfestival.com.
Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from from Midas Court to Wickens Avenue in Port Charlotte will be closed until April 30. Detour signs are in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Historical committee seeks volunteers
The Historical Advisory Committee is looking for five volunteers who are interested in preserving the history of Charlotte County. The volunteers must be permanent residents of Charlotte County. Four members are to represent local historical organizations, while the fifth position is open to an at-large member in the community. The terms are for three years and will be staggered. According to Charlotte County officials, the committee’s functions, powers and duties include:
• To evaluate and make recommendations about where historical markers should be established.
• To review development and construction projects of historical significance.
• To provide input on potential historic districts.
• To provide input on historical programs and outreach efforts.
• To make recommendations on establishing an archives/collection program.
• To raise funds to preserve historical structures and amenities.
• To provide recommendations to the board on issues relating to those duties specified above or other duties assigned by the board.
• To review and provide input on the capital improvement budget.
For more information, please contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Peachland lane closures
Intermittent lane closures will occur on Peachland Boulevard, between Veterans Boulevard and Atwater Street in Port Charlotte, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Jan. 2, 2022. These closures are required for the Peachland Boulevard sidewalk project. Advanced warning signs and flaggers will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible, and caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Property tax exemptions
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser is now accepting 2022 exemption applications. Homestead Exemption applications can be filed online at www.ccappraiser.com. Applications also may be filed at one of the offices: 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte; South County Annex, 410 Taylor St., Punta Gorda; West Charlotte Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Instructions and applications can be found at www.ccappraiser.com. The filing deadline is 5 p.m. March 1, 2022. For more info, call 941- 743-1593.
Mote's reporting hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium offers a 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.